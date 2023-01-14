ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Texas man dragged 500 feet by truck; family seeks help for his recovery

By Steven Masso
WANE 15
WANE 15
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JZylz_0kF5on8v00

BROWNSVILLE, Texas ( ValleyCentral ) — The family of a man who was dragged 500 feet by a vehicle in Cameron Park is asking for the community’s help in his recovery.

Jesus Marroquin, 31, is currently hospitalized in San Antonio after being dragged by a vehicle on Christmas morning.

ValleyCentral spoke with Juan Manuel Marroquin, Jesus’s uncle, who started a GoFundMe page titled “ Help Jesus Reconstruct His Body Back.

Sheriff’s office mobilizes to patrol Highway 4 near SpaceX after rollover

Juan Manuel said that Jesus was passing by a group that was partying and drinking after Christmas Eve 2022 when they started arguing with him. He said Jesus began running to Juan Manuel’s mother’s house when he was struck and dragged by a vehicle.

Jesus was left with severe injuries.

“All of his ear disappeared, all of his cheek disappeared, all of the flesh on his hand, arm is just the bone…” Juan Manuel said. “The rest of his body is all burned up from the pavement.”

Jesus also suffered nine broken ribs, his uncle said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w9GxN_0kF5on8v00
(Photo: Steven Masso/ValleyCentral)

According to Juan Manuel, Jesus remained conscious as he was dragged.

“He told me he was yelling for help, and yelling at them to please stop the truck,” Juan Manuel said. “They never did. They didn’t care. They treated him as a dog.”

Jesus remains hospitalized in San Antonio, where he has undergone several surgeries, Juan Manuel said. He is expected to remain in San Antonio for another six weeks.

According to a news release from the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office, authorities responded to the 2600 block of Avenida Carlos in Cameron Park in reference to a hit-and-run.

Why hasn’t BPUB returned $29M from Tenaska fund to customers?

The release stated that the victim was “dragged approximately 500 feet on the roadway after being struck by [Arturo] Esparza Aguilar and his motor vehicle.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mVO13_0kF5on8v00
Arturo Esparza Aguilar (Cameron County Sheriff’s Office)

Deputies were able to obtain an arrest warrant for 50-year-old Arturo Esparza Aguilar in connection to the assault. Esparza Aguilar was arrested Dec. 29 on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. His bond was set at $75,000, records show.

Second-degree aggravated assault with a deadly weapon carries a mandatory 2-year sentence, with a possibility of up to 20 years in prison. However, Juan Manuel believes Esparza Aguilar’s charges should be changed to attempted murder.

“He caused severe injuries to my nephew,” Juan Manuel said. “He won’t be back to normal for the rest of his life. He probably won’t be able to hug his kids anymore, and maybe even work.”

Juan said the funds raised for Jesus will go toward housing that will facilitate with Jesus’s injuries. As of Saturday, the GoFundMe page has raised $2,356.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WANE 15.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WANE 15

Indianapolis Motor Speedway named most filmed location in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — The United States is a filmmaker’s playground with its wide expanse of varying terrain. There are some vistas and spots that have become engrained in movie history like the steps of the Philadelphia Museum of Art (“Rocky”) and the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville (“Coal Miner’s Daughter”). HawaiianIslands.com combed through the Internet Movie Database (IMDB) […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WANE 15

Is the lack of snow normal in January in Indiana?

As of January 17, Indianapolis has only picked up a trace amount of snow for the month. Even since December 1, the beginning of meteorological winter, Indianapolis has only picked up 1.6″ of snowfall. Is this lack of snow normal in January in Indianapolis? How about across the state? Over the past five years, snowfall […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WANE 15

Wyoming lawmakers say they got what they wanted with proposal to ban EVs

Wyoming lawmakers introduced a joint resolution encouraging a ban on electric vehicles in the state Friday, but sponsors of the resolution said that their goal was to promote a larger conversation rather than impose an actual ban. The resolution, introduced to the state legislature on Friday, was sponsored by six Republican state legislators who said […]
WYOMING STATE
WANE 15

What we know about the Ohio measles outbreak

Eighty-five cases have been reported in Ohio as of Friday, mainly in Columbus and other parts of Franklin County, according to Columbus Public Health. Most of these cases were in unvaccinated children. Hospitalization was required for 34 of those who were infected.
COLUMBUS, OH
WANE 15

Wyoming lawmakers propose ban on electric vehicle sales

Fifteen other states, meanwhile, including New York and California, have moved to ban gas-powered vehicle sales. The last clause of the bill instructs Wyoming's secretary of state to send a copy of the bill to the California governor, who has backed his state's ban on gas-powered vehicles throughout his governorship.
WYOMING STATE
WANE 15

Indiana proposal limiting right to bail advances

INDIANAPOLIS – Some Indiana lawmakers want to set new limits on which criminal offenders have the right to bail. Senate Joint Resolution 1 passed the Senate Corrections and Criminal Law committee mostly along party lines, with nearly all Republicans voting in favor of it. State Sen. Sue Glick (R-LaGrange) joined the Democrats in opposing it. […]
INDIANA STATE
WANE 15

Kerry Sanders retiring from NBC News

Longtime Florida-based correspondent Kerry Sanders is retiring from NBC News. Sanders, who joined NBC in 1991, announced his retirement Tuesday on the “Today” show, a program his reports have appeared on for decades. “You have brightened our mornings, Kerry, on screen and off, and we cannot let you go without celebrating your many, many highlights,” […]
FLORIDA STATE
WANE 15

WANE 15

13K+
Followers
16K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Fort Wayne area's most trusted and comprehensive news source https://www.wane.com/

 https://www.wane.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy