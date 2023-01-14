ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Man shot and killed on Indy’s east side in house with children inside

By Joe Schroeder
 7 days ago

UPDATE: The man killed in this shooting has been identified as 32-year-old Brandon Evans.

INDIANAPOLIS — A person is dead after a shooting inside a house on the city’s east side where children were present.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called to the 8800 block of Rawles Avenue, near Rawles and Post Road, for a person shot.

Upon arrival, IMPD located a male victim with apparent gunshot wounds. The victim, IMPD said, was pronounced dead.

Officers at the scene said that children were inside the home when the shooting occurred. IMPD did not provide any immediate further information.

