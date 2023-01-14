ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Crime Insider: Son shot mother, dog in Richmond before killing himself

By WTVR CBS 6 Web Staff
WTVR CBS 6
WTVR CBS 6
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UDkVV_0kF5pcFl00

RICHMOND, Va. -- A son shot his mother and his dog before killing himself inside a South Richmond home Saturday afternoon, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

Officers were called a home in the 2400 block of Richdale Road just after 3:30 p.m. Saturday for a report of a person down.

Police later said officers found two adults inside the home who were pronounced dead at the scene.

"Detectives are not looking for any suspects," police said.

Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett that a person delivering food to the home made the disturbing discovery.

Major crimes detectives believe the son shot his mother and dog before turning the gun on himself, according to Crime Insider sources.

That dog was alive when officers arrived, but there was no word on the animal's condition as of late Saturday.

Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to call Detective B. Neifeld at 804-646-3246 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip .

Comments / 14

Bruce Herden
3d ago

If you have a violent, deranged individual with a gun and you take away the gun, then you still have a violent, deranged individual on your hands. WHY IS THAT SUCH A HARD CONCEPT FOR THE LEFT TO WRAP THEIR BRAIN AROUND?DANGEROUS PEOPLE NEED TO BE TAKEN OFF THE STREET!THE SAFETY OF THE PUBLIC AT LARGE TRUMPS THE INDIVIDUAL'S RIGHT TO WALK THE STREET FREELY IF THAT INDIVIDUAL IS DANGEROUS!

Reply(1)
7
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC12

Richmond police looking for person who broke into local business, stole cash

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Detectives with Richmond Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a man they believe stole from a local business earlier this month. Police say a man was captured on store surveillance cameras on Thursday, Jan. 5, around 9:52 p.m., entering a local business in the 6300 block of Old Warwick Road and tampering with the door.
RICHMOND, VA
theprincegeorgejournal.com

Hopewell community mourns death of 8-year-old in drive-by shooting

The Hopewell Police Department is currently investigating a shooting that resulted in the death of 8-year-old girl, P’Aris Mi-Unique Angel Moore. On Friday, December 30, at about 2:15 p.m., police were called to a home in the 2300 block of Freeman Street for a reported shooting. Officers discovered 8-year-old Moore with what appeared to be a gunshot wound to the chest. Moore was transported to TriCities Hospital where she passed away from her injuries.
HOPEWELL, VA
NBC12

Henrico man arrested in shooting death of brother

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A Henrico man is facing charges, including murder, after his brother was found shot to death inside a home Tuesday afternoon. Just before 12:30 p.m., Henrico EMS received a call about a shooting in the 5000 block of Charles City Road. When emergency personnel arrived at...
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
WTVR CBS 6

WTVR CBS 6

63K+
Followers
11K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Richmond, Virginia news and weather from WTVR CBS 6, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtvr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy