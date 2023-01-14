Read full article on original website
Fight between W-M, Eunice players and fans remains under investigation
(KPLC) - A fight between Washington-Marion and Eunice during a Friday night boys’ basketball game remains under review, according to the Louisiana High School Athletic Association. The fight happened Friday, Jan. 13, during a District 3-4A matchup. Vincent Cacioppo, LHSAA director of communications, said the organization will decide on...
Lafayette principal to lead Louisiana's top school board
Holly Boffy, an educator in Lafayette, was elected president of the state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education on Wednesday morning. The vote was 6-5, which is unusually close for the board's top job. Boffy will hold the job for 2023 and she succeeds Jim Garvey, of Metairie. She is...
South Lake Charles schools dismissing early Friday
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Several schools in south Lake Charles will be dismissing early on Friday, January 20, according to the Calcasieu Parish School Board. Students will be dismissed at 1:45 p.m. due to anticipated high traffic flow during normal dismissal time. Schools affected include the following:. Barbe High...
McNeese Cowgirls Nicholls Game Preview
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The McNeese Cowgirls hit the road on Thursday to take on the Nicholls Colonels in Thibodaux, and they’re coming off of a successful week in which they beat Houston Christian 69-54 after falling to Northwestern State 62-61 earlier in the week. Now, the Cowgirls...
McNeese Cowgirls softball ranked as the 42nd best program for the 2023 season
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - It was announced Tuesday that the McNeese Cowgirls softball team was ranked 42nd in the country in D1 Softball’s program rankings. The rankings system was formatted to show which teams in the NCAA are set for success over the next decade. Over the last...
UPDATE: City of Opelousas power is back on
The City of Opelousas is currently without electric power.
KPLC Live at 5 - VOD
KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. Bands take center stage as 2023 MLK Parade rolls through Lake Charles. The 2023 MLK Parade was held in Lake Charles on Monday. Lafayette 18 Wheeler Crash. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. KPLC brings you the latest weather,...
Vernon, Beauregard schools close early due to severe weather
KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. Man accused of multiple air conditioner burglaries in Leesville. KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. Leesville man accused of abusing 2-year-old Updated: 5 hours ago. |. KPLC brings you the latest weather,...
Louisiana Seafood Cook-Off arrives in Lake Charles this summer
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The sixteenth annual Louisiana Seafood Cook-Off is coming to Lake Charles for the first time ever on June 27. The timing of the change in location is fitting considering Lake Charles’ Amanda Cusey is the reigning champion. The Golden Nugget will be the host...
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Wanted Oretta Man
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Wanted Oretta Man. Beauregard Parish, Louisiana – On January 17, 2023, the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office (BPSO) reported that it is attempting to locate Billy Hyatt, of Oretta, Louisiana. According to BPSO, Hyatt is wanted on multiple warrants in connection to...
Community baby shower scheduled for Jan. 28 in Lake Charles
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - The local chapter of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority and Ward 3 Recreation are holding their annual community baby shower on Jan. 28. Expecting and aspiring parents are invited to visit the MLK Center (2009 N. Simmons St., Lake Charles) at 1 p.m. for games, door prizes, free food and information.
KPLC 7 News Sunrise Monday
KPLC 7News Nightcast 10 - 11 p.m. - KPLC First Alert Forecast. KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. KPLC 7News Live at Five 5 - 5: 30 p.m. - KPLC First Alert Forecast. Updated: 18 hours ago. KPLC brings you the latest weather, news,...
Billy Nungesser announces Louisiana Seafood Cook-Off changing locations
LAKE CHARLES - The 16th annual Louisiana Seafood Cook-Off will be in a new location this year, after five successful years in Lafayette. Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser announced the cook-off would be shifting from Lafayette to Lake Charles for its 16th annual competition. Nungesser and the Louisiana Seafood Promotion and...
Live @ the Lakefront returns in 2023
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - After a successful 2022 showing, the free to the public music and art festival, Live @ the Lakefront will return in 2023. The event will be hosted on three consecutive Fridays in March, starting on March 17 and ending on March 31. Doors will open...
See When Elvis Played In Lake Charles, Louisiana In May 1975 [VIDEO]
The date was May 4, 1975, and The King Of Rock And Roll, Elvis Presley, made a stop in Southwest Louisiana for two shows at the Lake Charles Civic Center. The civic center at the time was just three years old and with a seating capacity of 7500 fans in the main coliseum. When they had Elvis perform, he sold 10,000 tickets for the two shows. Elvis played an afternoon show and an evening show that day here in Lake Charles.
Washington Teen Dies in a Crash on I-49 Near Opelousas, Louisiana
A 17-year-old was killed Monday night in a crash on I-49.
Alexandria Missing Person: Mark Kaderly
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating Mark Kaderly, who was last seen in the vicinity of the Salvation Army in October 2022. He has not been seen or heard from since and suffers from various medical problems. If you...
Dr. Grimshaw office closed this week but opening Monday
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - There was a frenzy of upset patients of Dr. Armand Grimshaw when a homemade sign went up on his office door. It told patients the practice closed and that they should find a new obstetrician. Now the sign is replaced with a statement indicating Lake...
SWLA Arrest Report - Jan. 17, 2023
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Jan. 17, 2023. Stephen Ray Jackson, 54, Lake Charles: Possession of a firearm by a person who has previously been convicted of a felony; flight from an officer; failure to obey traffic laws at an intersection with inoperative traffic lights; operating a vehicle with a suspended license.
Martin Luther King Jr. PKG
KPLC Live at 5 - VOD. The latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana.
