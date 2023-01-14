ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

RadarOnline

'I'm Not Doing That': VP Kamala Harris REFUSES To Take Knee With President Biden & Golden State Warriors During Awkward Photo-Op At White House

Vice President Kamala Harris made an awkward scene this week as she and President Joe Biden met with the Golden State Warriors to celebrate the team’s NBA championship win, RadarOnline.com has learned.The uncomfortable incident took place on Tuesday as the Warriors visited the White House to meet with the president and vice president and take pictures.But shortly before the meet-and-greet concluded, and as the parties gathered to take a few last photos together, the visit took a turn for the worse when President Biden insisted on getting down on one knee in front of the team.“I'll tell you what,” Biden...
The Independent

Giuliani says Trump told him to take classified files home

Rudy Giuliani said that former president Donald Trump once advised him to take secret documents home with him, Business Insider reported. The former New York City mayor and attorney for the former president made the revelation when speaking on his WABC77 radio show entitled Uncovering the Truth with Rudy Giuliani & Dr. Maria Ryan.Mr Giuliani said that he was working on “vetting” some “very rich people” by going through their tax returns for Mr Trump. “When I was his lawyer, I mean, there was a period of time I was there like, uh, 10 straight days,” he said. “I...
Gephardt Daily

Senate hearing by committee including Mike Lee set to discuss lack of competition in ticketing industry

Jan. 18 (UPI) — The Senate judiciary committee will hold a hearing to examine “the lack of competition in the ticketing industry” next week. The hearing titled “That’s the Ticket: Promoting Competition and Protecting Consumers in Live Entertainment,” will be held Tuesday at 10 a.m., Sens. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., and Mike Lee, R-Utah, the chairwoman and ranking member of the subcommittee on competition policy, antitrust and consumer rights, said in a statement.

