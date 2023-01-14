ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Apple Insider

Testing HomePod mini's new 16.3 smart home features

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Soon Apple will release a new update forHomePod mini users that brings a slew of new features, such as previously-unused environmental sensors. We tried it out before release. Apple surprised users with not only...
notebookcheck.net

Deal | 77-inch Sony Bravia A80K OLED now 31% off, its steepest discount ever

Since the sought-after Sony Bravia A80K will probably be replaced by its 2023 successor in a few months, bargain hunters can now grab this beautiful OLED TV for US$1,000 or 31% off its original list price thanks to a coupon code on eBay. Most home theater enthusiasts with large living...
Apple Insider

Save up to 43% on memory cards & portable drives from SanDisk, Samsung & more

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Amazon is offering excellent deals on memory cards and external drives today, from Samsung's T7 2TB portable SSD for $159.99 to a microSD adapter from BaseQi at just $24.99. Monday's best deals include storage...
Apple Insider

CES Hands On: The best smart home gear coming in 2023

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — At the 2023 CES, we went hands on with some of the best smart home products to launch outside of Apple'sHomeKit ecosystem. The smart home is continuing to evolve so while there are a...
CNET

Museum Asks Public to Reinvent a Classic Painting, With Wild Results

Girl With a Pearl Earring? More like Guy With an Apple AirPod. The Mauritshuis museum in The Hague put out an open call for creative takes on Johannes Vermeer's classic 17th century painting -- with some bizarre and delightful results. Scroll through posts tagged #mygirlwithapearl on Instagram and you'll find...
Apple Insider

Get up to $300 off iPhones, Apple Watches & MacBooks at Amazon this week

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — For the week of January 16th, Amazon is offering up excellent deals on iPhones, Apple Watch, and MacBooks, some up to $300 off. Our best deal this week is on a loaded 14-inch MacBook...
Apple Insider

WaterField's Magnetic Laptop Sleeve now fits MacBook Pro

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — WaterField Designs has released its Magnetic Laptop Sleeve in new sizes that can fit a 14-inch or 16-inchMacBook Pro. The company uses high-quality sleeve materials, including waxed canvas, full-grain leather, shock-absorbing neoprene, and ballistic...
Apple Insider

Deals: pick up Apple's Mac Studio with 32GB RAM for $1,845, plus $30 off AppleCare

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — There's a lot to love about Apple's Mac Studio, including this exclusive $154 promo code discount bringing thestandard model with 32GB RAM to $1,845, plus $30 off AppleCare. Apple's powerful, yet compact, desktop is...
Apple Insider

iOS 16.3 and other updates expected week of January 23

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — The Black Unity Apple Watch face will launch as part of thewatchOS 9.3 and iOS 16.3 updates, which Apple has revealed will be coming the week of January 23. The beta cycle has been...
Apple Insider

Roborock S8 Pro Ultra, CES wrap-up, HomeKit buttons, Hunter Douglas shades

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Now that CES has wrapped, theHomekit Insider podcast covers a bit more news before reviewing the Yale Smart Safe, and rounding up our favorite HomeKit buttons. When we recorded during CES, more news was...
Apple Insider

Apple produced an event video for M2 Mac mini & MacBook Pro

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — To promote the new M2Mac mini and MacBook Pro, Apple released a launch video exactly as if they had been unveiled at an event. Despite rumors, it didn't seem likely that Apple would unveil...
Apple Insider

M2 Mac mini vs M1 Mac mini - compared

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — On January 17, Apple refreshed itsMac mini with the M2 Apple Silicon processor — and more. Here's how the new M2 and M2 Pro models compare to the 2020 M1 Mac mini. A...
Apple Insider

Apple resurrects full-size HomePod with updated acoustics

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Almost two years after it discontinued its originalHomePod, Apple has launched a new version in the same size, with the same form factor, but improved audio and better Siri integration. Apple dropped the original...
Apple Insider

New HomePod & existing HomePod mini have temperature sensors

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — It's not just the newHomePod that has a temperature and humidity sensor. Apple's HomePod mini has always had one, but it just hasn't been activated yet. While the initial HomePod mini teardowns missed the...
Apple Insider

Logitech MX Keys Review: Smart choice for multi-device users

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — The Logitech MX Keys is a Mac-compatible keyboard that rivals the Apple Magic keyboard and is a noteworthy option for users looking for a cheaper solution without sacrificing function and durability. Logitech MX Keys...

