Mayflower, AR

KATV

Update: barricaded subject incident ends with suspect dead

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — North Little Rock police have confirmed in a news release that the situation involving the barricaded subject has ended with the subject being found dead in the residence. According to NLRPD, officers initially were called out to the 4700 block of N. Locust Street in...
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR
Kait 8

Investigation turns into a drug bust in White County

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A White County woman is facing charges of selling pills possibly laced with fentanyl. The arrest came after the Central Arkansas Drug Task Force (CADTF) received multiple complaints of a female selling ecstasy in White County. On Wednesday, Jan. 18, the CADTF with the Searcy Police...
WHITE COUNTY, AR
bentonpolice.org

BNPD: DRIVER NAMED IN FATAL HIT AND RUN

Benton Police Department detectives continue their investigation of the fatal hit-and-run incident that occurred the morning of Jan. 15. Jerrica Speed, 28, of Hot Springs, has been named as the driver. Speed made contact with authorities regarding the incident, and investigators were able to confirm the vehicle’s involvement. Once...
BENTON, AR
KATV

Benton police looking for an individual cutting off catalytic converters

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Benton Police Department announced on Wednesday they are searching for a male individual seen cutting off catalytic converters from vehicles. The man was taking the converters from the Everett Ford dealership. Police are asking that if anyone can recognize this man to please contact the...
BENTON, AR
KATV

36-year-old woman murdered on Breckenridge Drive

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — On Wednesday, Jan. 11 the Little Rock police responded to a call about a burglary in progress on 1001 Breckenridge Drive. Police said the caller Chelsea McKenzly told them she came home and found the body wrapped in a blanket. Once the officers arrived the...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
mysaline.com

TV reporter from Saline County dies in motorcycle wreck

Southwest Patrol officers responded to a vehicle vs. motorcycle collision at 9400 Stagecoach Road on Monday, January 16, 2023. When they arrived, the discovered the driver and passenger of the motorcycle were lying on the ground unresponsive. The passenger from the motorcycle, Haven Hughes, age 22, of Little Rock, was...
SALINE COUNTY, AR
whiterivernow.com

Two arrested on drugs, firearms charges after traffic stop

The driver of a vehicle stopped by Arkansas State Police in Locust Grove Tuesday was arrested along with his passenger after illegal drugs and a loaded firearm were allegedly discovered by the troopers. According to court information filed Wednesday, James R. Simmons, 46, was observed by state police driving a...
LOCUST GROVE, AR
bentonpolice.org

BNPD: UPDATE ON FATAL HIT AND RUN

Benton Police Department detectives announced today they have identified the vehicle and driver involved in the Jan. 15 incident resulting in the death of one juvenile victim. The name of the driver is not being released at this time as detectives continue their investigation. More information may be released as...

