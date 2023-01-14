Detectives would like to talk to this person of interest about an attempted robbery case. On Jan. 12, at 11:35 p.m., an unidentified person entered Vapor 69 on Memorial Blvd. and attempted to rob an employee at gunpoint. The individual entered the store pointing a gun at the clerk and demanding money. The clerk drew his handgun, and the would-be robber ran to a silver, four-door sedan. He fired at least two rounds toward the clerk, striking the window and door of the store.

MURFREESBORO, TN ・ 15 HOURS AGO