Santa Rosa County, FL

WEAR

New rules proposed for beach vendors on Okaloosa Island

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Giving the public easier beach access is the goal of some proposed new rules in Okaloosa County. Tuesday, commissioners heard a preliminary proposal to change regulations for vendors who rent chairs and umbrellas on Okaloosa Island. The plan would create larger "non-vending areas," to make more...
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

Okaloosa County bans smoking at public beaches, public parks

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Okaloosa County passed a new smoking ban Tuesday. It will ban people from smoking or using smoking devices at public beaches or county parks. That does not include unfiltered cigars. The ordinance will now need to be filed with the Secretary of State within the next...
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

Shed destroyed in fire on Pompano Street in Escambia County

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A shed was destroyed in a fire on Pompano Street in Escambia County Sunday afternoon. Escambia County Fire Rescue responded to the fire on the 2100 block of Pompano Street at 4:15 p.m. Upon arrival, Escambia Fire Rescue says the shed was engulfed in flames with...
WEAR

January proclaimed 'Corporal Ray Hamilton Month' in Mary Esther

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Mary Esther City Council proclaimed Tuesday that January will now be known as "Corporal Ray Hamilton Month," in honor of Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office Corporal Ray Hamilton who lost his life on Christmas Eve after responding to a domestic violence call. Mary Esther City Councilmember...
MARY ESTHER, FL
WEAR

Santa Rosa County superintendent explains new graduation rate data

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Florida Department of Education recently released the 2022 high school graduation rates. Data shows our Northwest Florida area school districts all fell below their average last year. WEAR News spoke with Santa Rosa County Schools Superintendent Dr. Karen Barber on Tuesday to get insight...
WEAR

Escambia County Sheriff's Office hosts Gun Violence Round Table

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is hosting a round table about gun violence on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. at the Brownsville Community Center. 23 people were shot and killed in Escambia County last year, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Chip Simmons says if...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

Beaked whale found beached along Pensacola Beach

PENSACOLA BEACH, Fla. -- On Monday afternoon, a beaked whale was found beached along Pensacola Beach. Emerald Coast Wildlife Refuge assisted in removing the whale from the beach. The whale was located near Tristan Towers, along the beach. Emerald Coast Wildlife Refuge is now planning to conduct a necropsy. There...
PENSACOLA BEACH, FL
WEAR

Woman charged with making threats to Flomaton Elementary School

FLOMATON, Ala. -- A woman is charged with making threats to Flomaton Elementary School. Lynda Ann Thompson, 39, of Flomaton, is charged with felony making a terrorist threat and disturbing the peace. The incident happened last Friday. “She went to the school, talking out of her head and basically threatening...
FLOMATON, AL
WEAR

Man charged with Pensacola Fitness murder to have sanity examined

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Pensacola man indicted for killing his ex-girlfriend as she worked out at Pensacola Fitness is having his sanity examined. Kennon Farrow, 39, appeared in court Wednesday. He was recently indicted for the murder of 48-year-old Carla Williams on May 24, 2022. He is facing these...
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

Crestview holds Overdose Summit to address growing opioid epidemic

CRESTVIEW, Fla. -- Battling the opioid crisis is a top priority in Crestview Wednesday. The city held an Overdose Summit to address the growing opioid epidemic. They partnered with "Project Opioid" for the event. Andrae Bailey, "Project Opioid" Founder and CEO, says overdoses in Okaloosa County have increased 92% in...
CRESTVIEW, FL

