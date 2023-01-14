ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
96.9 KISS FM

People Think Lil Durk Disses Gunna In New Song Clip – Listen

A Lil Durk song snippet has everyone thinking that the Chicago rapper is dissing Gunna. On Saturday (Jan. 14), a video surfaced of a Lil Durk song snippet that seemingly features him dissing Gunna for taking a plea deal in the YSL racketeering case. Many people believe that Gunna snitched on YSL to gain his freedom, which the Atlanta rapper and his attorney vehemently denied in a statement.
96.9 KISS FM

Lil Baby Appears to Unfollow Gunna on Instagram After Snitching Allegations

It looks like Gunna is losing friendships with many of his rap peers. Apparently, Lil Baby has reportedly unfollowed the YSL member amid snitching allegations. On Jan. 14, a photo surfaced online revealing that Lil Baby possibly unfollowed Gunna. This revelation is causing a stir on social media because the pair have collaborated on several tracks together, released a 2018 joint project called Drip Harder and earned a diamond plaque together for their hit single, "Drip Too Hard."
96.9 KISS FM

50 Cent Clowns Kanye West Due to Reports That Ye’s Lawyers Plan to Drop Ye Via Newspaper Ad

Reports that Kanye West's legal team plan to announce they are dropping him as a client via a newspaper ad has 50 Cent cracking jokes. Last night (Jan. 16), 50 Cent offered some commentary about the situation on Instagram, after multiple outlets reported Ye's legal team, Greenberg Traurig, LLP, is at its wits' end with the controversial rapper after being unable to get in touch with him to talk about his mounting legal issues. According to Fif, there must be real problems because lawyers typically stand by a client's side as long as they are footing the bill. In the IG post, 50 shared a screenshot of an article about the legal team's last-ditch effort to reach Ye by way of newspaper ad.
UTAH STATE
96.9 KISS FM

Lil Tjay Arrested for Alleged Gun Possession on the Way to Ice Spice Video Filming

Lil Tjay has been arrested for alleged gun possession. On Monday (Jan. 16), Lil Tjay was arrested in New York City on a firearm charge while he was reportedly on his way to a music video shoot with Ice Spice. XXL has confirmed with the New York Police Department that a SUV occupied by Lil Tjay, born Tione Merritt, and four other individuals was pulled over during a traffic stop in the Bronx at 3:50 p.m. EST. During a search of the vehicle, four firearms were recovered. All five men have been taken into custody and await to be officially charged.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
96.9 KISS FM

Funk Flex Says He Will Play 6ix9ine Songs Again Because More Rappers Are Snitching

Funkmaster Flex says that he's more than willing to play 6ix9ine songs again because according to him, more rappers are snitching. On Monday (Jan. 16), legendary Hot 97 DJ, Funkmaster Flex, hit up Instagram to let his nearly 3 million followers know that he is no longer refusing to play 6ix9ine songs as the result of the "Gummo" spitter cooperating with law enforcement back in 2019. Flex explained that in his opinion, plenty of current rappers who've come before and after 6ix9ine have created a whole wave of snitches, and cooperating with authorities has become a common trend within hip-hop.
96.9 KISS FM

The Game Actually Compliments 50 Cent on 18th Anniversary of The Documentary Album

Look outside. Pigs might be flying. The Game actually gave 50 Cent a slight compliment in a social media tribute to Game's debut album. On Wednesday (Jan. 18), The Game celebrated the 18th anniversary of his The Documentary album, which was released in 2005 on Aftermath/G-Unit/Interscope. He honored the album with a post on Instagram paying homage to the breakout LP.
CALIFORNIA STATE
96.9 KISS FM

21 Savage Gets Into Heated Argument on Clubhouse

21 Savage recently got into a tense argument on Clubhouse, with audio of the wild clip going viral. On Monday (Jan. 16), an audio clip started circulating of 21 Savage engaged in a heated disagreement with someone on the Clubhouse app, where the Atlanta rapper has been known to frequent.
96.9 KISS FM

Drake Wears Over $2.5 Million of Pharrell’s Old Jewelry in ‘Jumbotron Sh!t Poppin’ Video

Drake just released his new music video for the Her Loss single "Jumbotron Shit Poppin," which features Drizzy revealing he purchased some of Pharrell's jewelry collection. Drake continues to roll out visuals for his collab album with 21 Savage. On Tuesday (Jan. 17), the OVO head honcho delivered the video for the solo track "Jumbotron Shit Poppin." The Tristan C-M-directed video finds Drizzy rich flexing outside a posh mansion in front of a classic Ferrari. In others scenes, she displays more wealthy tropes like dining at a fancy restaurant and posting up inside the Rolex store. Throughout most of the duration of the visual, Drake is wearing a healthy amount of jewelry that once belonged in Pharrell's collection, including his famed multi-color N.E.R.D pendant chain, Bape astronaut bust, N.E.R.D brain pendants and skateboard charms.
96.9 KISS FM

A Look at Rappers’ Expensive Haircuts

Finding a signature look takes time. Deciding on the style for the day only becomes automatic after repetition. When the discussion turns to famous rappers, their day-to-day appearance is important since they're always in the public eye. With their look being so key, that leads to rappers spending big money on grooming than most other people. Compared to what the average person would spend to look good, the numbers can be eye-popping. But for a rap star? It's just another day. There aren't many forms of maintenance that these artists do more often than getting a haircut. So, in the process, some of them are dropping a pretty penny to keep their cuts right.
96.9 KISS FM

Druski Admits Ice Spice Hasn’t Given Him Her Number in Hilarious Shannon Sharpe Interview

Druski admitted Ice Spice has yet to give him her phone number during a recent interview on Shannon Sharpe's Club Shay Shay podcast. On Monday (Jan. 16), NFL Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe aired his new podcast episode with comedian Druski, where they touched on a number of topics including Druski recently "interviewing" Ice Spice on Instagram Live where he awkwardly lusted over the Bronx, N.Y. rapper.
96.9 KISS FM

Are Selena Gomez and Drew Taggart From The Chainsmokers Dating?

According to Us Weekly, Selena and The Chainsmokers' Drew Taggart are dating following the DJ's breakup with Eve Jobs. "They aren’t trying to hide their romance by sneaking around at members only clubs. "[They're] very casual and low-key," a source allegedly told the outlet. Apparently, Selena, 30, and Drew,...
96.9 KISS FM

Nelly Concert Video Goes Viral After People Clown His Facial Expressions

Video of Nelly performing in Australia is going viral after the rapper displayed some peculiar behavior onstage. On Wednesday (Jan. 17), Instagram user akira.nibbai captured video of Nelly performing at the 2023 Juicyfest in Melbourne, Australia. In the clip, the St. Louis, Mo. rhymer is performing his hit duet "Over and Over" featuring Tim McGraw. However, in the video, Nelly is acting very strangely. The clip finds the rap-crooner's eyes appearing to roll back multiple times as he smiles slyly while belting out the lyrics to the ballad.
96.9 KISS FM

96.9 KISS FM

Amarillo, TX
5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

96.9 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Amarillo, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy