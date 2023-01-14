ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Rochester sled hockey team holds event for players with and without disabilities

By Emma Colling
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UFPw2_0kF5qrDD00

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester Accessible Adventures held an inclusive sled hockey event Saturday at Genesee Valley Ice Rink.

Organizers said that sled hockey is an inclusive game for people with and without disabilities,
where players on their team, the Sled Hawks, use ice sleds to skate, shoot, pass, block and score.

Today’s programming was a “Try It Clinic” where anyone can come and be introduced to coaches and volunteers.

“It’s widely one of the most popular Paralympic sports that we find out there,” Rochester Sled Hawks Coach Darren Zyra said. “We’re able to descend it down from the ranks of the U.S.A. level. We have a great program with U.S.A hockey, we’re blessed in New York with plenty of teams across the state so, lots of competition, lots of accessible opportunity for our kids.”

They say no experience is necessary to join the team. Plus, it’s free to play!

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News 8 WROC

Sing Out! non-profit looking to get back on its feet

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A local nonprofit called Sing Out! is looking to get back on its feet in full force, after the pandemic. The program invites kids across Monroe County to explore song and dance, while giving back to the community. Director Kimberly Romach McManus said the program has been going strong for more than […]
MONROE COUNTY, NY
News 8 WROC

Rochester celebrates Bills win at Pittsford Pub and Grille

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — All over the Greater Rochester Area, the Bills Mafia packed the bars and made their own viewing parties as the team played for a wildcard victory. The Pittsford Pub and Grille was bustling during the game as both new and longtime fans of all ages gathered to see the game. This […]
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Nature and the holiday weekend give a boost to local ski slopes

SODUS, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester, and surrounding areas are facing one of the slowest winters in recent memory. As of January 16, only 11.5″ of snow has fallen at the airport, leading many to get excited over amounts of snow they never thought they would. Including Kevin Spear the owner of Brantling Ski Slopes Inc. […]
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Rochester locals travel to New York State Capitol to discuss issues and concerns

ROCHESTER N.Y. (WROC) — In an effort to emphasize the critical opportunity that this year’s state budget negotiations represent for the state’s children and families, community members are traveling to the New York state capitol to elevate local concerns in childcare and public schools for upcoming budget. James Kegler Program Coordinator of a local program […]
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Commercial fire on Gorham St. at Martin St. in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Firefighters were called to a fire at a building on the corner of Gorham Street at Martin Street in Rochester Tuesday evening. Crews were called to the scene shortly after 9:00 p.m. Firefighters tell News 8 they found a large commercial dryer fire inside. Investigators say no one was inside the […]
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

28K+
Followers
20K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

The CBS affiliate in Rochester, New York. Local news. Local people. The team you can trust.

 https://www.rochesterfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy