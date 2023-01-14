ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Boston

Tom Brady said farewell to Buccaneers after playoff loss

BOSTON -- A frustrating and fairly miserable 2022 season came to an end for Tom Brady on Monday night, as his sub-.500 Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys to conclude the NFL's Wild Card round. Brady and the Bucs never really stood a chance in the 31-14 defeat, with Tampa held scoreless until the end of the third quarter.We're now left wondering if Brady will lace them up for yet another season. He always said that his goal was to play until he was 45, and his 46th birthday is coming up in August. Will he continue to defy time,...
TAMPA, FL
NBC Sports

Lamar Jackson sends possible message to Ravens on social media

Last week, things seemed to come to a head between the Ravens and quarterback Lamar Jackson. As the offseason officially commences in Baltimore, Jackson may be ready to continue to apply pressure to the pimple that has festered on the forehead of player and team. “When you have something good,”...
BALTIMORE, MD
Athlon Sports

NFL World Stunned By Cowboys-49ers Ticket Prices

The Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers have played several memorable matchups in the postseason, including a year ago, when the Cowboys ran out of time in their late bid to win the game. Fans who are wanting an in-person view for the latest rendition will have to pay a pretty penny. According ...
DALLAS, TX
NBC Sports

Jones warns 49ers' defense can expect 'triple-threat' Dak

The Dallas Cowboys face a tough task as they prepare to battle the 49ers and their vaunted defense Sunday in the NFC Divisional Playoffs at Levi’s Stadium. But Dallas owner Jerry Jones believes his quarterback Dak Prescott can give San Francisco a run for its money -- literally. Prescott...
DALLAS, TX
NBC Sports

Whitner: 49ers' Purdy is top-five QB in this year's playoffs

The 49ers likely hoped Brock Purdy would be a sufficient game-manager when he took over as the starting quarterback after Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a broken foot in Week 13 against the Miami Dolphins. However, little did the 49ers know their rookie quarterback would now be mentioned among the top young...
NBC Sports

Pete Carroll “pretty fired up” with how draft sets up for Seahawks

The Seahawks’ season ended with a loss to the 49ers in the Wild Card round, but the team’s positioning for the upcoming draft helps cushion the blow. Seattle outperformed expectations this season and they have a bounty of picks to use to keep improving. They have multiple first- and second-round picks, including the fifth overall pick, as a result of the Russell Wilson trade and head coach Pete Carroll said on Monday that he and General Manager John Schneider are excited about what those selections can mean for the team.
SEATTLE, WA
NBC Sports

Kittle explains how Purdy's college failures aided 49ers' win

The NFL playoff spotlight often proves to be too bright for young quarterbacks still finding their footing in the league. Not for 49ers rookie quarterback Brock Purdy. The 23-year-old shook off a rough first half Saturday at Levi's Stadium and finished with 332 passing yards and four total touchdowns to lead the 49ers to 41 points -- the highest of any team during Super Wild Card Weekend -- and a wild-card victory over the rival Seattle Seahawks.
OKLAHOMA STATE
NBC Sports

49ers, Cowboys renew rivalry in divisional-round showdown

The 49ers already destroyed the Tom Brady-led Tampa Bay Buccaneers late in the season, so, perhaps, it should come as no surprise there will be no rematch in the NFL playoffs. The Bucs won the NFC South despite an 8-9 record, but they made a quick and quiet exit from the playoffs, as the Dallas Cowboys went on the road Monday night and came away with a decisive 31-14 victory over Tampa Bay in the final game of Super Wild Card Weekend.
TAMPA, FL
NBC Sports

Report: Titans hire 49ers' Carthon as next general manager

Ran Carthon is moving on after seven years with the 49ers. ESPN's Dianna Russini reported Tuesday, citing sources, that the Tennessee Titans are hiring Carthon to be their next general manager. Carthon is finishing his second season as the 49ers' direct of player personnel. Carthon has been a mainstay on...
NASHVILLE, TN
NBC Sports

49ers get two more third-round compensatory picks after Titans hire Ran Carthon

The 49ers continue to benefit from developing a diverse group of coaches and personnel executives. In 2020 the NFL implemented a new rule to try to incentivize teams to develop minority coaches and executives, which rewarded any team with two third-round compensatory picks if a minority was hired away from their franchise to become another team’s head coach or General Manager.
NBC Sports

Browns hire new DC from Eagles' 2017 Super Bowl staff

Jim Schwartz, who led the Eagles’ Super Bowl defense five years ago, is the Cleveland Browns’ new defensive coordinator, according to multiple reports. The Browns hired Schwartz to replace Joe Woods, who was fired last week after three seasons. Among the other candidates for the position was current...
CLEVELAND, OH
NBC Sports

Here's where Patriots stand in latest betting odds for Lamar Jackson's next team

Lamar Jackson's future with the Baltimore Ravens looks uncertain following an injury-plagued 2022 NFL season for the star quarterback. Jackson dealt with a knee injury late in the year and ended up playing in only 12 games. He missed the last five regular season games, plus the Ravens' AFC Wild Card playoff loss to the rival Cincinnati Bengals. Baltimore went 2-4 (including the playoffs) without Jackson during that span.
BALTIMORE, MD
NBC Sports

Dungy explains why Cowboys have 'little chance' to beat 49ers

Immediately after the Dallas Cowboys defeated Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday, predictions came pouring in for what was next for America’s Team. The 49ers and Cowboys will continue their storied rivalry Sunday in the divisional round of the NFL playoffs at Levi’s Stadium. While fans and media point to stats and skill to compare the teams and their predictions of who will win, Tony Dungy had a different take on the outcome.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

49ers overreactions: Could Purdy's breakout force Lance trade?

After a slow start on Saturday, the 49ers picked it up offensively and defensively in the first round of the NFL playoffs. Despite their 41-23 victory over the Seattle Seahawks, there still seems to be some concern among the fan base. The 49ers’ defense has surrendered too many big plays...
NBC Sports

What Eagles' offense learned from Tampa playoff disaster

Eagles-Buccaneers wild-card game at Raymond James Stadium. A year ago this week. The moment the Eagles had been waiting for since the start of training camp. First quarter. First play. And they knew right away something wasn’t right. “Dude, first play we came out, I will never forget that,”...
