Read full article on original website
Related
Apple Insider
Testing HomePod mini's new 16.3 smart home features
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Soon Apple will release a new update forHomePod mini users that brings a slew of new features, such as previously-unused environmental sensors. We tried it out before release. Apple surprised users with not only...
notebookcheck.net
Deal | 77-inch Sony Bravia A80K OLED now 31% off, its steepest discount ever
Since the sought-after Sony Bravia A80K will probably be replaced by its 2023 successor in a few months, bargain hunters can now grab this beautiful OLED TV for US$1,000 or 31% off its original list price thanks to a coupon code on eBay. Most home theater enthusiasts with large living...
Mic
These clever, cheap products on Amazon work shockingly well — & have pictures to prove it
Yes, the trick to shopping online is almost always to check customer reviews — but taking a close look at product pictures will help, too. They’ll usually display the item in motion so that you can see exactly what you’re ordering, and the products on this list are backed with those kinds of images.
Apple Insider
Save up to 43% on memory cards & portable drives from SanDisk, Samsung & more
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Amazon is offering excellent deals on memory cards and external drives today, from Samsung's T7 2TB portable SSD for $159.99 to a microSD adapter from BaseQi at just $24.99. Monday's best deals include storage...
Apple Insider
CES Hands On: The best smart home gear coming in 2023
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — At the 2023 CES, we went hands on with some of the best smart home products to launch outside of Apple'sHomeKit ecosystem. The smart home is continuing to evolve so while there are a...
A scrap metal find at a flea market in the US turned out to be the Third Imperial Fabergé egg worth $33 million
The Third Imperial Fabergé Egg was created by Peter Carl Fabergé in 1887 for the Russian Tsar Alexander III and his family. There were a total of 54 eggs created for the Russian Royal Family.
I’m a cleaning expert and people always make the same product mistake – it means your house is probably dirty
THERE'S one massive mistake you're probably making when cleaning and it might mean your house is still dirty. According to cleaning expert Melissa Maker, homeowners don't realise you can't just spray and wipe. Explaining on her YouTube channel Clean My Space, Melissa admitted she used to be guilty of the...
CNET
Museum Asks Public to Reinvent a Classic Painting, With Wild Results
Girl With a Pearl Earring? More like Guy With an Apple AirPod. The Mauritshuis museum in The Hague put out an open call for creative takes on Johannes Vermeer's classic 17th century painting -- with some bizarre and delightful results. Scroll through posts tagged #mygirlwithapearl on Instagram and you'll find...
Apple Insider
Get up to $300 off iPhones, Apple Watches & MacBooks at Amazon this week
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — For the week of January 16th, Amazon is offering up excellent deals on iPhones, Apple Watch, and MacBooks, some up to $300 off. Our best deal this week is on a loaded 14-inch MacBook...
Apple Insider
WaterField's Magnetic Laptop Sleeve now fits MacBook Pro
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — WaterField Designs has released its Magnetic Laptop Sleeve in new sizes that can fit a 14-inch or 16-inchMacBook Pro. The company uses high-quality sleeve materials, including waxed canvas, full-grain leather, shock-absorbing neoprene, and ballistic...
Apple Insider
Deals: pick up Apple's Mac Studio with 32GB RAM for $1,845, plus $30 off AppleCare
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — There's a lot to love about Apple's Mac Studio, including this exclusive $154 promo code discount bringing thestandard model with 32GB RAM to $1,845, plus $30 off AppleCare. Apple's powerful, yet compact, desktop is...
Apple Insider
iOS 16.3 and other updates expected week of January 23
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — The Black Unity Apple Watch face will launch as part of thewatchOS 9.3 and iOS 16.3 updates, which Apple has revealed will be coming the week of January 23. The beta cycle has been...
People are just realising iPhone has a secret keyboard you can unlock
YOUR iPhone has a secret keyboard that can make your life much easier. It's hidden away so well that you might never notice it. But it's seriously handy, especially if you've got a bigger smartphone. We're talking about the one-handed keyboard – an essential iPhone hack. It can be...
Apple Insider
Roborock S8 Pro Ultra, CES wrap-up, HomeKit buttons, Hunter Douglas shades
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Now that CES has wrapped, theHomekit Insider podcast covers a bit more news before reviewing the Yale Smart Safe, and rounding up our favorite HomeKit buttons. When we recorded during CES, more news was...
Apple Insider
Apple produced an event video for M2 Mac mini & MacBook Pro
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — To promote the new M2Mac mini and MacBook Pro, Apple released a launch video exactly as if they had been unveiled at an event. Despite rumors, it didn't seem likely that Apple would unveil...
Boston Dynamics' Atlas can now pick and toss items, just like humans
With a stylized celebration to celebrate at the end.
Apple Insider
M2 Mac mini vs M1 Mac mini - compared
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — On January 17, Apple refreshed itsMac mini with the M2 Apple Silicon processor — and more. Here's how the new M2 and M2 Pro models compare to the 2020 M1 Mac mini. A...
Apple Insider
Apple resurrects full-size HomePod with updated acoustics
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Almost two years after it discontinued its originalHomePod, Apple has launched a new version in the same size, with the same form factor, but improved audio and better Siri integration. Apple dropped the original...
Apple Insider
New HomePod & existing HomePod mini have temperature sensors
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — It's not just the newHomePod that has a temperature and humidity sensor. Apple's HomePod mini has always had one, but it just hasn't been activated yet. While the initial HomePod mini teardowns missed the...
Apple Insider
Logitech MX Keys Review: Smart choice for multi-device users
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — The Logitech MX Keys is a Mac-compatible keyboard that rivals the Apple Magic keyboard and is a noteworthy option for users looking for a cheaper solution without sacrificing function and durability. Logitech MX Keys...
Comments / 0