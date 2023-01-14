PETER VALDEZ, 94, loving husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather passed away peacefully at 4:16 pm on Monday, January 16, 2023, surrounded by his immediate family at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Beaumont, Texas. Pete was born June 29, 1928 in Port Arthur, Texas to Bernardino and Margarieta Correa Valdez, the sixth of seven children. Pete graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School in Port Arthur, Texas in 1948. He was hired in 1948 at Jefferson Chemical Company in Port Neches, Texas. He took a 4-year leave of absence to serve in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. Pete returned to work at Jefferson Chemical in 1951 as an operator and attended Lamar University in Beaumont taking courses pertinent to his job. He retired from the Port Neches plant renamed Texaco Chemical with 39 years of service on December 1, 1986 as a Maintenance Foreman.

