Pedestrian gravely injured in Mira Mesa hit-and-run crash

A pedestrian was gravely injured in a hit-and-run crash in Mira Mesa on Saturday, San Diego police said.

The collision was reported about 1:30 p.m. on Camino Ruiz near Jade Coast Drive.

The pedestrian was headed west across Camino at Jade when a Cadillac STS failed to stop for a red light and struck her, police said. The woman was rushed to a hospital with numerous injuries and is not expected to survive.

She was in a crosswalk at the time of the crash, police said.

The red or burgundy Cadillac was last seen headed north, according to police. The incident is being investigated as a felony hit-and-run.

