ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Rutherford Source

Murfreesboro Police Looking for Attempted Robbery Suspect

Detectives would like to talk to this person of interest about an attempted robbery case. On Jan. 12, at 11:35 p.m., an unidentified person entered Vapor 69 on Memorial Blvd. and attempted to rob an employee at gunpoint. The individual entered the store pointing a gun at the clerk and demanding money. The clerk drew his handgun, and the would-be robber ran to a silver, four-door sedan. He fired at least two rounds toward the clerk, striking the window and door of the store.
MURFREESBORO, TN
WKRN

2 found guilty in 2020 Hopkinsville murder

William Campbell is accused of killing his adoptive parents in 2010. Retired Metro first responders caught in middle of …. Retired Metro Nashville employees and first responders over the age of 65 are at risk of losing access to the doctors they’ve been seeing for years. Metro Council approves...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
fox17.com

Police: Man charged with carjacking two cars in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A man in Clarksville is charged with carjacking two cars, and attempting to carjack an additional one Monday, say police. Officers were able to follow the suspect, Stephen Kimble, upon arriving at the scene. As they followed him, Kimble got into a car wreck near 1763 Old Russellville Pike. He had been driving one of the cars he carjacked, Clarksville Police say.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WSMV

Clarksville police arrest man wanted for kidnapping

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Clarksville Police Department has located and arrested a man accused of assaulting and kidnapping his girlfriend. A press release was sent out by CPD on Jan. 4 asking the public for help locating 34-year-old Wesley Scott. The release stated Scott had assaulted his girlfriend and forced her to take him to another location.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Metro Police detectives investigating deadly Nashville shooting in baseball field

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — One person is dead and another is critically injured after a Nashville shooting Monday night in a baseball field. Metro Police detectives are investigating a potential drug motive in the shooting which killed 19-year-old Michael Adams of East Nashville. A 14-year-old of East Nashville is currently being treated at Vanderbilt Hospital for their injuries sustained.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Metro agrees to pay nearly $250K in wrongful arrest settlement

It's been more than three years since Ralph Ward was taken into custody at a convenience store in Nolensville. Now, he's sharing his first-hand account of the night that changed his life. Metro agrees to pay nearly $250K in wrongful arrest …. It's been more than three years since Ralph...
NASHVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

UPDATE: Murfreesboro Man Behind Bars After an Alleged Road Rage Shooting That Left One Dead in Nashville

(Nashville, TN) A 22-year-old Murfreesboro man has been arrested for a Nashville murder that allegedly occurred during a road rage incident this past Saturday. Caleb Harney was charged by Metro Nashville Police with criminal homicide for the Saturday morning fatal shooting on Bell Road at Brookview Estates Drive. The deceased was a 30-year-old Nashville man whose identity is being confirmed through fingerprints.
MURFREESBORO, TN
fox17.com

Police: Body found in vehicle on I-40 shoulder

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Police say they found a body in a vehicle Wednesday morning on the Interstate 40 shoulder in Donelson. The cause of death is unknown at this time. One eastbound lane is shut down while the scene is under investigation. This is a developing story. Check...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Body found in car on I-40 in Donelson

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An investigation is underway into what led to a man’s body being discovered inside a vehicle on I-40 East in Donelson. According to Metro Nashville Police, officers were sent to investigate a vehicle parked on the side of the interstate around 7:15 a.m. on Wednesday after someone called 911 about the car. Upon arrival, officers discovered the body of a man in a black SUV parked on the shoulder.
NASHVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy