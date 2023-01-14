Read full article on original website
Woman accused in stabbing death of Mount Dora elderly couple indicted on murder charges
MOUNT DORA, Fla. — A Lake County woman has been indicted on murder charges in connection with the stabbing deaths of an elderly Mount Dora couple on Jan. 1. On Wednesday, the State Attorney’s Office announced the indictment of Vickie Lynn Williams on two counts of first-degree murder and one count of grand theft in the deaths of Sharon and Darryl Getman.
villages-news.com
Uber driver suspected of fleeing scene of crash at assisted living in The Villages
An Uber driver has been arrested after allegedly fleeing the scene of a crash at an assisted living facility in The Villages. Chad Douglas Fitzgerald, 47, of Clermont, was found slumped over in a vehicle which had been parked for two hours while it was parked in the 900 block of Main Street at Spanish Springs Town Square, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.
villages-news.com
DUI suspect from Mexico arrested after dangerous driving on County Road 466A
A drunk driving suspect from Mexico was arrested after driving dangerously on County Road 466A. An officer was on patrol near the entrance to the Village of Pine Ridge on Drake Drive at about 9 p.m. Saturday when he heard a report of a suspected drunk driver in the area, according to an arrest report from the Fruitland Park Police Department. A 911 caller had reported seeing the DUI suspect vomiting in a trash can before re-entering a vehicle and driving onto County Road 466A.
ocala-news.com
Ocala man accused of punching, choking woman after argument turns physical
A 39-year-old Ocala man was arrested after a woman accused him of punching and choking her during an argument that became physical. On Tuesday, a Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to a local residence in reference to a domestic battery incident. Upon arrival, the deputy made contact with the female victim who advised that she had gotten into a physical altercation with Matthew Lucas Sellers.
villages-news.com
Villager jailed on DUI charge after driving SUV in wrong direction
A Villager was jailed on a drunk driving charge after driving his sport utility vehicle in the wrong direction on U.S. Hwy. 27/441. Bryan Archer Davis, 72, of the Village of Dunedin, was driving a white SUV at about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday traveling south in the northbound lanes of U.S. Hwy. 27/441 near the intersection with Lady Lake Boulevard, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.
Armed security guard accused of raping 15-year-old girl at Florida movie theater
An armed security guard is accused of raping a 15-year-old girl at an Ocala movie theater.
WESH
Sheriff: Man shot, killed 31-year-old neighbor in Kissimmee during dispute over $5K
KISSIMMEE, Fla. — A man has been arrested after one person died Monday in a shooting in Kissimmee. According to the Osceola County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to Arisha Drive for a shooting at around 8:30 p.m. Monday. Neighbors say they heard at least four shots fired. The...
villages-news.com
Visitor to The Villages arrested after fleeing scene of crash in golf cart
A visitor to The Villages was arrested after fleeing the scene of a crash in a golf cart. Rita Marie Peck, 58, of Wilmington, N.C., had been traveling with a male companion in a golf cart when they were involved in an accident with an automobile at about 9 p.m. Monday at Paige Place south of Avenida Central in the Spanish Springs area, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. Peck “fumbled” through her wallet when she attempted to present the investigating officer with her North Carolina driver’s license.
villages-news.com
Lady Lake man who skipped driving school nabbed with 77 grams of THC wax
A Lady Lake man who admitted he skipped court-mandated driving school was nabbed with 77 grams of THC wax. Tristan Ross Vice, 20, who lives at 446 Quail St., was at the wheel of an orange 1997 Ford Mustang at 1:30 p.m. Friday when a license plate reader advised an officer the vehicle’s registered owner has a suspended license, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. A traffic stop was initiated at Griffin View Drive and Quail Street, not far from Vice’s home.
WESH
Lake County woman set grandfather's home on fire, police say
EUSTIS, Fla. — According to Eustis police, Autumn Walker, 22, confessed to setting her grandfather’s, James Kilfoyle’s, home on fire. She had also planned to set his car on fire. Elizabeth Price was on her porch when she saw the house across from her engulfed in smoke....
Deputies investigate deadly shooting in Kissimmee
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal shooting that happened Monday night. Deputies responded to a shooting call on the 1200 block of Arisha Drive in Kissimmee. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. When they arrived, they located a male...
villages-news.com
Bond set for two women arrested in shooting near Village of Marsh Bend
Bond has been set for two women arrested in a shooting near the Village of Marsh Bend. Gracie Madison Lemke, 20, and Lauren Paige Locher, also 20, were arrested Saturday along with 24-year-old Joshua Aaron Timmons. The three Wildwood residents are facing charges in the robbery and shooting of a man on County Road 510 in Adamsville, which is located on the back side of the Village of Marsh Bend. The man had been shot in the back and was transported to a hospital in Ocala. He was said to be in stable condition.
villages-news.com
Spanish Springs window smashing suspect strikes again at Wawa
A suspect arrested late last year after a window smashing spree at Spanish Springs has apparently struck again at a local Wawa. A man was sitting in his black 2016 Chevrolet Tahoe at 4:45 a.m. Sunday at Wawa at 13535 U.S. Hwy. 441 in Lady Lake when he was surprised by a “loud noise” from the back of his vehicle, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The man discovered a whole window had been shattered at the rear of his vehicle.
villages-news.com
Colorado woman arrested with expired temporary tag on van in Wildwood
A Colorado woman was arrested with an expired temporary tag on her van while driving in Wildwood. Melissa Ann Strasser, 43, of Denver, was driving a GMC van at about 11:30 a.m. Friday on State Road 91 when an officer noticed the Colorado temporary tag attached to the vehicle had expired on Nov. 22, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. During a traffic stop, Strasser admitted she knew the temporary tag had expired.
villages-news.com
Former local police chief held on stalking charges
A former Center Hill police chief has been jailed on stalking charges. William Ray Pruitt, 56, of Weirsdale was booked Friday at the Lake County Jail on warrants charging him with aggravated stalking of a child under the age of 16 and stalking. Pruitt was served last month with an...
Deputies investigating deadly shooting in Seminole County
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Seminole County deputies are investigating an overnight shooting that left one person dead. Deputies were called to the area of County Road 46A and Rinehart Road after getting reports of a shooting between several people in two cars. See map of location below:. When deputies...
villages-news.com
Fight over seat at popular restaurant ends with Villager behind bars
A fight over a seat at a popular restaurant ended with a Villager behind bars. The altercation took place at about 7 p.m. Friday at Harvest Restaurant at Brownwood Paddock Square. Julie Ann Marsh, 56, of the Village of Pine Ridge, took a seat at the outside bar at the...
WCJB
Car crashes into school bus carrying students in Marion County
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - No students were hurt in a crash involving a school bus in Marion County on Wednesday morning. According to Florida Highway Patrol troopers, a Marion County Public Schools bus was carrying 25 children on Southwest 55th Avenue around 7:45 a.m. At a driveway, a car made a wide turn, crossed into the bus lane, and collided with the bus.
villages-news.com
Woman ordered into anger management after attack in McDonald’s drive-thru
A Lady Lake woman has been ordered into anger management after an attack on a fellow customer in the drive-thru lane at a McDonald’s restaurant. Sheila Dianne Ferguson, 53, was sentenced this past week in Lake County Court after the July 9, 2021 attack at the fast-food restaurant in Leesburg.
Citrus County Chronicle
Suspicious driving leads to drug charges and arrest of Crystal River man
Suspicious driving during the early morning of Jan. 7 led to the arrest of a Crystal River man now facing multiple drug charges, including trafficking in fentanyl. He was also issued a traffic citation for failing to stop at a stop sign. The arresting Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputy reported...
