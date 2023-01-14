Read full article on original website
4 injured after possible street racing accident in Jackson County
A Jackson man is seriously injured after a two car crash possibly caused by street racing
State Police lab helps identify woman killed while walking on I-75
MONROE COUNTY, MI – Police have identified a previously unknown woman who was killed while walking on I-75 in Monroe County. Paula Quarterman, 41, of Warren, died earlier this month, when she was hit by an SUV on northbound I-75, according to Michigan State Police. She had no known acquaintances in the area, and it is unknown why she was in Monroe County or why she was walking on the freeway, police said.
Man injured in crash may have been street racing, police say
JACKSON COUNTY, MI -- A 42-year-old Jackson man critically injured in a crash on Saturday may have been street racing prior to the collision, police said Tuesday. Deputies from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-car crash around 1:06 p.m., Jan. 14 on U.S. 127 near Berry Road in Rives Township, north of Jackson.
hillsdalecollegian.com
State troopers arrest suspect in local drive-by shooting
Michigan State Police arrested a man suspected of shooting and injuring another driver in Jefferson Township on the night of Jan. 4. Matthew Christopher Mosby, 30, is facing four charges related to the incident, according to JailTracker. He was arraigned on Jan. 6. According to an MSP news release, Jackson...
Sheriff: 2 suspected of spray painting Grass Lake schools
The sheriff's office says the two people pictured below spray painted buildings at Grass Lake elementary and middle school, and also possibly the high school.
Suspected drunken driver dies in crash with tree between Ann Arbor and Saline
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – An Ohio man was killed Monday morning in an apparent drunken driving crash in Washtenaw County. Rescue crews were called at 6 a.m. Monday, Jan. 16, to the area of Ann Arbor-Saline and Textile roads in Lodi Township for a reported single vehicle crash, according to the Michigan State Police.
Passenger charged in police chase crash pleads no contest
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – A man arrested in connection to a brief police chase in Superior Township and crash outside an apartment complex has pleaded no contest. David Tyrone Epps, 34, pleaded no contest Jan. 10 to one count each of delivery of a controlled substance and resisting arrest in connection with his roll in the chase, court records show.
WANE-TV
Shooting in Defiance County leaves 1 in ‘critical’ condition
DEFIANCE COUNTY, Ohio (WANE) — Authorities arrested one person Wednesday following an altercation that left another person in “critical” condition from a gunshot wound, according to the Defiance County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO). On Wednesday, authorities received reports of a shooting in the 7000 block of Stever...
Jackson County man arrested after threatening deputy with knife
JACKSON COUNTY, MI -- A Jackson County man faces assault charges after threatening a sheriff’s deputy with a knife Saturday. At about 2:04 a.m. Jan. 14, a deputy from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a residence on Crest Drive in Summit Township for a reported domestic dispute.
Driver killed in crash where car strikes tree in Calhoun County
CALHOUN COUNTY, MI - A woman died in a Monday morning crash when she struck a tree in Calhoun County, police said. Deputies responded to a single-vehicle crash report around 8:51 a.m., Jan. 16 at K Drive South near 6 Mile Road in Newton Township southwest of Battle Creek, said the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office in a release.
Vehicle hits tree in Newton Twp.; 1 killed
A woman was killed when her vehicle left the roadway and hit a tree in Newtown Township Monday morning.
Can you help Lansing police identify a car thief?
Crime Stoppers are investigating an automobile theft that occurred in Nov. 2022.
HometownLife.com
Driver who left Westland accident scene thought she 'hit a deer.' It was a 15-year-old girl
The driver who struck and critically injured a 15-year-old Westland girl last month when running a red light told police she was distracted while feeding her daughter in the back seat and believed she “hit a deer.”. She kept driving to Ypsilanti despite a shattered windshield. Gianna Mariah Harris...
WILX-TV
4 guns and 79 rounds found in suspicious vehicle by Ingham County deputies
DELHI TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A 24-year-old man from Lansing was arrested Tuesday after officials found weapons in his vehicle. According to authorities, an Ingham County Sheriff’s Deputy checked a suspicious vehicle at Valhalla Park in Delhi Township just after midnight. The deputy noticed a handgun in plain view, according to reports. Four guns and seventy-nine rounds of ammunition were found in the vehicle.
Ulta shoplifting raid suspects arraigned on multiple felony charges
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI – Five woman accused of committing an organized shoplifting raid at a makeup store in Green Oak Township near Brighton have been arraigned on multiple felony charges. Laronda Nashea Chase, Tirezah Renee Scott, Shanel Jean Webster, Joya Omega Williams and Kari Deloris Williams were arraigned Sunday,...
Multiple people hospitalized after Jackson County car crash
A collision of two cars on U.S. 127 north of Jackson injured four people on Saturday, MLive reports.
Scammers are pretending to be Washtenaw County sheriff deputies again
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – Scammers are once again targeting Washtenaw County residents trying to dupe them out of their money by pretending to be sheriff’s deputies demanding money to avoid arrest. The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office issued an alert Tuesday, Jan. 17, warning it has received several reports...
wkzo.com
Drag Racing Blamed For US-127 Crash
JACKSON, MI — Drag racing is being blamed by police for a crash on US-127 near south of Leslie in Rives Township early Saturday morning. The highway was closed both north and southbound for several hours as the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department investigated. The driver at fault in...
Police investigating after shots fired into Ann Arbor townhouse
The Ann Arbor Police is asking for the community’s help after they say a person fired shots into a townhouse off Platt Road on Monday around 1 a.m.
Man to stand trial for killing of 21-year-old outside bar near WMU
KALAMAZOO, MI — An angry Brandon Salter stood up and yelled. He had a message directed at the man who allegedly shot and killed his son. “That was my son you killed,” Salter said loudly as 28-year-old Damien Lang entered a Kalamazoo County District courtroom Wednesday afternoon. Lang,...
