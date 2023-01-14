ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson County, MI

State Police lab helps identify woman killed while walking on I-75

MONROE COUNTY, MI – Police have identified a previously unknown woman who was killed while walking on I-75 in Monroe County. Paula Quarterman, 41, of Warren, died earlier this month, when she was hit by an SUV on northbound I-75, according to Michigan State Police. She had no known acquaintances in the area, and it is unknown why she was in Monroe County or why she was walking on the freeway, police said.
Man injured in crash may have been street racing, police say

JACKSON COUNTY, MI -- A 42-year-old Jackson man critically injured in a crash on Saturday may have been street racing prior to the collision, police said Tuesday. Deputies from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-car crash around 1:06 p.m., Jan. 14 on U.S. 127 near Berry Road in Rives Township, north of Jackson.
State troopers arrest suspect in local drive-by shooting

Michigan State Police arrested a man suspected of shooting and injuring another driver in Jefferson Township on the night of Jan. 4. Matthew Christopher Mosby, 30, is facing four charges related to the incident, according to JailTracker. He was arraigned on Jan. 6. According to an MSP news release, Jackson...
Shooting in Defiance County leaves 1 in ‘critical’ condition

DEFIANCE COUNTY, Ohio (WANE) — Authorities arrested one person Wednesday following an altercation that left another person in “critical” condition from a gunshot wound, according to the Defiance County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO). On Wednesday, authorities received reports of a shooting in the 7000 block of Stever...
Driver killed in crash where car strikes tree in Calhoun County

CALHOUN COUNTY, MI - A woman died in a Monday morning crash when she struck a tree in Calhoun County, police said. Deputies responded to a single-vehicle crash report around 8:51 a.m., Jan. 16 at K Drive South near 6 Mile Road in Newton Township southwest of Battle Creek, said the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office in a release.
4 guns and 79 rounds found in suspicious vehicle by Ingham County deputies

DELHI TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A 24-year-old man from Lansing was arrested Tuesday after officials found weapons in his vehicle. According to authorities, an Ingham County Sheriff’s Deputy checked a suspicious vehicle at Valhalla Park in Delhi Township just after midnight. The deputy noticed a handgun in plain view, according to reports. Four guns and seventy-nine rounds of ammunition were found in the vehicle.
Drag Racing Blamed For US-127 Crash

JACKSON, MI — Drag racing is being blamed by police for a crash on US-127 near south of Leslie in Rives Township early Saturday morning. The highway was closed both north and southbound for several hours as the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department investigated. The driver at fault in...
