BATON ROUGE - Exactly one month from now, the streets of downtown Baton Rouge will be flooded with sea of pink when the Spanish Town parade rolls through Feb. 18. “It’s when you can let your hair down, you can put on pink stockings and a dress even though you’re a guy you know? Just get crazy!" said Robert King, President of the Society for the Preservation of Langiappe in Louisiana (SPLL).

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 8 HOURS AGO