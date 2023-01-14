ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Adonai Mitchell to transfer from UGA, per report

UGA football wide receiver Adonai Mitchell will transfer from the Bulldogs, according to a report from UGASports.com. Mitchell, who goes by AD, entered the NCAA transfer portal on Wednesday, which is the final day of the transfer window for this period. An ankle injury sidelined Mitchell for the majority of...
Micah Debose commits to UGA football for 2025 class

Micah Debose, a four-star offensive lineman from Mobile, Ala., has committed to UGA football for the class of 2025. Micah Debose (6-5, 315) currently plays for Vigor High School in Mobile. He committed to UGA over offers from several top schools, including Arkansas, Auburn, Florida State, Michigan, Missouri, Ole Miss, Penn State, and Texas A&M.
Justus Terry commits to UGA football for 2025 class

Justus Terry, a four-star defensive lineman from Manchester, Ga., has committed to UGA football for the class of 2025. Terry committed to Kirby Smart and the back-to-back national champion Georgia Bulldogs on Monday via a post on Twitter. Kirby Smart quickly responded following the announcement from Terry. Justus Terry (6-5,...
