Read full article on original website
Related
NBC26
Divine Temple Church of God hosts 17th Annual MLK Celebration
GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — A congregation gathered in the halls of Divine Temple Church of God today to celebrate the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. This is the 17th celebration held in Green Bay. The church’s late pastor, Pastor Green, created this special sermon to be held specifically on MLK day instead of the weekend prior. This was the first celebration held without Pastor Green but his family and friends hope to continue his legacy.
NBC26
Record crowd packs Oshkosh Arena on Herd School Day
OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — Thousands of local students filled Oshkosh Arena on Wednesday, filling the area with noise as they cheered on the Wisconsin Herd at the annual school day basketball game. Herd President Steve Brandes said about 3,500 students attended the game, a number he said exceeds the...
NBC26
Courthouse display raises awareness for victims' rights
FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — Red silhouettes in the lobby of the Fond du Lac County Courthouse aim to remind passersby that victims of crimes walk among us every day. They each display a right of crime victims guaranteed by a 2020 state constitutional amendment. The amendment—called Marcy’s...
NBC26
Fond du Lac alters bus routes, plans for transit expansion
FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — Fond du Lac is kicking off the new year with changes to its bus routes, namely routes 25, 55 and 70. The city said these changes were made after surveying riders, drivers and other community members. Route 55 will now bring riders to...
NBC26
One charged in Merrill Middle School disturbance
OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — Following a disturbance at Merrill Middle School where several were taken into custody, one person has been formally charged. Charlotte A. Fletcher, 37 of Oshkosh, was charged Tuesday with disorderly conduct and obstructing an officer after forcing herself inside the school and causing further disturbances on Jan 11.
NBC26
Heart over Height: De Pere native Olivia DeCleene shining in final year with St. Norbert basketball
DE PERE — The St. Norbert women’s basketball team is off to their best start in quite sometime, undefeated in NACC play. If you head over to watch the Green Knights at the Mulva Sports Center, there you will find one player who has the most hustle you might ever see and is also a big reason for their success.
NBC26
Milwaukee man arrested in Fond du Lac following near 10-mile chase
FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — A 26-year-old Milwaukee man was taken into custody in Fond du Lac after a near 10-mile high-speed chase throughout Fond du Lac County. The Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office stated that a deputy observed a vehicle speeding on Interstate 41 northbound in the area of Highway B in the town of Byron at 12:42 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan 17.
NBC26
Lack of snow and cold impacting local winter sports and tourism
GREEN BAY — After a strong start to the winter season, a January thaw has made it tough sledding for some winter sports enthusiasts. Still, there was plenty of optimism at longtime Green Bay staple Zeller's Ski & Sports as store owner David Zeller said sales this season have been encouraging.
NBC26
Rainy, muddy day ahead of snow mid-week: NBC 26 Weather Forecast 1/16/23 AM
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the Northwoods this morning as temperatures are in the lower 30s, below freezing. Expect ice to accumulate as freezing rain falls into Shawano, Menominee and Langlade counties. However, temperatures rise above freezing into the mid and upper 30s this afternoon and overnight, transitioning any wintry mix to plain rain.
NBC26
High flying undefeated De Pere boys basketball driven to get 'over the hump' and to Madison
DE PERE — The De Pere boys basketball team is a squad many are picking as the front runners for the 2023 Division 1 state title and they're coming off a year where they were on the doorstep of an appearance at the state tournament down in Madison. As they sit with a perfect 13-0 record this year, they’re driven by that loss to Menomonee Falls to end last year.
NBC26
Oshkosh police identify man found dead in August
OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — A man found dead in August in an empty building has now been identified. Oshkosh Police said Wednesday the man was identified as Glenn Wagner. Wagner was found on the morning of August 13 in a building in the 100 block of High Avenue. Police...
NBC26
GBPD searching for auto theft suspects
GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — The Green Bay Police Department is asking the public for assistance in searching for suspects involved in a rash of auto thefts on the city's east and west sides. Since January 15, 2023, the Police Department reports that investigations on five stolen vehicles have...
Comments / 0