MONROE COUNTY, MI – Police have identified a previously unknown woman who was killed while walking on I-75 in Monroe County. Paula Quarterman, 41, of Warren, died earlier this month, when she was hit by an SUV on northbound I-75, according to Michigan State Police. She had no known acquaintances in the area, and it is unknown why she was in Monroe County or why she was walking on the freeway, police said.

MONROE COUNTY, MI ・ 14 HOURS AGO