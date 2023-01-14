Read full article on original website
New rules proposed for beach vendors on Okaloosa Island
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Giving the public easier beach access is the goal of some proposed new rules in Okaloosa County. Tuesday, commissioners heard a preliminary proposal to change regulations for vendors who rent chairs and umbrellas on Okaloosa Island. The plan would create larger "non-vending areas," to make more...
Okaloosa County bans smoking at public beaches, public parks
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Okaloosa County passed a new smoking ban Tuesday. It will ban people from smoking or using smoking devices at public beaches or county parks. That does not include unfiltered cigars. The ordinance will now need to be filed with the Secretary of State within the next...
Deputies investigating 'suspicious' fire at Escambia County home
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- An investigation is underway after a fire broke out in Escambia County Wednesday. It happened at a home on Prieto Drive in Warrington around 2 p.m. Escambia County Fire Rescue says one pet died in the fire. No other injuries were reported. The Escambia County Sheriff's...
Shed destroyed in fire on Pompano Street in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A shed was destroyed in a fire on Pompano Street in Escambia County Sunday afternoon. Escambia County Fire Rescue responded to the fire on the 2100 block of Pompano Street at 4:15 p.m. Upon arrival, Escambia Fire Rescue says the shed was engulfed in flames with...
Deputies investigating body found in unmarked grave at cemetery in Santa Rosa County
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Santa Rosa County deputies are investigating Monday after a body was found in an unmarked grave at the Calvary Baptist Church Cemetery in Allentown, just north of Milton. According to the Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office, a heavy granite slab was removed from a plot...
January proclaimed 'Corporal Ray Hamilton Month' in Mary Esther
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Mary Esther City Council proclaimed Tuesday that January will now be known as "Corporal Ray Hamilton Month," in honor of Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office Corporal Ray Hamilton who lost his life on Christmas Eve after responding to a domestic violence call. Mary Esther City Councilmember...
Man receives 20 years prison for murder of half-sister in Santa Rosa County
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The man charged for the 2017 murder of his half-sister in Santa Rosa County was sentenced to over 20 years in prison on Tuesday. Court records show Jerry Savoy Phillips Jr., 31, pleaded no contest to second-degree murder as part of a plea deal. He received 249.45 months in prison.
WATCH: MLK Day Parade in Fort Walton Beach
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. -- A parade will take place in Fort Walton Beach Monday to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The parade will be held at Chester Pruit Park on 2-6 Harbeson Avenue and McGriff Street at 10 a.m.
Community leaders create plan to address gun violence during roundtable in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Leaders and community members in Escambia County discussed solutions to gun violence in the community Wednesday night. The roundtable was held at the Brownsville Community Center with county commissioners, state lawmakers, members of local law enforcement, and community organizations. After two hours of input from the...
60-year-old motorcyclist killed in crash on County Road 95A in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A 60-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a three-vehicle wreck in Escambia County Tuesday afternoon. It happened around 2:30 p.m. at County Road 95A and Cedartown Road in Molino. The fatal victim is a 60-year-old man from Nallen, West Virginia. According to Florida Highway Patrol, the motorcyclist...
Santa Rosa County superintendent explains new graduation rate data
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Florida Department of Education recently released the 2022 high school graduation rates. Data shows our Northwest Florida area school districts all fell below their average last year. WEAR News spoke with Santa Rosa County Schools Superintendent Dr. Karen Barber on Tuesday to get insight...
Escambia County Sheriff's Office hosts Gun Violence Round Table
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is hosting a round table about gun violence on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. at the Brownsville Community Center. 23 people were shot and killed in Escambia County last year, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Chip Simmons says if...
Beaked whale found beached along Pensacola Beach
PENSACOLA BEACH, Fla. -- On Monday afternoon, a beaked whale was found beached along Pensacola Beach. Emerald Coast Wildlife Refuge assisted in removing the whale from the beach. The whale was located near Tristan Towers, along the beach. Emerald Coast Wildlife Refuge is now planning to conduct a necropsy. There...
Pilots eject as NAS Whiting Field aircraft crashes in Baldwin County
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. -- An aircraft from NAS Whiting Field crashed in Robertsdale Tuesday morning, according to the Baldwin County Sheriff's Office. The crash happened around 10:50 a.m. at County Road 87 and Allen Road. NAS Whiting Field Public Affairs says two pilots ejected from a T-6B Texan II aircraft...
Woman charged with making threats to Flomaton Elementary School
FLOMATON, Ala. -- A woman is charged with making threats to Flomaton Elementary School. Lynda Ann Thompson, 39, of Flomaton, is charged with felony making a terrorist threat and disturbing the peace. The incident happened last Friday. “She went to the school, talking out of her head and basically threatening...
Man charged with Pensacola Fitness murder to have sanity examined
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Pensacola man indicted for killing his ex-girlfriend as she worked out at Pensacola Fitness is having his sanity examined. Kennon Farrow, 39, appeared in court Wednesday. He was recently indicted for the murder of 48-year-old Carla Williams on May 24, 2022. He is facing these...
Crestview holds Overdose Summit to address growing opioid epidemic
CRESTVIEW, Fla. -- Battling the opioid crisis is a top priority in Crestview Wednesday. The city held an Overdose Summit to address the growing opioid epidemic. They partnered with "Project Opioid" for the event. Andrae Bailey, "Project Opioid" Founder and CEO, says overdoses in Okaloosa County have increased 92% in...
Man charged with trying to kidnap girl at Escambia County bus stop pleads no contest
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The man charged with trying to kidnap an 11-year-old girl in May 2021 at an Escambia County bus stop pleaded no contest in court on Wednesday. Jared Stanga, 32, of Pensacola, was charged with attempted kidnapping of a child under 13, aggravated assault and battery. In...
Deputies: Woman robbed at gunpoint outside Escambia County Dollar General
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A woman was robbed at gunpoint outside a Dollar General in Escambia County on Wednesday, according to deputies. The incident happened around 11 a.m. outside the Dollar General on Lillian Highway. The Escambia County Sheriff's Office responded for an armed robbery. A woman was reportedly walking...
Escambia County judge denies convicted dentist Stamitoles' motion to reinstate bond
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A Pensacola dentist convicted of inappropriately touching an employee will remain in jail for now, after an Escambia County judge denied a motion to reinstate his bond pending his appeal Tuesday. Charles Stamitoles, 65, returned to jail last week after court documents say he violated conditions of...
