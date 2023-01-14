Read full article on original website
Michigan Daily
Ari Wiggins’ effort in practice paying off for Michigan
Late in the first quarter of the No. 14 Michigan women’s basketball team’s win over Purdue last week, sophomore guard Ari Wiggins checked into the game for the first time in three outings. Purdue had just made two free throws, and the quarter was all but over. Upon...
Michigan Daily
Maddie Nolan moves into 10th place on Michigan’s all-time 3-pointer list
Clinging to a one-point lead against Michigan State, the No. 14 Michigan women’s basketball team needed a spark. Following a Spartans miss, senior guard Maddie Nolan hit an important 3-pointer to pad the Wolverines’ lead. The dagger cushioned the Michigan advantage, which they never surrendered in a 70-55...
Michigan Daily
After benching, Terrance Williams II seeks redemption
Just 21 seconds into the second half against Northwestern, the Michigan men’s basketball team called on its bench. After junior forward Terrance Williams II allowed a Wildcat to snatch an offensive rebound out of his hand and subsequently fouled him, Michigan coach Juwan Howard made a substitution, benching the starter and captain.
Michigan Daily
Abbie Telgenhof: Michigan’s turnovers against Northwestern indicative of larger problem
Every team has strengths and weaknesses. But it’s not normal for those to change every game. Prior to the Michigan men’s basketball team’s matchup with Northwestern, it boasted an average of just 7.4 turnovers per game. But after the Wildcats decimated the poise that the Wolverines had prided themselves on all season, that number has rocketed to 10 per game.
Michigan Daily
Michigan taking advantage of deep bench during conference play
There’s no magical formula for setting a lineup. Whether coaches rely on a single superstar, a one-two punch of capable players, a solid five-player starting lineup or any other combination of talent, there is no one right way to build a promising team. But every team faces challenges throughout...
Michigan Daily
Michigan wrestling proves its mettle against Wisconsin
Entering its second Big Ten dual meet of the season, the No. 3 ranked Michigan wrestling team carried the weight of expectations on its shoulders. As evidenced by their ranking, the Wolverines were held in high regard by their NCAA peers. They had dispatched every team they faced prior to Sunday’s matchup, including two wins over top-25 teams. But they had never wrestled a team as highly ranked as No. 14 Wisconsin, home to three wrestlers ranked in the top five of their respective weight classes.
Michigan Daily
‘Thump and Bump’: How going big is proving useful for Michigan
The best way to describe the Michigan men’s basketball team’s newest lineup combination is, well, BIG. The Wolverines have recently opted to play 7-foot-1 junior center Hunter Dickinson and 6-foot-10 freshman forward Tarris Reed Jr. at the same time, using size to their advantage. Debuted against Iowa and ran more extensively against Northwestern, the lineup has already proven effective.
Michigan Daily
Michigan names Erin Virtue as next volleyball coach
For the first time in 24 years, the Michigan volleyball team has a new head coach. Michigan announced that Erin Virtue will lead the program in a release on Tuesday. The move comes after former coach Mark Rosen was fired following more than two decades leading the Wolverines. “We are...
Michigan Daily
Michigan struggles to put together full performance in first meet of 2023
Competing for the first time since November and looking to break a two-meet losing streak, the Michigan men’s and women’s swim and dive teams traveled to Bloomington on Saturday to take on Indiana. Despite several strong individual performances, both teams ultimately fell to the Hoosiers, unable to piece together complete team performances.
Michigan Daily
Michigan goes undefeated in the ASU Cross Conference Challenge
With 45 seconds left on the clock in overtime, sophomore attacker Ashley O’Neil had a chance to give the No. 7 Michigan water polo team the lead in the last game of the ASU Cross Conference Challenge. Her shot from 10 meters out found the back of the net, clinching an 11-10 win over No. 10 Arizona State.
Michigan Daily
Strong first rotation gives Michigan confidence in record-breaking meet
Fifth-year senior Natalie Wojcik leapt in excitement after flipping off the vault and sticking her landing. Her solid 9.900 in the first rotation sparked a record-breaking night. Following Wojcik, senior Gabby Wilson and junior Naomi Morrison also stuck their vault landings giving the Wolverines back-to-back 9.950 routines. Building upon that...
Michigan Daily
Michigan men’s track and field heats up at Michigan Invitational
In its second meet of the season, the Michigan men’s track team seemed to find its footing. The Michigan Invitational featured multiple facility records and set the stage for the Wolverines’ season as they faced athletes from both large and small college programs — as well as professional runners.
Michigan Daily
Michigan water polo starts season strong under new coaching staff
After breezing through her first three games of the season, Michigan coach Cassie Churnside found herself in unfamiliar waters as the No. 7 Michigan water polo team headed into overtime against No. 10 Arizona State. Churnside propelled her team into overtime fighting through adversity. The Wolverines had been outmatched in nearly every category – including shots, assists, exclusions, and steals.
Michigan Daily
In track events, Michigan looks past early success to future growth
Winning races and etching names into the record books will always be the goal for Michigan men’s and women’s track and field. And, although the Michigan Invitational served as a pre-season non-scoring meet, the two units took the event as an opportunity to grow. The Wolverines focused on individual development before the start of their indoor track and field season.
Michigan Daily
Freshmen excel in season-opening sweep of Boston University
The first match of the season usually offers the Michigan men’s tennis team the chance to acclimate its freshmen to the fast-paced, rowdy environment of a dual-match, and coach Adam Steinberg jumped at the opportunity. In its first match of the season against Boston University, the fifth-ranked Wolverines rolled...
Michigan Daily
Jack Medley rides momentum in 125-pound upset victory
The No. 3 Michigan wrestling team entered Sunday’s dual at Cliff Keen Arena against No. 14 Wisconsin expecting to easily handle its competition in its conference home opener. But few outside 125-pound wrestler Jack Medley expected the Wolverines to start out so strong. The graduate wrestler entered Sunday’s match...
Michigan Daily
Cameron Amine’s composure critical in win against Wisconsin
After five matches and backed by a full arena, the No. 3 Michigan wrestling team was in the lead in its dual against No. 14 Wisconsin, 13-3. Redshirt junior No. 6 Cameron Amine and Wisconsin’s No. 5 Dean Hamiti took to the mat in a rematch of last year’s 165-pound NCAA Tournament match. With Hamiti looking for revenge after last year’s loss and Amine returning from an injury, the question of who would come out victorious nearly a year later was on the forefront.
Michigan Daily
Climate change is an opportunity for Michigan
On a visit to campus last Thursday, Vice President Kamala Harris joined Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm and Kyle Whyte, a professor at the University of Michigan School for Environment and Sustainability, to discuss climate change and the role young people can play in solving the climate crisis. Rather than...
Michigan Daily
Student Seats site launches at UMich to protect students from online ticket scams
Though many student sports fans at the University of Michigan choose to support Wolverine sport teams for a full year by purchasing student season tickets, others choose to buy individual tickets for specific games. However, many have found common ticket resale platforms such as Facebook and GroupMe groups to be sketchy jungles where scammers run wild.
Michigan Daily
‘Game on’: UMich Voices for Carbon Neutrality coalition reflects on meeting with President Ono
Representatives from campus sustainability coalition Voices for Carbon Neutrality met with University of Michigan President Santa Ono and Chief Financial Officer Geoff Chatas on Jan. 5 to discuss the University’s progress toward carbon neutrality. VCN said they wanted to meet with campus administration to share their ideas for how the University can mitigate the effects of climate change as effectively as possible.
