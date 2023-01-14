Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Tuscaloosa mother, 23, who was slain on the Strip was described as a "lovely young lady who loved her family."Sherif SaadTuscaloosa, AL
Former College Football Star Found DeadOnlyHomersTuscaloosa, AL
The Crimson Tide's Favorable 2023 Football ScheduleJameson StewardTuscaloosa, AL
4 Affordable weekend Gateways In OhioLIFE_HACKSOhio State
Related
wbrz.com
Five-star transfer from LSU announces commitment to Ole Miss
BATON ROUGE - Walker Howard, the backup quarterback and the former five-star transfer from LSU, announced his commitment to Ole Miss Wednesday morning. Howard announced Monday he would be leaving the LSU football team to find "the best spot for him to grow." He thanked Coach Brian Kelly and his teammates for welcoming him with open arms and for always having his back.
wbrz.com
Southern University student among several hurt in deadly shooting at Texas club
HOUSTON - A 20-year-old Southern University student was among the victims rushed to a Texas hospital after a mass shooting over the weekend. Harris County deputies swarmed the Touch Lounge in Houston after roughly 50 shots were fired in the parking lot outside the club around 2 a.m. Sunday. Investigators...
wbrz.com
Billy Nungesser announces Louisiana Seafood Cook-Off changing locations
LAKE CHARLES - The 16th annual Louisiana Seafood Cook-Off will be in a new location this year, after five successful years in Lafayette. Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser announced the cook-off would be shifting from Lafayette to Lake Charles for its 16th annual competition. Nungesser and the Louisiana Seafood Promotion and...
wbrz.com
Spanish Town parade paying tribute to Allie Rice as her murder remains unsolved
BATON ROUGE - Exactly one month from now, the streets of downtown Baton Rouge will be flooded with sea of pink when the Spanish Town parade rolls through Feb. 18. “It’s when you can let your hair down, you can put on pink stockings and a dress even though you’re a guy you know? Just get crazy!" said Robert King, President of the Society for the Preservation of Langiappe in Louisiana (SPLL).
wbrz.com
Police looking for vandals who defaced dozens of graves at Denham Springs cemetery
DENHAM SPRINGS - Families visiting their loved ones' graves were shocked to find dozens of burial sites defaced at a Livingston Parish cemetery over the weekend. Pictures shared with WBRZ showed several headstones overturned and other items destroyed at Denham Springs Memorial Cemetery on Range Avenue. City officials said about 40 graves were damaged sometime over the weekend, with numerous headstones and urns either damaged or missing.
wbrz.com
Preliminary work to start on I-10 widening Monday night; overnight closure times set
BATON ROUGE - A partial closure of I-10 east will take place overnight and continue through Wednesday as DOTD does preliminary work setting up for the I-10 widening project. The right lane of I-10 east between Dalrymple Drive and Perkins Road will be closed from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday nights.
wbrz.com
Century-old shipwreck vanishes back into Mississippi River; researchers preserving history through 3D recreation
BATON ROUGE - Months ago, the 19th-century shipwreck was a sight to see along the banks of the Mississippi in downtown Baton Rouge. Now, a 3D prototype designed by a Baton Rouge research and design company is the only way you can see it. "One day, she was no longer...
wbrz.com
Group of alleged thieves stole thousands of dollars from Nike store
BATON ROUGE - Detectives are searching for a group of alleged thieves that stole several thousands of dollars from a Nike store over the course of the past few months. According to Capital Region Crime Stoppers, the group of suspects reportedly worked together over the last few months to commit several retail thefts from the Nike store in Towne Center. The thefts reportedly totaled several thousands of dollars.
wbrz.com
Pair from Baton Rouge caught hauling more than 200 pounds of marijuana in California
REDDING, Calif. - Officers arrested two people from Baton Rouge in a drug bust that resulted in the seizure of more than 200 pounds of marijuana. According to the Redding Police Department, officers saw a "suspicious vehicle" at a gas station Sunday evening, and when the vehicle passengers noticed the nearby officers, they reportedly showed "increasingly suspicious" behavior.
wbrz.com
Tuesday AM Forecast: Warm and humid until the next front comes through
We will get some sunshine this afternoon and a cold front is coming in tomorrow. Today & Tonight: A few light showers will be in and out this morning. Skies will be cloudy this morning with some sun peeking through this afternoon. High temperatures will be warm, in the upper 70s. Tonight will be muggy with lows in the mid-60s.
wbrz.com
Vehicle owner confronted suspect breaking into car in Baton Rouge apartment complex
BATON ROUGE - Deputies are searching for a suspect seen breaking into a vehicle at an apartment complex off South Sherwood Forest Boulevard. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said the suspect was seen shattering the window of a vehicle parked at the Willowbend Lake Apartment Complex in an attempt to get inside. The vehicle owner confronted them, and the suspect fled on foot.
wbrz.com
Teenager shot while walking to school Wednesday; former student arrested in recent muggings
BATON ROUGE - A teenager ran home for help after being shot by a former classmate who was trying to rob him on his way to school Wednesday morning. Police believe the 15-year-old victim was either walking to his bus stop or heading straight to his school, Broadmoor High when a teenage robber approached him with a gun.
wbrz.com
Delatte joins race for Livingston Parish president
LIVINGSTON PARISH - The race for president of Livingston Parish has its second candidate. District 8 councilmember Randy Delatte has joined fellow Republican Jeff Ard in a bid for the top office. Delatte was elected to his current position in the fall of 2019. It marked a return to the...
wbrz.com
Missing high school student found safe
BAKER - Police are looking for a teenager who apparently ran from home sometime last week. The Baker Police Department said Treyvon Collins, 15, was last seen Jan. 12. He was wearing a grey uniform shirt and khaki pants. Police said Collins is a 10th-grader at Scotlandville High. Collins is...
wbrz.com
Party stores ramping up in sales ahead of Mardi Gras, despite previous setbacks
BATON ROUGE - Carnival season is about a month away, and for the past two years, pandemic and supply chain issues have put a slowdown on the throw-down. This year, stores are ready for the return of parades, and shoppers are already getting their hands on some unique throws. Luckily,...
wbrz.com
BRPD officer arrested for domestic violence allegedly threatened to shoot victim, hit them in the face with gun
BATON ROUGE - A Baton Rouge police officer was arrested Wednesday morning for a domestic violence incident from September 2022. According to arrest paperwork, BRPD officer Michael Mitchell got in a fight with a woman he was seeing when he accused her of cheating on Sept. 25. Mitchell allegedly pointed his department-issued handgun at her and threatened to kill her. Documents say Mitchell then hit her in the face with the gun, causing a cut above her eye.
wbrz.com
Lawyer was wearing ankle monitor when he allegedly set ex's home on fire; brazen crime caught on camera
BATON ROUGE - A Texas-based lawyer is accused of repeatedly violating a protective order by harassing the mother of his child in a troubling pattern of behavior that culminated in him allegedly setting her home on fire. According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, 30-year-old Christian King set the door...
wbrz.com
YMCA on South Foster Drive closing for major makeover
BATON ROUGE - The YMCA on South Foster Drive is set to close while the location undergoes a huge remodel, as well as adding new on-site housing. The YMCA will build more than 100 one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments at its current location on South Foster Drive along with a new YMCA facility on the same site.
wbrz.com
Even with solar panels, electric bill still through the roof
BATON ROUGE - One woman who has recently invested a lot into her home to make it more energy-efficient, says her electric bill is the highest it's ever been. Dayne Narretta says she's had her home tested for drafts, recently got new ductwork, new windows, and three years ago she got solar panels installed on her roof.
wbrz.com
Local rehabilitation center to feed hundreds of people in need for MLK Day
BATON ROUGE - Starting Monday at noon, the O'Brien House on Florida Boulevard will feed the community in need of a hot meal in commemoration of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Thanks to Chicken Shack, they'll be serving up fried chicken, red beans and rice, and potato salad. Volunteers at...
Comments / 0