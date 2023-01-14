Read full article on original website
WOWT
Local group helps drive healthcare workers to hospitals during wintry conditions for free
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - With slush and wet conditions, it’s advised you stay off the roads. But some don’t have a choice, like doctors, nurses, and medical support staff. That’s why a group of four-wheel-drive vehicle owners is providing free rides to healthcare workers who may not feel comfortable driving in these conditions.
WOWT
Carbon monoxide emergency puts one in Omaha hospital
Omaha is facing its largest snowfall of the season -- and the city says it's ready. Nebraska's Vietnam veterans are getting the chance to share their stories to be part of a new memorial. Nebraska GameDay Experience charities say they're unaware of supposed benefits. Updated: 3 hours ago. Buyers of...
WOWT
Omaha Public Works discusses plan for secondary streets
Precipitation is coming and going, but road conditions remain less than ideal. Gov. Jim Pillen unveiled his tax relief plan today at the State Capitol. Drunk driver sentenced for killing two Gretna women, unborn child. Updated: 2 hours ago. The man accused of hitting and killing two Gretna women and...
WOWT
Sneak peek at new Brickline downtown development
Omaha is facing its largest snowfall of the season -- and the city says it's ready. Nebraska's Vietnam veterans are getting the chance to share their stories to be part of a new memorial. Nebraska GameDay Experience charities say they're unaware of supposed benefits. Updated: 2 hours ago. Buyers of...
WOWT
"Project Share Your Story" preserves voices of Vietnam veterans
Omaha is facing its largest snowfall of the season -- and the city says it's ready. Buyers of a Nebraska gameday package weren't the only ones fooled -- so were the charities the company claimed proceeds would benefit. Sneak peek at new Brickline downtown development. Updated: 12 hours ago. A...
KETV.com
Omaha cardiologist talks heart health, safety while shoveling
OMAHA, Neb. — With several inches of snow forecasted for Wednesday and Thursday, that means a fair bit of shoveling. A new study shows with heavy snow, there's a 16% increase in the odds of men who are shoveling going to the hospital due to a heart attack. CHI...
WOWT
Truck drivers give road advice amid wintry conditions to Omaha motorists
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Icy, wet, and cold are what Wednesday’s wintry conditions consisted of. Mike Miller works for Nolan Transportation in York, Nebraska. He’s traveled miles to deliver some shipments. On his way to Omaha, he said the roads were starting to ice because of that he had to stop at a gas station for a bit until the roads were clear to drive again. As a veteran trucker, he’s stocked up on food and water and advises those who need to leave their house to do the same.
WOWT
Black Men United, Big Mama's Kitchen team to commemorate MLK
A historic Omaha newspaper is set to receive federal grant money to put toward a $1.1 million project -- and educate the next generation of journalists. Two North Omaha businesses came together Monday to celebrate Martin Luther King while also discussing economic improvement in the area. ARPA funds recommended to...
KETV.com
Weather Now Extra: Weight of snow
OMAHA, Neb. — The forecasted snowstorm for Wednesday and Thursday is already prompting winter warnings and closings for Omaha schools and businesses. Meteorologist Anthony Copeland explains the weight of snow in this Weather Now Extra.
klkntv.com
PHOTOS: Winter storm unloads several inches of snow in parts of Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Once again, significant snowfall is missing Lincoln. But several inches were dumped across the western half of the state. Several roads west of Grand Island, including Interstate 80, have been closed due to snow and ice, according to Nebraska511. If you have any photos you’d...
WOWT
Omaha-metro braces for ice as snow moves through
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Drivers in the Omaha-metro were struggling with the wintery mix falling across the area on Wednesday. While traffic was light and moving slower heading into the normal rush-hour time of day, the roads were slushy around 4 p.m. as precipitation vacillated from rain to snow in the afternoon.
WOWT
Westside High hopes to crush Dance Marathon fundraising goal two years straight
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - For their second year hosting Dance Marathon fundraisers, students at Westside High School are hoping to crush their fundraising goals the same way they did in 2022. “It’s kind of shocking that like, teenagers can make such a big difference, I feel like a lot of...
WOWT
Snowstorm forecast prompts Omaha-metro alerts, closings, cancellations
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The approaching winter weather is impacting area services and prompting closings and cancellations. Bellevue Public Schools has called off classes for Wednesday. Omaha Public Schools announced Wednesday will be a remote-learning day. Additionally, the school board meeting slated for Wednesday evening has been rescheduled for 6...
WOWT
Celebrating MLK's life and legacy in North Omaha
Omaha middle and high schoolers came together to amplify Martin Luther King's voice through a new lens. A historic Omaha newspaper is set to receive federal grant money to put toward a $1.1 million project -- and educate the next generation of journalists. ARPA funds recommended to Omaha Star newspaper.
klkntv.com
Free lunch for every Nebraska student proposed as 1 in 7 lack stable access to food
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — As we repeatedly saw throughout the pandemic, many children rely on schools to get enough to eat. That’s one of the reasons a new bill introduced in Nebraska this legislative session is getting national attention. The Hunger-Free Schools Act would provide free breakfast and...
WOWT
Omaha Star recommended to receive more than $800,000 for museum, education projects
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The education of students around the state and the country were greatly affected during the height of the pandemic. The Nebraska Legislature has made more than $300 million available through the Economic Recovery Act to help communities disproportionately impacted by the pandemic. A publisher of a...
kfornow.com
Lincoln, Eastern Nebraska Brace For Approaching Winter Storm
LINCOLN–(KFOR Jan. 17)–Another winter storm system is expected to move into the central plains and Midwest by late Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning. A winter storm watch will go into effect at 6am Wednesday, where we could see a mix of freezing rain and ice, with a tenth-of-an-inch of ice accumulation expected, before we could see four to five inches of snow in the Lincoln area.
KETV.com
Omaha Public Schools reaches settlement with family of 16-year-old who died after collapsing at football practice
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha Public Schools has reached a settlement with the family of an Omaha teenager who died after collapsing during a high school football practice. Drake Geiger, 16, collapsed during an Omaha South High School football practice in August 2021. The total settlement is for $675,000 between...
klkntv.com
A winter storm unfolding across the state
UPDATE – 12:10 p.m. Wednesday:. After analyzing radar trends and taking a look at some of the morning data, we’ve made a few adjustments to the snow forecast. A wintry mix will eat away at some of the snow totals in southeast Nebraska, producing a sharp cutoff between high and not-so-high snow totals. Lincoln will end up very close to that cutoff region.
WOWT
Plow crews working overnight to ensure roads are safe
Washington County small businesses could be in jeopardy if proposed zoning changes are passed. Drunk driver sentenced for killing two Gretna women, unborn child. The man accused of hitting and killing two Gretna women and an unborn child was sentenced in district court today. Pillen announces property tax relief plan.
