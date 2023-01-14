Read full article on original website
MLB
5 potential infield targets for Red Sox
This story was excerpted from Ian Browne’s Red Sox Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. In a month, the 2023 Red Sox will be gathered under the warm sun of Fort Myers, Fla. It stands to reason that some of the current holes on the roster will be filled by then.
MLB
Rockies pick up righty Seabold from Red Sox
DENVER -- Looking to bolster their starting rotation competition, the Rockies acquired right-handed pitcher Connor Seabold from the Red Sox for a player to be named or cash on Tuesday. Seabold, 26, made one start in 2021 and five in '22 for the Red Sox, going 0-4 with a 10.55...
MLB
Breaking down the Cubs' bullpen landscape
CHICAGO -- Finding late-inning relievers via cost-effective contracts has been a staple of the Cubs' offseason operations in recent years. It was a goal again for the club this offseason, given the number of question marks hovering over the bullpen. "That's something we've done well," Cubs president of baseball operations...
MLB
Flaherty eyes bounceback with offseason work
ST. LOUIS -- Jack Flaherty is often no match for the emotions stirring inside of him, even after purposefully working this offseason to improve his body language, get better control of his moods and mannerisms, as well as to celebrate his emergence from an injury-plagued stretch, rather than dwell on it. Try as he might, the talented Cardinals pitcher still struggles to keep his emotions from leaking outward.
MLB
Catching up with rehabbing Rockies hurler
BROOMFIELD, Colo. -- A youth pitcher spent his Sunday afternoon bullpen session searching for location and mechanics. Between softly rendered instructions, Rockies left-handed reliever Lucas Gilbreath delighted in telling stories of the same thing happening in Major League games. And either today or tomorrow, Gilbreath will be in the same...
MLB
Hendriks has the North Side in his corner, too
CHICAGO -- Jameson Taillon was standing on first base in the fourth inning of his Pirates’ 8-2 loss to the Cubs on Sept. 7, 2017, having singled against Cubs starter Jon Lester at PNC Park, when Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo made an observation leading to one of the “coolest career moments” for the right-handed starter.
MLB
These 7 players have a lot to prove in '23
It’s not that long ago when these seven players were among the very best in the baseball world. All-Stars, Cy Young contenders and even an MVP winner – they all appeared to be on the road to superstardom. But so much can change in this game over just...
MLB
Int'l splash signee Salas a rare 'total-package catcher'
SAN DIEGO -- Ethan Salas stood at a corner locker in the Padres' home clubhouse Tuesday afternoon, grinning from ear to ear, his visit to Petco Park a resounding success. "San Diego is beautiful," said the 16-year-old Venezuelan backstop, the prize of this year's international free-agent class, fresh off landing a record-setting bonus. "I love it here. I'm here to stay. I'm here to win a World Series."
MLB
A peculiar ramification from the Correa deal
This story was excerpted from Do-Hyoung Park’s Twins Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Before the 2019-20 offseason, the largest free-agent contract handed out by the Twins’ front office had been the four years and $55 million dedicated to pitcher Ervin Santana before the '15 campaign.
MLB
Have Halos done enough this offseason?
ANAHEIM -- The Angels have certainly been busy this offseason, as they’ve made several moves in an attempt to bolster their depth heading into next season. They signed outfielder Brett Phillips to a one-year deal worth $1.2 million last week and have also signed left-hander Tyler Anderson, infielder Brandon Drury and reliever Carlos Estévez to multiyear deals, while also trading for outfielder Hunter Renfroe and infielder Gio Urshela.
MLB
Here are the Top 10 LHP prospects for 2023
MLB Pipeline will reveal its 2023 Top 100 Prospects list at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday, Jan. 26, with a one-hour show on MLB Network and MLB.com. Leading up to the release of the Top 100, we'll examine baseball's top 10 prospects at each position. While just four left-handed pitchers...
MLB
Cease passes on World Baseball Classic -- and here's why
CHICAGO -- Dylan Cease would be a coveted addition to any 2023 World Baseball Classic roster. The 27-year-old White Sox right-hander fanned 453 over 349 2/3 innings covering the last two seasons, posting a 2.20 ERA during the 2022 campaign and finishing second in the American League Cy Young voting. He was on the 50-man WBC interest list for Team USA and Team Israel, with Jewish heritage in his lineage, but in a Tuesday evening Zoom conference, Cease explained why he passed on this special opportunity.
MLB
Eppler, Mets not done yet this offseason
NEW YORK -- Now that the Carlos Correa saga is in the past, the Mets can move forward with the rest of their offseason. The bulk of their business is already complete, having taken place during a December blitz that saw owner Steve Cohen shell out nearly half a billion dollars in guaranteed contracts.
MLB
Pham agrees to 1-year, $6M deal with Mets (source)
NEW YORK -- The Mets’ search for a fourth outfielder culminated Wednesday morning when they agreed to terms on a one-year, $6 million deal with veteran Tommy Pham, a source told MLB.com. The club has not confirmed the deal, which is pending a physical. Pham, who will turn 35...
MLB
Why Greene is the young ace to watch in '23
It's time to get excited about Hunter Greene … again. There should be as much hype for Greene's 2023 debut as there was surrounding his big league debut in 2022, when he came out ripping 100 mph fastballs against the reigning World Series champion Braves and then set a pitch-tracking era record with 39 triple-digit heaters in his second career start against the Dodgers.
MLB
Red Sox, Duvall agree on one-year deal (source)
BOSTON -- The Red Sox continued to re-make their roster on Wednesday, agreeing with veteran outfielder Adam Duvall on a one-year deal worth $7 million, a source told MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand. Duvall can also earn up to an additional $3 million in performance bonuses. The agreement, which has not...
MLB
How much did Comerica's dimensions affect Miggy?
This story was excerpted from Jason Beck’s Tigers Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Of all the reactions to last week’s announcement that the Tigers will move in and lower some of the fences at Comerica Park, none garnered as much attention as Miguel Cabrera's.
MLB
Projecting Giants’ Opening Day roster
This story was excerpted from Maria Guardado's Giants Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. In less than a month, Giants pitchers and catchers will report to Scottsdale, Ariz., for the start of Spring Training. Aaron Judge and Carlos...
MLB
Which team is most likely to go worst to first?
Ten years ago, the Boston Red Sox won the World Series the year after they finished last in the American League East. So it can happen. There is hope for everyone. Why do we mention this? Because there were six teams who finished last in 2022, teams for whom just about everything that could have gone wrong did go wrong. And while winning the World Series like the '13 Red Sox might be pushing it, the nice thing about finishing last is that, as the saying goes: There’s nowhere to go but up. Merely finishing fourth is an improvement for these six teams.
MLB
Rangers host Players Alliance event on MLK Day
DALLAS –- Current and former Major League players at the Rangers Youth Academy on Monday passed around a large sign with a Martin Luther King Jr. quote on it, saying: “Everybody can be great because anybody can serve.”. The Rangers embodied that very message by partnering with The...
