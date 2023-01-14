ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
msn.com

'We Need Brett!' Cowboys Cut Kicker Maher After Historically Bad Playoff? McCarthy's Answer

Everything went right for the Dallas Cowboys in their 31-14 Wild Card win at Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers ... except for their kicking game. Brett Maher set an NFL record during the game, kicking and missing on four consecutive field goals giving the Cowboys six points rather than seven on every touchdown drive this evening.
OnlyHomers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fire Coach

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers just concluding a disappointing season following a 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in the wild-card playoff rounds, potentially squandering the end of quarterback Tom Brady's incredible career.
TAMPA, FL
WETM

Report: Jets Meet With Nathaniel Hackett for OC Opening

He and the Broncos ‘parted ways’ in December before he could finish his first full season as head coach. The Jets are “currently meeting” with a potential candidate for their offensive coordinator opening: Nathaniel Hackett, according to ESPN’s Dianna Russini. The Broncos announced the day...
DENVER, CO
WETM

Cowboys’ Jerry Jones Sends Message of Support For Mike McCarthy

The Dallas owner again addressed the standing of the team’s coach following the 31–14 rout of the Bucs on Monday night. Headed into the Cowboys’ wild-card matchup against the Buccaneers on Monday night, questions lingered about coach Mike McCarthy’s job security, who had yet to win a playoff game in his first two seasons in Dallas. However, after the Cowboys routed Tom Brady and Tampa 31–14, franchise owner Jerry Jones gave perhaps his most ringing endorsement of McCarthy yet.
DALLAS, TX
WETM

Josh Allen says he can’t compete with Joe Burrow’s style

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Ahead of Buffalo’s meeting with Cincinnati in the AFC Divisional Round, Bills quarterback Josh Allen was asked if he planned to step up his pregame outfit to match Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, who is known for his unique fashion sense. Don’t count on it....
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy