A lot can happen in a couple of weeks in college basketball. Florida and Texas A&M are proof. When the Gators and Aggies met up in the first week of January in Gainesville, both teams were looking for solid footing in the SEC and in pursuit of NCAA Tournament berths. A&M staked a claim to that on that Wednesday night, physically outmatching the Gators — forcing 20 turnovers and grabbing 10 steals and 13 offensive rebounds — in a 66-63 win that left Florida at 0-2 in the SEC and gave the Aggies their first conference win.

GAINESVILLE, FL ・ 8 HOURS AGO