Convicted felon arrested after drug deal ends in shooting in Nashville
A man is facing felony charges after police say an apparent drug deal led to shots being fired.
Woman charged with attempted homicide in East Nashville
A 30-year-old woman is accused of shooting another woman multiple times in East Nashville last week.
May 2022 murder suspect arrested in Nashville
James Marques Smith, 21, who was wanted for the murder a 20-year-old Nashville resident in May 2022, was arrested in Nashville Wednesday.
Man arrested in connection with deadly Madison shooting
Metro police have arrested a man in connection with a deadly shooting in Madison.
wpln.org
In 2019, he was wrongfully arrested by MNPD. Now Nashville will pay him $236,000.
It was a Thursday night in 2019, and Ralph Ward had a busy day at work. He had a corporate job with T-Mobile and had also picked up a gig delivering packages for Amazon. On his way home, he decided to stop at his favorite liquor store. The encounter he’d...
Williamson County authorities chase alleged carjacking suspects, catalytic converter thieves
An alleged catalytic converter thief is behind bars in Franklin thanks to a coordinated police effort and alert citizens who saw trouble and called the cops.
Murfreesboro Police Looking for Attempted Robbery Suspect
Detectives would like to talk to this person of interest about an attempted robbery case. On Jan. 12, at 11:35 p.m., an unidentified person entered Vapor 69 on Memorial Blvd. and attempted to rob an employee at gunpoint. The individual entered the store pointing a gun at the clerk and demanding money. The clerk drew his handgun, and the would-be robber ran to a silver, four-door sedan. He fired at least two rounds toward the clerk, striking the window and door of the store.
WKRN
2 found guilty in 2020 Hopkinsville murder
William Campbell is accused of killing his adoptive parents in 2010. Retired Metro first responders caught in middle of …. Retired Metro Nashville employees and first responders over the age of 65 are at risk of losing access to the doctors they’ve been seeing for years. Metro Council approves...
fox17.com
Police: Man charged with carjacking two cars in Clarksville
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A man in Clarksville is charged with carjacking two cars, and attempting to carjack an additional one Monday, say police. Officers were able to follow the suspect, Stephen Kimble, upon arriving at the scene. As they followed him, Kimble got into a car wreck near 1763 Old Russellville Pike. He had been driving one of the cars he carjacked, Clarksville Police say.
16-year-old assaults woman, kills man stepping in to help
Photo byWestland Daily (Click Here) Metro Nashville Police officers have arrested and charged a 16-year-old with criminal homicide in a deadly, New Year's Eve shooting. The incident occurred in the 100 block of Charles Court in Nashville.
WSMV
Clarksville police arrest man wanted for kidnapping
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Clarksville Police Department has located and arrested a man accused of assaulting and kidnapping his girlfriend. A press release was sent out by CPD on Jan. 4 asking the public for help locating 34-year-old Wesley Scott. The release stated Scott had assaulted his girlfriend and forced her to take him to another location.
fox17.com
Metro Police detectives investigating deadly Nashville shooting in baseball field
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — One person is dead and another is critically injured after a Nashville shooting Monday night in a baseball field. Metro Police detectives are investigating a potential drug motive in the shooting which killed 19-year-old Michael Adams of East Nashville. A 14-year-old of East Nashville is currently being treated at Vanderbilt Hospital for their injuries sustained.
2 guns recovered from Nashville high schools
Two guns were recovered from Nashville high schools Wednesday.
19-year-old Victim Identified in Fatal Shooting Near 26th Ave N and Salem Mason
Homicide detectives have not ruled out a potential drug motive in Monday night’s fatal shooting of a 19-year-old and the critical wounding of a 14-year-old in the area of a baseball field adjacent to 26th Avenue North and Salem Mason Drive. The deceased is identified as Michael Adams of...
Nashville’s ‘Top 10 Most Wanted’ fugitives: Week of Jan. 18
Three people with outstanding warrants for rape were added to Nashville's "Top 10 Most Wanted" list this week. Two of them are accused of sexually abusing children.
WKRN
Metro agrees to pay nearly $250K in wrongful arrest settlement
It's been more than three years since Ralph Ward was taken into custody at a convenience store in Nolensville. Now, he's sharing his first-hand account of the night that changed his life. Metro agrees to pay nearly $250K in wrongful arrest …. It's been more than three years since Ralph...
wgnsradio.com
UPDATE: Murfreesboro Man Behind Bars After an Alleged Road Rage Shooting That Left One Dead in Nashville
(Nashville, TN) A 22-year-old Murfreesboro man has been arrested for a Nashville murder that allegedly occurred during a road rage incident this past Saturday. Caleb Harney was charged by Metro Nashville Police with criminal homicide for the Saturday morning fatal shooting on Bell Road at Brookview Estates Drive. The deceased was a 30-year-old Nashville man whose identity is being confirmed through fingerprints.
wpsdlocal6.com
Father allowed 5-year-old to drive car that crashed, Nashville police say
NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WSMV) — A Bellevue man was driving drunk when he let his 5-year-old son take over the wheel and crash their car into a neighbor’s yard, according to a court affidavit. Police said a witness told officers he watched the car hit a mailbox in the...
fox17.com
Police: Body found in vehicle on I-40 shoulder
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Police say they found a body in a vehicle Wednesday morning on the Interstate 40 shoulder in Donelson. The cause of death is unknown at this time. One eastbound lane is shut down while the scene is under investigation. This is a developing story. Check...
WSMV
Body found in car on I-40 in Donelson
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An investigation is underway into what led to a man’s body being discovered inside a vehicle on I-40 East in Donelson. According to Metro Nashville Police, officers were sent to investigate a vehicle parked on the side of the interstate around 7:15 a.m. on Wednesday after someone called 911 about the car. Upon arrival, officers discovered the body of a man in a black SUV parked on the shoulder.
