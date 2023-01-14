Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
northernnewsnow.com
PREP HOCKEY: East and Rapids boys get shutout wins; Mirage beats Gentry in 2021 State Title rematch
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Full slate of hockey in the Northland Tuesday night that had Duluth East and Grand Rapids boys picking up big shutout wins, while the Proctor/Hermantown Mirage beat Gentry 3-2 in overtime. A cross-town rivalry renewed with Duluth East shutting out Denfeld 4-0, meanwhile, Grand...
northernnewsnow.com
Proctor and Duluth East girls pick up Prep hoops wins
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - A couple of big prep girls games were going on in the Northland today, with Proctor and Duluth Eats picking up wins. Proctor controlled the game from the beginning beating Cromwell-Wright 63-45. While Duluth East picks up their eighth win in a row beating...
northernnewsnow.com
Duluth Heritage Center hosts Minnesota Hockey Fights Cancer games
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Duluth Heritage Center will be hosting a series of youth hockey games to raise cancer awareness on Monday. Eight out of ten Duluth Amateur Hockey Association (DAHA) teams will be participating in the event. There will be five games played between the Seitz...
northernnewsnow.com
UMD Dance Team wins 2023 National Championship, first time in program history
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The University of Minnesota-Duluth’s Dance Team members are coming home with some hardware. The team competed at the UDA’s (Universal Dance Association) College Cheerleading and Dance Team Nationals this past weekend in Orlando. They competed in the Open Jazz and Open Pom...
northernnewsnow.com
Duluth Polar Plunge returns to Park Point in 1 month
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - In just one month from now, hundreds will brave the elements and take the plunge into Lake Superior. The Polar Plunge is the biggest fundraiser for Special Olympics Minnesota. It has raised more than $2.5 million in its 22-year history. This year’s plunge is...
northernnewsnow.com
Duluth Figure Skating Club to host 43rd Annual ‘Northland Competition’
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Duluth Figure Skating Club (DSFC) is hosting its 43rd Annual Northland Competition at the DECC starting Friday. It also includes the Northland Compete USA Competition and Excel Series. The event is one of the largest non-qualifying competitions in the U.S. More than 500...
northernnewsnow.com
Proctor and East GBB pick up wins
Keep Moving Forward: Duluth rally calls for more action on racial equity. Keep Moving Forward: Duluth rally calls for more action on racial equity. Duluth Boy Scout sleeps 1,000 nights outdoors, and he’s not done yet. Updated: 21 hours ago. Duluth Boy Scout Isaac Ortman marked his 1,000th night...
northernnewsnow.com
City by City: Chisholm, Bayfield, Washburn
Chisholm, MN- The Minnesota Discovery Center is inviting dinosaur lovers for an evening of fun Saturday, January 21. They will be hosting a free Open Fossil Lab and a meet and greet with the Discovery Center’s Paleontologist. The fossil lab will feature some discoveries made in Northern Minnesota. Additionally, there will be a special presentation discussing the Hill Annex Project which is a research project taking place on the Mesabi Range. The evening of fun runs from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. and is free for all to attend.
northernnewsnow.com
City by City: Lincoln Park, Wisconsin, Superior
Lincoln Park, Duluth- The Lincoln Park Business Group is celebrating a new member. Joy Herbert has joined the group as its new administrator. She will manage office duties, meet and connect with local businesses, manage new events and help organize other aspects of the group. She was a board member of the West Duluth Business Club and has run the small business Little Neetchers for 13 years.
northernnewsnow.com
Local ski hills enjoy wacky January weather
Keep Moving Forward: Duluth rally calls for more action on racial equity. Keep Moving Forward: Duluth rally calls for more action on racial equity. Duluth Boy Scout sleeps 1,000 nights outdoors, and he’s not done yet. Updated: 20 hours ago. Duluth Boy Scout Isaac Ortman marked his 1,000th night...
northernnewsnow.com
Warm January creates unique challenge for Duluth road crews
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) -- The January thaw has helped create potholes all across the Twin Ports much earlier in the season than usual. This creates a unique challenge for road crews. Duluth street maintenance workers said the rain and warm temperatures this month have caused the potholes that...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Minnesota man free after 25-year wrongful imprisonment
(Moose Lake, MN) -- A Minnesota man is out of prison after spending nearly 25 years there for a conviction reviewers say was based on faulty evidence. Thomas Rhodes was released Friday from the Moose Lake facility after the Minnesota Conviction Review Unit of the state's Attorney General's office examined his case in partnership with the Great North Innocence Project.
Is It Cheaper To Fly Out Of Duluth Or Minneapolis?
I know it's a long time ago now, but I remember flying out of Duluth prior to 9/11 and it was a very similar price to flying out of Minneapolis. After that tragic day, prices for out of the Twin Ports seemed to jump up significantly. I fly on commercial...
A Popular Zoo in Minnesota Just Announced Sad News
The sad announcement from this Minnesota Zoo came late last week regarding a popular resident. The Lake Superior Zoo is located on Minnesota's scenic North Shore on a 19-acre site along Kinsbury Creek in Duluth. According to its website, it's been a staple in the Land of 10,000 Lakes for quite a while:
Family-friendly restaurant chain opens new location in Minnesota
A popular family-friendly restaurant chain recently opened a new location in Minnesota. Read on to learn more. On Monday, January 16, 2023, the Pizza Ranch FunZone Arcade opened its newest Minnesota location in Bemidji, according to an event post on the business's Facebook page.
Mystery Photo: Who Is The Duluth Couple Pictured In This Vintage Photo Listed For Sale?
If you search around on eBay looking for vintage memorabilia and photos, you may find the listing that has direct ties to the Northland. The listing is a vintage cabinet photo that was taken between 1880 and 1889. It features a husband and wife and what is most interesting to me is that the couple is from Duluth the photographer imprinted on the photo was located in downtown Duluth.
Only Eight People Live in the Tiniest Town in Minnesota
We all know that Minneapolis is the biggest city in Minnesota, but did you know that only eight people call the tiniest town in Minnesota home?. Living here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes is great for many reasons. If you want the hustle and bustle of a major American city, we've got you covered with Minneapolis and Saint Paul. If you want a somewhat smaller, yet still suburban place to hang your hat, we've got cities like Rochester, Duluth, St. Cloud and Mankato.
St. Paul woman, 82, killed in head-on crash with semi
An 82-year-old St. Paul woman was killed in a head-on collision with a semi in Pine County Friday afternoon. A Minnesota State Patrol crash report identifies the victim as Rosemary Ann Lundquist. The crash happened on Hwy. 23 near Cross Park Road in Brook Park Township just before 12:30 p.m.,...
northernnewsnow.com
Third candidate plans to run for Duluth Mayor
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - A third candidate is hoping to earn a spot in the Duluth mayor’s office. Robert Schieve said he plans to run for mayor during a press conference he held Monday, January 15. Mayor Emily Larson is running for re-election and former State Lawmaker...
Family displaced after fire destroys camper in Esko
ESKO, Minn. -- A family is without a home after a fire destroyed their camper Saturday afternoon at a Northern Minnesota campground.Authorities say Carlton County Dispatch received a 911 call reporting a camper fire at Knife Island Campground in Esko shortly before 5 p.m.Firefighters say they were able to get the two occupants -- a 24-year-old woman and a 2-year-old girl - safely out of the camper.The American Red Cross is assisting the family displaced by the fire.The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Carlton County Sheriff's Office.
Comments / 0