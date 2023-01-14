ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (TCD) -- A 35-year-old man was arrested this week after he allegedly beat his stepchildren for not doing their chores as well as he would have liked. According to a statement, on Jan. 10, deputies from the Alamance County Sheriff's Office Special Victims Unit received a report about suspected child abuse. A 12-year-old and 13-year-old reportedly had bruising on their bodies and other markings that were "consistent with that of a beating."

ALAMANCE COUNTY, NC ・ 6 DAYS AGO