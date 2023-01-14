Black Clover's anime is getting ready to make its huge comeback to screens around the world with its debut feature film, and one awesome cosplay has brought Noelle Silva back to the spotlight before her big return! The TV anime taking on Yuki Tabata's original manga series ended its five year run a couple of years ago, but it was announced that the franchise would instead be continuing not with a new slate of episodes but with a new feature film. With the new movie hitting our way later this year, fans will get to see Asta and the others in action all over again.

