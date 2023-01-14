ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

WOWT

Carbon monoxide emergency puts one in Omaha hospital

Omaha is facing its largest snowfall of the season -- and the city says it's ready. Nebraska's Vietnam veterans are getting the chance to share their stories to be part of a new memorial. Nebraska GameDay Experience charities say they're unaware of supposed benefits. Updated: 3 hours ago. Buyers of...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha Public Works discusses plan for secondary streets

Precipitation is coming and going, but road conditions remain less than ideal. Gov. Jim Pillen unveiled his tax relief plan today at the State Capitol. Drunk driver sentenced for killing two Gretna women, unborn child. Updated: 2 hours ago. The man accused of hitting and killing two Gretna women and...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Sneak peek at new Brickline downtown development

Omaha is facing its largest snowfall of the season -- and the city says it's ready. Nebraska's Vietnam veterans are getting the chance to share their stories to be part of a new memorial. Nebraska GameDay Experience charities say they're unaware of supposed benefits. Updated: 2 hours ago. Buyers of...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

"Project Share Your Story" preserves voices of Vietnam veterans

Omaha is facing its largest snowfall of the season -- and the city says it's ready. Buyers of a Nebraska gameday package weren't the only ones fooled -- so were the charities the company claimed proceeds would benefit. Sneak peek at new Brickline downtown development. Updated: 12 hours ago. A...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Omaha cardiologist talks heart health, safety while shoveling

OMAHA, Neb. — With several inches of snow forecasted for Wednesday and Thursday, that means a fair bit of shoveling. A new study shows with heavy snow, there's a 16% increase in the odds of men who are shoveling going to the hospital due to a heart attack. CHI...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Truck drivers give road advice amid wintry conditions to Omaha motorists

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Icy, wet, and cold are what Wednesday’s wintry conditions consisted of. Mike Miller works for Nolan Transportation in York, Nebraska. He’s traveled miles to deliver some shipments. On his way to Omaha, he said the roads were starting to ice because of that he had to stop at a gas station for a bit until the roads were clear to drive again. As a veteran trucker, he’s stocked up on food and water and advises those who need to leave their house to do the same.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Black Men United, Big Mama's Kitchen team to commemorate MLK

A historic Omaha newspaper is set to receive federal grant money to put toward a $1.1 million project -- and educate the next generation of journalists. Two North Omaha businesses came together Monday to celebrate Martin Luther King while also discussing economic improvement in the area. ARPA funds recommended to...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Weather Now Extra: Weight of snow

OMAHA, Neb. — The forecasted snowstorm for Wednesday and Thursday is already prompting winter warnings and closings for Omaha schools and businesses. Meteorologist Anthony Copeland explains the weight of snow in this Weather Now Extra.
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

PHOTOS: Winter storm unloads several inches of snow in parts of Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Once again, significant snowfall is missing Lincoln. But several inches were dumped across the western half of the state. Several roads west of Grand Island, including Interstate 80, have been closed due to snow and ice, according to Nebraska511. If you have any photos you’d...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Omaha-metro braces for ice as snow moves through

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Drivers in the Omaha-metro were struggling with the wintery mix falling across the area on Wednesday. While traffic was light and moving slower heading into the normal rush-hour time of day, the roads were slushy around 4 p.m. as precipitation vacillated from rain to snow in the afternoon.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Snowstorm forecast prompts Omaha-metro alerts, closings, cancellations

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The approaching winter weather is impacting area services and prompting closings and cancellations. Bellevue Public Schools has called off classes for Wednesday. Omaha Public Schools announced Wednesday will be a remote-learning day. Additionally, the school board meeting slated for Wednesday evening has been rescheduled for 6...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Celebrating MLK's life and legacy in North Omaha

Omaha middle and high schoolers came together to amplify Martin Luther King's voice through a new lens. A historic Omaha newspaper is set to receive federal grant money to put toward a $1.1 million project -- and educate the next generation of journalists. ARPA funds recommended to Omaha Star newspaper.
OMAHA, NE
kfornow.com

Lincoln, Eastern Nebraska Brace For Approaching Winter Storm

LINCOLN–(KFOR Jan. 17)–Another winter storm system is expected to move into the central plains and Midwest by late Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning. A winter storm watch will go into effect at 6am Wednesday, where we could see a mix of freezing rain and ice, with a tenth-of-an-inch of ice accumulation expected, before we could see four to five inches of snow in the Lincoln area.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

A winter storm unfolding across the state

UPDATE – 12:10 p.m. Wednesday:. After analyzing radar trends and taking a look at some of the morning data, we’ve made a few adjustments to the snow forecast. A wintry mix will eat away at some of the snow totals in southeast Nebraska, producing a sharp cutoff between high and not-so-high snow totals. Lincoln will end up very close to that cutoff region.
NEBRASKA STATE
WOWT

Plow crews working overnight to ensure roads are safe

Washington County small businesses could be in jeopardy if proposed zoning changes are passed. Drunk driver sentenced for killing two Gretna women, unborn child. The man accused of hitting and killing two Gretna women and an unborn child was sentenced in district court today. Pillen announces property tax relief plan.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, NE

