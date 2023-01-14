ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wbrz.com

Five-star transfer from LSU announces commitment to Ole Miss

BATON ROUGE - Walker Howard, the backup quarterback and the former five-star transfer from LSU, announced his commitment to Ole Miss Wednesday morning. Howard announced Monday he would be leaving the LSU football team to find "the best spot for him to grow." He thanked Coach Brian Kelly and his teammates for welcoming him with open arms and for always having his back.
OXFORD, MS
wbrz.com

Billy Nungesser announces Louisiana Seafood Cook-Off changing locations

LAKE CHARLES - The 16th annual Louisiana Seafood Cook-Off will be in a new location this year, after five successful years in Lafayette. Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser announced the cook-off would be shifting from Lafayette to Lake Charles for its 16th annual competition. Nungesser and the Louisiana Seafood Promotion and...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
wbrz.com

Spanish Town parade paying tribute to Allie Rice as her murder remains unsolved

BATON ROUGE - Exactly one month from now, the streets of downtown Baton Rouge will be flooded with sea of pink when the Spanish Town parade rolls through Feb. 18. “It’s when you can let your hair down, you can put on pink stockings and a dress even though you’re a guy you know? Just get crazy!" said Robert King, President of the Society for the Preservation of Langiappe in Louisiana (SPLL).
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Police looking for vandals who defaced dozens of graves at Denham Springs cemetery

DENHAM SPRINGS - Families visiting their loved ones' graves were shocked to find dozens of burial sites defaced at a Livingston Parish cemetery over the weekend. Pictures shared with WBRZ showed several headstones overturned and other items destroyed at Denham Springs Memorial Cemetery on Range Avenue. City officials said about 40 graves were damaged sometime over the weekend, with numerous headstones and urns either damaged or missing.
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA
wbrz.com

Group of alleged thieves stole thousands of dollars from Nike store

BATON ROUGE - Detectives are searching for a group of alleged thieves that stole several thousands of dollars from a Nike store over the course of the past few months. According to Capital Region Crime Stoppers, the group of suspects reportedly worked together over the last few months to commit several retail thefts from the Nike store in Towne Center. The thefts reportedly totaled several thousands of dollars.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Pair from Baton Rouge caught hauling more than 200 pounds of marijuana in California

REDDING, Calif. - Officers arrested two people from Baton Rouge in a drug bust that resulted in the seizure of more than 200 pounds of marijuana. According to the Redding Police Department, officers saw a "suspicious vehicle" at a gas station Sunday evening, and when the vehicle passengers noticed the nearby officers, they reportedly showed "increasingly suspicious" behavior.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Vehicle owner confronted suspect breaking into car in Baton Rouge apartment complex

BATON ROUGE - Deputies are searching for a suspect seen breaking into a vehicle at an apartment complex off South Sherwood Forest Boulevard. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said the suspect was seen shattering the window of a vehicle parked at the Willowbend Lake Apartment Complex in an attempt to get inside. The vehicle owner confronted them, and the suspect fled on foot.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Delatte joins race for Livingston Parish president

LIVINGSTON PARISH - The race for president of Livingston Parish has its second candidate. District 8 councilmember Randy Delatte has joined fellow Republican Jeff Ard in a bid for the top office. Delatte was elected to his current position in the fall of 2019. It marked a return to the...
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
wbrz.com

Missing high school student found safe

BAKER - Police are looking for a teenager who apparently ran from home sometime last week. The Baker Police Department said Treyvon Collins, 15, was last seen Jan. 12. He was wearing a grey uniform shirt and khaki pants. Police said Collins is a 10th-grader at Scotlandville High. Collins is...
BAKER, LA
wbrz.com

BRPD officer arrested for domestic violence allegedly threatened to shoot victim, hit them in the face with gun

BATON ROUGE - A Baton Rouge police officer was arrested Wednesday morning for a domestic violence incident from September 2022. According to arrest paperwork, BRPD officer Michael Mitchell got in a fight with a woman he was seeing when he accused her of cheating on Sept. 25. Mitchell allegedly pointed his department-issued handgun at her and threatened to kill her. Documents say Mitchell then hit her in the face with the gun, causing a cut above her eye.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

YMCA on South Foster Drive closing for major makeover

BATON ROUGE - The YMCA on South Foster Drive is set to close while the location undergoes a huge remodel, as well as adding new on-site housing. The YMCA will build more than 100 one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments at its current location on South Foster Drive along with a new YMCA facility on the same site.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Even with solar panels, electric bill still through the roof

BATON ROUGE - One woman who has recently invested a lot into her home to make it more energy-efficient, says her electric bill is the highest it's ever been. Dayne Narretta says she's had her home tested for drafts, recently got new ductwork, new windows, and three years ago she got solar panels installed on her roof.
BATON ROUGE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy