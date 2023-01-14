Read full article on original website
Vonda Leora Jennings
Vonda Leora Jennings, 95, of Woodville, passed away Friday, January 13, 2023, in Colmesneil, Texas. A celebration of Vonda’s life will be scheduled at a later date. Vonda was born November 25, 1927. A native of Ohio, she was a former resident of Columbus. For the past five years, she has been a resident of the Woodville area. She retired as a school bus driver in the Columbus, Ohio, area. She enjoyed playing cards, going to the casinos and having potluck dinners with her friends.
Peter Valdez
PETER VALDEZ, 94, loving husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather passed away peacefully at 4:16 pm on Monday, January 16, 2023, surrounded by his immediate family at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Beaumont, Texas. Pete was born June 29, 1928 in Port Arthur, Texas to Bernardino and Margarieta Correa Valdez, the sixth of seven children. Pete graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School in Port Arthur, Texas in 1948. He was hired in 1948 at Jefferson Chemical Company in Port Neches, Texas. He took a 4-year leave of absence to serve in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. Pete returned to work at Jefferson Chemical in 1951 as an operator and attended Lamar University in Beaumont taking courses pertinent to his job. He retired from the Port Neches plant renamed Texaco Chemical with 39 years of service on December 1, 1986 as a Maintenance Foreman.
Traffic blocked as big load comes to Jasper
Traffic was blocked off and on Tuesday evening as a big load made it's way to Jasper from the Intracoastal Canal. The large vessel or reactor weighing just over 950,000 pounds arrived on a 150 foot trailer with some 27 axles and 108 wheels designed to spread out the weight, arrived in Jasper shortly before 6:00 and winded it's way along Highway 96, before making a well planned strategic turn on Milam Street, and coming to a stop in East Jasper.
Greater Jasper Praise Choir to Resume Rehearsals
Nancy Nicholson, Director, announces that the Greater Jasper Praise Choir will resume their rehearsals and concerts on January 30, 2023 at First Baptist Church in Jasper. The choir was preparing for a concert in the Spring of 2021 but COVID restrictions ended those plans. Singers are ready now to gather again and prepare for an old-time sing along concert and celebration of the sweet old hymns that renew our faith.
Woman accused of shooting Newton Police Chief Will Jackson faces additional charges
Betty Jean Richards the suspect that was accused of firing two shots that hit Newton Police Chief Will Jackson in the back on Saturday is now charged with two more counts of the same crime and being held under a total of $3 million in bail. Newton County Sheriff Robert...
Another suspect has been arrested in connection with the recent pursuit near Roganville
A third suspect has been arrested in connection with the recent chase by Jasper County Sheriff's Deputies near Roganville in Jasper County. Jathan James, 18, of Kirbyville, was arrested and taken into custody on Wednesday. James is charged with Burglary of Habitation,Theft of Firearm, State Jail Felony, four counts of Burglary of Building, and Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity.
Local residents join together to remember Dr. Martin Luther King Jr, and his legacy
Even though it had been announced that there would be no march for the slain civil rights leader, a group of youth made their way down Martin Luther King Boulevard and Burch Street on Monday to attend a program in honor of the late Martin Luther King Jr., which was held at the Lone Star Youth Center.
Specialized Job Fair This Week
Turn2Specialty Companies is hosting a job fair on Thursday and Friday, January 19th and 20th at the Texas Workforce Solutions of Deep East Texas located at 799 West Gibson Street in Jasper from 8 AM to 5 PM each day. The job fair is looking for experienced and non-experienced catalyst technicians, boilermakers, pipefitters, welders and electricians.
