ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WOWT

Carbon monoxide emergency puts one in Omaha hospital

Omaha is facing its largest snowfall of the season -- and the city says it's ready. Nebraska's Vietnam veterans are getting the chance to share their stories to be part of a new memorial. Nebraska GameDay Experience charities say they're unaware of supposed benefits. Updated: 3 hours ago. Buyers of...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Omaha cardiologist talks heart health, safety while shoveling

OMAHA, Neb. — With several inches of snow forecasted for Wednesday and Thursday, that means a fair bit of shoveling. A new study shows with heavy snow, there's a 16% increase in the odds of men who are shoveling going to the hospital due to a heart attack. CHI...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Truck drivers give road advice amid wintry conditions to Omaha motorists

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Icy, wet, and cold are what Wednesday’s wintry conditions consisted of. Mike Miller works for Nolan Transportation in York, Nebraska. He’s traveled miles to deliver some shipments. On his way to Omaha, he said the roads were starting to ice because of that he had to stop at a gas station for a bit until the roads were clear to drive again. As a veteran trucker, he’s stocked up on food and water and advises those who need to leave their house to do the same.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Sneak peek at new Brickline downtown development

Omaha is facing its largest snowfall of the season -- and the city says it's ready. Nebraska's Vietnam veterans are getting the chance to share their stories to be part of a new memorial. Nebraska GameDay Experience charities say they're unaware of supposed benefits. Updated: 2 hours ago. Buyers of...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha Police investigate Wednesday morning robbery

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating a robbery at the Casey’s at 40th and Dodge early this morning. At 4:41 a.m., officers found two black males wearing hooded sweatshirts had entered the store, showed a firearm, and demanded money. The suspects got away with an undetermined amount of cash and left in a white sedan.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Snowstorm forecast prompts Omaha-metro alerts, closings, cancellations

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The approaching winter weather is impacting area services and prompting closings and cancellations. Bellevue Public Schools has called off classes for Wednesday. Omaha Public Schools announced Wednesday will be a remote-learning day. Additionally, the school board meeting slated for Wednesday evening has been rescheduled for 6...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha-metro braces for ice as snow moves through

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Drivers in the Omaha-metro were struggling with the wintery mix falling across the area on Wednesday. While traffic was light and moving slower heading into the normal rush-hour time of day, the roads were slushy around 4 p.m. as precipitation vacillated from rain to snow in the afternoon.
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

PHOTOS: Winter storm unloads several inches of snow in parts of Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Once again, significant snowfall is missing Lincoln. But several inches were dumped across the western half of the state. Several roads west of Grand Island, including Interstate 80, have been closed due to snow and ice, according to Nebraska511. If you have any photos you’d...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Nebraska State Patrol arrests Colorado man in apparent road rage incident

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A Colorado man was arrested by Nebraska state troopers after an apparent case of road rage. Around 2 p.m. Tuesday, Buffalo County dispatched troopers to perform a traffic stop near the Lexington exit on I-80. The driver of a Ford Fusion was reportedly brandishing a handgun at another driver.
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

A winter storm unfolding across the state

UPDATE – 12:10 p.m. Wednesday:. After analyzing radar trends and taking a look at some of the morning data, we’ve made a few adjustments to the snow forecast. A wintry mix will eat away at some of the snow totals in southeast Nebraska, producing a sharp cutoff between high and not-so-high snow totals. Lincoln will end up very close to that cutoff region.
NEBRASKA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

OPD investigates Casey's robbery, two unknown suspects

OMAHA, Neb. -- Authorities in the metro area are investigating a robbery that happened at an Omaha gas station. The Omaha Police Department said they are investigating a robbery that happened at the 107 S 40th St. Casey's early Wednesday morning. Officials said they responded around 4:40 a.m. for the...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Authorities searching for missing Omaha inmate

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska Corrections is searching for an inmate who allegedly escaped from the Omaha Community Corrections Center Sunday. Authorities say 25-year-old Troy Hollins tampered with his electronic monitor Sunday evening. It was removed near Community Corrections. The Omaha Corrections Center has a lower custody level, allowing inmates...
OMAHA, NE
1011now.com

402 Creamery teams up with Runza to release “The Dream Midwest Collaboration”

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It’s a combination that not many would think of putting together. Runza’s Chili & Cinnamon Rolls are definitely a wintertime favorite around Nebraska and Iowa, but there aren’t too many people who are looking to have a pint of ice cream in the middle of winter, especially when a snow storm in occurring. On the flip side, there are some who might think that eating ice cream during this time is one way to “become one with winter,” or simply just a year-round enjoyment.
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Winter storm forecast to bring impactful snow in Omaha area Wednesday into Thursday

OMAHA, Neb. — A winter storm is forecast to bring impactful snow across Nebraska and Iowa, including to the Omaha area, Wednesday into Thursday morning. As of Tuesday afternoon, the metro area is under a winter storm warning from 6 a.m. Wednesday to 6 a.m. Thursday. Counties north of Omaha have also been upgraded to a winter storm warning.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Truck drivers offer do's and don'ts for winter driving

Precipitation is coming and going, but road conditions remain less than ideal. Gov. Jim Pillen unveiled his tax relief plan today at the State Capitol. Drunk driver sentenced for killing two Gretna women, unborn child. Updated: 2 hours ago. The man accused of hitting and killing two Gretna women and...
OMAHA, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy