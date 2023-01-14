Crime Insider: Son shot mother, dog in Richmond before killing himself

RICHMOND, Va. -- A son shot his mother and his dog before killing himself inside a South Richmond home Saturday afternoon, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

Officers were called a home in the 2400 block of Richdale Road just after 3:30 p.m. Saturday for a report of a person down.

Police later said officers found two adults inside the home who were pronounced dead at the scene.

"Detectives are not looking for any suspects," police said.

Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett that a person delivering food to the home made the disturbing discovery.

Major crimes detectives believe the son shot his mother and dog before turning the gun on himself, according to Crime Insider sources.

That dog was alive when officers arrived, but there was no word on the animal's condition as of late Saturday.

Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to call Detective B. Neifeld at 804-646-3246 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip .