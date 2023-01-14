ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pompton Lakes, NJ

Daily Voice

Gas-Fed Fire Ravages North Haledon Home

No injuries were reported in a heavy house fire in North Haledon. Fed by gas from a stove, the noontime blaze on Monday, Jan. 16, ravaged the two-story, wood-frame home across from the Salesian Sisters' Mary Help of Christians Academy on Belmont Avenue. PSE&G was called on a rush to...
NORTH HALEDON, NJ
PIX11

Next-Gen 911 coming to more Sussex County police departments

NEWTON, N.J. (PIX11) — Since almost everyone has a smartphone in their hand these days, it makes sense that 911 gets smarter, too. Dispatchers for some departments in Sussex County are getting ready to take on Next Generation 911 technology. While the tech has been rolled out in states across the country and in parts of […]
SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ
fox5ny.com

Mother and daughter who died in NJ house fire are mourned

NEW JERSEY - Neighbors in Hazlet, New Jersey came together on Tuesday to remember Jackie Montanaro and her 6-year-old daughter, Madelyn. The mother and daughter were killed over the weekend in a house fire. Montanaro, who worked as a Customs and Border Protection officer at Newark Airport, had managed to...
HAZLET, NJ
Shore News Network

Woman killed in double stabbing at North Jersey housing project

Harrison, NJ – One woman was killed and another injured in a double stabbing that occurred early Tuesday morning in Hoboken. According to the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit and the Harrison Police Department, the incident took place at around 1:45 am on Tuesday. Police reported the attack occurred inside the Harrison Gardens apartment complex, a public housing project managed by the Harrison Housing Authority. Police arrived at the scene in the area of Harrison Avenue to find two women had been stabbed. One was pronounced dead at the scene. The second victim was treated for her injuries. At The post Woman killed in double stabbing at North Jersey housing project appeared first on Shore News Network.
HOBOKEN, NJ
Daily Voice

Family Game Night Ends In Slaying For Irvington Couple: Sources

Family game night took a turn for the worst when a woman stabbed her boyfriend dead overnight in Irvington, sources tell Daily Voice. Police were called to a home on the 100 block of Tichenor Terrace at about 2 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18, where they found 35-year-old Haleem Youngblood with stab wounds, Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II said. He was pronounce dead on the scene about an hour later.
IRVINGTON, NJ
fox5ny.com

Alligator found abandoned in New Jersey

NEW JERSEY - Animal control officials are looking for information to track down a person who abandoned an alligator in a plastic container in an empty lot. The Monmouth County SPCA says the juvenile alligator was found on Bangs Ave. in Neptune. The resident called it in after discovering the container next to his home.
NEPTUNE TOWNSHIP, NJ
Shore News Network

Bronx man found in stolen vehicle in North Jersey

BERGEN COUNTY, NJ – A Brooklyn man was arrested during a routine traffic stop after officers realized he was driving a car reported stolen out of Staten Island. On Friday, police arrested Makan Traore while driving a stolen vehicle. “Detectives from the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office conducted a traffic stop of a suspected stolen vehicle traveling through Bergen County,” the BCPO said in a statement. “Detectives were able to confirm that the vehicle was reported stolen from Staten Island on December 26, 2022, and the driver of the stolen vehicle was identified as Makan Traore.” The post Bronx man found in stolen vehicle in North Jersey appeared first on Shore News Network.
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
pix11.com

Teen girl found dead near East River identified

Police have identified a 13-year-old girl who was found dead near the shoreline of the East River in Brooklyn as Jade Smith. Police have identified a 13-year-old girl who was found dead near the shoreline of the East River in Brooklyn as Jade Smith. Protestors rally to voice anger over...
BROOKLYN, NY
NJ.com

Fatal fire under investigation in N.J. town

Authorities in Hudson County are investigating the cause of a fire in Secaucus late Sunday night that claimed the life of a man in his 70s, according to the county prosecutor’s office. The prosecutor’s office posted a brief statement on its Facebook page confirming that “the Hudson County Regional...
SECAUCUS, NJ
CBS New York

5 injured in house fire, explosion in Passaic County

POMPTON LAKES, N.J. -- Five firefighters were injured in an explosion at a Passaic County home Saturday.The flames erupted around 2 a.m. at a home in Pompton Lakes.Officials say seconds after crews went inside to fight the fire, the home exploded.The blast was caught on a home's surveillance video.Two firefighters suffered burns and were taken to St. Barnabas Burn Center, where they were treated and released.Three others were treated for minor injuries at the scene.The cause of the fire is now under investigation.
PASSAIC COUNTY, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Police arrest man for threatening person with a gun in Morris County

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A Morris County man was arrested after he allegeldy threatened another person with a handgun in Hanover Township, according to Police. On Jan. 2, an officer responded to the Red Carpet Inn for a report of a man banging on a door threatening another tenant with a handgun, police said.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ

