ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Oregon Rep suffers concussion after being hit by car Friday night

By Julia Shapero
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34pNtX_0kF5pTG600

Rep. Suzanne Bonamici (D-Ore.) suffered a concussion on Friday night after being hit by a car.

Natalie Croft, the congresswoman’s communications director, said in a tweet on Saturday that Bonamici and her husband were struck by a car while crossing the street at a crosswalk in Portland, Ore.

Man killed while trimming tree in Winston-Salem, police say

Bonamici was treated for a concussion and laceration to her head and has since been released from the hospital to recover at home, Croft added. Her husband was also treated for minor injuries.

“The Congresswoman is expected to make a full recovery, but will be unable to attend the town hall meetings in Clatsop and Tillamook Counties today and other public events while she heals,” Croft said.

Bonamici has represented Oregon’s 1st congressional district, which sits in the state’s northwest corner, since 2012.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX8 News

Surry County neighbors react to murder of 4-year-old

MOUNT AIRY, N.C. (WGHP) — People who watched four-year-old Skyler Wilson play outside his home every day tell FOX8 they had no idea what was happening inside the house on Rosecrest Drive in Mount Airy. Surry County deputies believe the boy’s adoptive parents Joseph and Jodi Wilson abused him, and it led to his death. […]
MOUNT AIRY, NC
FOX8 News

North Carolina woman wins $100,000 lottery prize

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WGHP) — Georgia Richardson, of Charlotte, is the first winner of the $100,000 top prize in the new Cash 5 Bonus Cash promotion, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. She won on Jan. 9 in the first drawing for the promotion. Each drawing offers one prize of $100,000 and 40 prizes […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
FOX8 News

Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson calls for North Carolina to become ‘destination state for life’ in anti-abortion speech

RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – Mark Robinson, the Guilford County native who rose to be lieutenant governor largely based on a reputation for making pointed and sometimes incendiary speeches, delivered one Saturday that clearly reinforced his opposition to abortion. Robinson was the keynote speaker at North Carolina Right to Life’s 25th annual Rally and March for […]
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
FOX8 News

Democrat Josh Stein is running for North Carolina governor. But who else may be on the ballot? We have names.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – The race to replace Democrat Roy Cooper as the governor of North Carolina officially heard the starter’s pistol on Wednesday morning when Attorney General Josh Stein announced he wanted to follow Cooper’s lane to the governor’s mansion. Stein replaced Cooper as AG in 2017 and was re-elected in 2020 by about […]
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
FOX8 News

Kerry Sanders retiring from NBC News

Longtime Florida-based correspondent Kerry Sanders is retiring from NBC News. Sanders, who joined NBC in 1991, announced his retirement Tuesday on the TODAY show, a program his reports have appeared on for decades. “You have brightened our mornings, Kerry on screen and off and we cannot let you go without celebrating your many, many highlights,” […]
FLORIDA STATE
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
95K+
Followers
22K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy