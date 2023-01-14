LSU basketball annihilated by No. 4 Alabama for a fourth straight SEC loss

It was a beatdown of epic proportions.

Anything that could have gone wrong for LSU basketball went sideways in Tuscaloosa on Saturday, as No. 4 Alabama beat the breaks off the Tigers 106-66 at Coleman Coliseum. The Crimson Tide (15-2, 5-0 SEC) led 59-22 at halftime and held a 30-point lead before the five-minute mark of the first half.

It was LSU's fourth consecutive loss in SEC play. But given Saturday's margin of defeat, the Tigers might be staring at rock bottom.

"Is this Georgia-TCU? Or Alabama-LSU?" ESPN color commentator Jimmy Dykes jokingly asked while his partner Tom Hart chuckled in the background just before halftime. "I think I saw this earlier this week."

LSU (12-5, 1-4) did almost nothing well.

Its weaknesses were exposed: rebounding, offense in the paint and shot creation off the dribble. The Tigers' only fault that wasn't on display was their propensity for turnovers. They only had five at halftime, but their defensive rebounding was so poor that it didn't matter.

New problems also arose. LSU's transition defense was ripped to shreds by Alabama's fast-paced attack. And its lack of length and athleticism, especially on the perimeter, got exposed by Alabama's super athletes.

The Crimson Tide's best one, freshman forward Brandon Miller, finished with 31 points and had as many points as LSU by halftime. He was also their leading rebounder with nine. KJ Williams led the Tigers with 10 points and Trae Hannibal had the most rebounds with six.

Offensive rebounding, second-chance points sink LSU

By the 9:06 mark of the first half, Alabama had an 18-3 advantage in second-chance points. And its advantage only widened from there.

The Crimson Tide finished the half with twice as many rebounds as the Tigers (32-16) and a 22-3 advantage in second-chance points. It beat LSU to virtually every loose ball, tipped ball and ball off the rim, making the Tigers pay by drilling 3-point shots in their face.

Pace and space overwhelm the Tigers defense

Alabama kept LSU guessing with its consistent spacing and lightning pace on offense.

It's no secret that Alabama takes a lot of 3-point shots. LSU knew all of that was coming. And yet, the Tigers couldn't stop any of it.

Their guards were overwhelmed by Alabama's quickness in transition, surrendering nine fast-break points by halftime. Their perimeter defense was in shambles, as the Crimson Tide converted on 14-of-33 3-point attempts by the end of the half, many of them wide open.

Offensive problems in the paint persist

LSU shot the ball well from 3-point range at first, knocking down 5-of-11 attempts by halftime. But ultimately it didn't matter.

The Tigers couldn't buy a basket inside the arc, let alone in the paint. They connected on just 3-of-20 shots from 2-point range by halftime, an audaciously poor 15%.

Nobody on the Tigers could consistently generate good looks off the dribble. Their ball movement as a unit was stagnant and unproductive, as they were getting hounded by Alabama's elite perimeter defenders from start to finish. Even Williams, LSU's star big man, got swallowed up by the Crimson Tide defense.

The only shots that were remotely open for LSU came from beyond the arc. And once the second half rolled around, those shots stopped falling too.

Koki Riley covers LSU sports for The Daily Advertiser and the USA TODAY Sports South Region. Email him at kriley@theadvertiser.com and follow him on Twitter at @KokiRiley.