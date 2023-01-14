Ten years ago, the Boston Red Sox won the World Series the year after they finished last in the American League East. So it can happen. There is hope for everyone. Why do we mention this? Because there were six teams who finished last in 2022, teams for whom just about everything that could have gone wrong did go wrong. And while winning the World Series like the '13 Red Sox might be pushing it, the nice thing about finishing last is that, as the saying goes: There’s nowhere to go but up. Merely finishing fourth is an improvement for these six teams.

BOSTON, MA ・ 4 HOURS AGO