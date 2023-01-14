Read full article on original website
More information released on student found with gun at Farmville Central High School
FARMVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police have released more information on a high school student found with a gun yesterday at a Pitt County high school. Demayjon Williams has been charged with a gun on educational property, possession of a stolen firearm, and possession of a concealed gun. Pitt County Schools...
Greensboro Police uncover card skimmers at two Walmart stores
GREENSBORO, NC. - Police in Greensboro, North Carolina, have reported card skimmers at two Walmart stores on Wendover Avenue and Battleground Avenue. This comes after High Point Police Department (HPPD) reported similar findings at their Walmart stores on North Main Street and South Main Street. The discovery of these skimmers is concerning as they can be used to steal sensitive financial information from unsuspecting customers.
N.C. man accused of beating stepchildren for not doing their chores 'to his satisfaction'
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (TCD) -- A 35-year-old man was arrested this week after he allegedly beat his stepchildren for not doing their chores as well as he would have liked. According to a statement, on Jan. 10, deputies from the Alamance County Sheriff's Office Special Victims Unit received a report about suspected child abuse. A 12-year-old and 13-year-old reportedly had bruising on their bodies and other markings that were "consistent with that of a beating."
North Carolina students become ill after sharing gummies, police say
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — An investigation is underway after a group of Northwoods Park Middle School students became ill after they shared gummy snacks on Jan. 9, according to the Jacksonville Police Department. The incident happened at approximately 10:40 a.m. that morning, according to a press release. The police department and Onslow County Schools are […]
Dog and her 10 puppies rescued in Craven County
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — Life recently got better for a dog and her 10 puppies in Craven County. Craven County Animal Protective Services said it rescued the mom and her puppies from an “abandoned, dilapidated” house on Tuesday. They had been trying to capture the mom for months. Click here to read about Craven […]
