People Think Lil Durk Disses Gunna In New Song Clip – Listen
A Lil Durk song snippet has everyone thinking that the Chicago rapper is dissing Gunna. On Saturday (Jan. 14), a video surfaced of a Lil Durk song snippet that seemingly features him dissing Gunna for taking a plea deal in the YSL racketeering case. Many people believe that Gunna snitched on YSL to gain his freedom, which the Atlanta rapper and his attorney vehemently denied in a statement.
Lil Baby Appears to Unfollow Gunna on Instagram After Snitching Allegations
It looks like Gunna is losing friendships with many of his rap peers. Apparently, Lil Baby has reportedly unfollowed the YSL member amid snitching allegations. On Jan. 14, a photo surfaced online revealing that Lil Baby possibly unfollowed Gunna. This revelation is causing a stir on social media because the pair have collaborated on several tracks together, released a 2018 joint project called Drip Harder and earned a diamond plaque together for their hit single, "Drip Too Hard."
21 Savage Gets Into Heated Argument on Clubhouse
21 Savage recently got into a tense argument on Clubhouse, with audio of the wild clip going viral. On Monday (Jan. 16), an audio clip started circulating of 21 Savage engaged in a heated disagreement with someone on the Clubhouse app, where the Atlanta rapper has been known to frequent.
Lil Tjay Arrested for Alleged Gun Possession on the Way to Ice Spice Video Filming
Lil Tjay has been arrested for alleged gun possession. On Monday (Jan. 16), Lil Tjay was arrested in New York City on a firearm charge while he was reportedly on his way to a music video shoot with Ice Spice. XXL has confirmed with the New York Police Department that a SUV occupied by Lil Tjay, born Tione Merritt, and four other individuals was pulled over during a traffic stop in the Bronx at 3:50 p.m. EST. During a search of the vehicle, four firearms were recovered. All five men have been taken into custody and await to be officially charged.
Funk Flex Says He Will Play 6ix9ine Songs Again Because More Rappers Are Snitching
Funkmaster Flex says that he's more than willing to play 6ix9ine songs again because according to him, more rappers are snitching. On Monday (Jan. 16), legendary Hot 97 DJ, Funkmaster Flex, hit up Instagram to let his nearly 3 million followers know that he is no longer refusing to play 6ix9ine songs as the result of the "Gummo" spitter cooperating with law enforcement back in 2019. Flex explained that in his opinion, plenty of current rappers who've come before and after 6ix9ine have created a whole wave of snitches, and cooperating with authorities has become a common trend within hip-hop.
Druski Admits Ice Spice Hasn’t Given Him Her Number in Hilarious Shannon Sharpe Interview
Druski admitted Ice Spice has yet to give him her phone number during a recent interview on Shannon Sharpe's Club Shay Shay podcast. On Monday (Jan. 16), NFL Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe aired his new podcast episode with comedian Druski, where they touched on a number of topics including Druski recently "interviewing" Ice Spice on Instagram Live where he awkwardly lusted over the Bronx, N.Y. rapper.
6ix9ine Posts Address Online, Shares Video With $1 Million on Him
6ix9ine continues to get more brazen in his attempts to prove no harm will come to him as a result of cooperating with the government to help take down his former associates in the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods gang. Yesterday (Jan. 15), 6ix9ine shared a video on his Instagram page...
Drake Wears Over $2.5 Million of Pharrell’s Old Jewelry in ‘Jumbotron Sh!t Poppin’ Video
Drake just released his new music video for the Her Loss single "Jumbotron Shit Poppin," which features Drizzy revealing he purchased some of Pharrell's jewelry collection. Drake continues to roll out visuals for his collab album with 21 Savage. On Tuesday (Jan. 17), the OVO head honcho delivered the video for the solo track "Jumbotron Shit Poppin." The Tristan C-M-directed video finds Drizzy rich flexing outside a posh mansion in front of a classic Ferrari. In others scenes, she displays more wealthy tropes like dining at a fancy restaurant and posting up inside the Rolex store. Throughout most of the duration of the visual, Drake is wearing a healthy amount of jewelry that once belonged in Pharrell's collection, including his famed multi-color N.E.R.D pendant chain, Bape astronaut bust, N.E.R.D brain pendants and skateboard charms.
A Look at Rappers’ Expensive Haircuts
Finding a signature look takes time. Deciding on the style for the day only becomes automatic after repetition. When the discussion turns to famous rappers, their day-to-day appearance is important since they're always in the public eye. With their look being so key, that leads to rappers spending big money on grooming than most other people. Compared to what the average person would spend to look good, the numbers can be eye-popping. But for a rap star? It's just another day. There aren't many forms of maintenance that these artists do more often than getting a haircut. So, in the process, some of them are dropping a pretty penny to keep their cuts right.
Viewers Spot Buffalo In Thrilling New HBO Show
We’ll never get tired of a Buffalo, New York sighting on national TV. On Sunday night, HBO premiered one of the most hyped television series in recent memory - “The Last of Us.” Based on a popular 2013 video game, “The Last of Us” stars Pedro Pascal (who you may have seen starring in “The Mandalorian”) and Bella Ramsey (who met a gruesome death on “Game of Thrones” along with her co-star) as Joel and Ellie - survivors of an apocalyptic pandemic who must travel across America to escape an oppressive quarantine zone.
Jay-Z Helping Rihanna With 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show – Report
Rihanna is reportedly getting some assistance for her upcoming halftime show performance at Super Bowl LVII. According to a Capitalfm.com report, published on Friday (Jan. 13), Jay-Z and Roc Nation are reportedly helping Rihanna organize her performance for the 2023 Super Bowl halftime show at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., on Feb. 12. As the live music entertainment strategist for the NFL, it would make sense that Hov is helping out since he also signed RiRi when he was the president/CEO at Def Jam in 2004.
‘That ’90s Show’ Updates a Familiar Formula, With Mixed Results: TV Review
There are a few quibbles one might make about “That ‘90s Show,” the first of which announces itself somewhat plainly. There’s little of the grain or texture of 1990s culture in the series’ first episodes: Indeed, protagonist Leia Forman (Callie Haverda) lives out an experience of teenagerdom not dissimilar to the one shared by her parents (Topher Grace and Laura Prepon) on Fox’s “That ‘70s Show.” But that seems like the big point this series, which boasts a number of executive producers from its predecessor, is working toward: The more time passes, the clearer it is that dynamics and fundamentals are...
Future Wears Masked Cap in Club, Social Media Has Hilarious Reactions
A video of Future in the club wearing a masked cap is going viral, with social media users sharing hilarious reactions to the fashion-forward head cover. On Jan. 14, Future's The Big Party Tour stopped in Atlanta for a show at State Farm Arena. Following the show, Future was videoed at an afterparty wearing tons of bling and rocking a strange looking head garment. The headpiece features a brim, but also has aspects of a winter bubble coat with a wraparound mask. The hat is actually a Burberry oversized puffer cap by Ricardo Tisci, which goes for around $500.
Nelly Concert Video Goes Viral After People Clown His Facial Expressions
Video of Nelly performing in Australia is going viral after the rapper displayed some peculiar behavior onstage. On Wednesday (Jan. 17), Instagram user akira.nibbai captured video of Nelly performing at the 2023 Juicyfest in Melbourne, Australia. In the clip, the St. Louis, Mo. rhymer is performing his hit duet "Over and Over" featuring Tim McGraw. However, in the video, Nelly is acting very strangely. The clip finds the rap-crooner's eyes appearing to roll back multiple times as he smiles slyly while belting out the lyrics to the ballad.
