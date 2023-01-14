Read full article on original website
Police: Suspect dead in North Little Rock following 'domestic' incident
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — One person is now dead and an officer is on leave after an incident in which a suspect was "barricading" inside of a North Little Rock home on Wednesday. According to reports, police responded to a "disturbance with a weapon" on Locust Street overnight.
North Little Rock police: Suspect dead in early morning standoff, officer on administrative leave
North Little Rock police said one person was found dead inside a home after being involved in a standoff early Wednesday morning.
KATV
Update: barricaded subject incident ends with suspect dead
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — North Little Rock police have confirmed in a news release that the situation involving the barricaded subject has ended with the subject being found dead in the residence. According to NLRPD, officers initially were called out to the 4700 block of N. Locust Street in...
North Little Rock police identify victim in East Broadway deadly shooting
North Little Rock police have identified the man killed in a shooting on East Broadway Street Tuesday.
Kait 8
Investigation turns into a drug bust in White County
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A White County woman is facing charges of selling pills possibly laced with fentanyl. The arrest came after the Central Arkansas Drug Task Force (CADTF) received multiple complaints of a female selling ecstasy in White County. On Wednesday, Jan. 18, the CADTF with the Searcy Police...
KATV
Two victims bound by duck tape during a home invasion in Jefferson County
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Jefferson County Sheriff's Office released information about a home invasion that occurred in western Jefferson County. Officers were dispatched to a residence on Ashley Road on Tuesday. Upon the arrival of the deputies there were two women who explained that while they were sleeping their...
Arkansas police identify driver in deadly Sunday morning hit-and-run
Benton police announced that they have identified the vehicle and driver in a hit-and-run on Sunday that resulted in the death of a teen.
bentonpolice.org
BNPD: DRIVER NAMED IN FATAL HIT AND RUN
Benton Police Department detectives continue their investigation of the fatal hit-and-run incident that occurred the morning of Jan. 15. Jerrica Speed, 28, of Hot Springs, has been named as the driver. Speed made contact with authorities regarding the incident, and investigators were able to confirm the vehicle’s involvement. Once...
KATV
15-year-old Little Rock capital murder suspect in custody, US Marshals Service says
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The 15-year-old suspect wanted for capital murder in Little Rock was arrested Wednesday, the United States Marshals Service said. Tyler Bland had been sought by local and federal authorities since being developed as a suspect in the city's 81st and final homicide of 2022. U.S....
KATV
Benton police looking for an individual cutting off catalytic converters
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Benton Police Department announced on Wednesday they are searching for a male individual seen cutting off catalytic converters from vehicles. The man was taking the converters from the Everett Ford dealership. Police are asking that if anyone can recognize this man to please contact the...
Pulaski County Sheriff's Office deputy arrested, charged with misdemeanor
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department arrested a Pulaski County Sheriff's Office employee at around 5:00 p.m. on Saturday. According to reports, 28-year-old Janeka Watkins of Little Rock was arrested on a domestic-related misdemeanor charge. Since the arrest, she has been placed on administrative leave by...
North Little Rock police investigating deadly afternoon shooting on East Broadway
North Little Rock police are investigating after a man was found shot and killed on East Broadway Tuesday afternoon.
Little Rock police arrest 15-year-old wanted in deadly shooting at Big Country Chateau Apartments
Little Rock police have arrested a 15-year-old boy in connection to a deadly December shooting at Big Country Chateau Apartments.
KATV
36-year-old woman murdered on Breckenridge Drive
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — On Wednesday, Jan. 11 the Little Rock police responded to a call about a burglary in progress on 1001 Breckenridge Drive. Police said the caller Chelsea McKenzly told them she came home and found the body wrapped in a blanket. Once the officers arrived the...
Police conducting homicide investigation Monday evening in west Little Rock
Police in Little Rock are investigating a homicide that happened Monday evening after two were found dead.
mysaline.com
TV reporter from Saline County dies in motorcycle wreck
Southwest Patrol officers responded to a vehicle vs. motorcycle collision at 9400 Stagecoach Road on Monday, January 16, 2023. When they arrived, the discovered the driver and passenger of the motorcycle were lying on the ground unresponsive. The passenger from the motorcycle, Haven Hughes, age 22, of Little Rock, was...
Lanes on I-30 in Benton clears after Tuesday morning crash
A crash on Interstate 30 in Benton has blocked traffic going eastbound Tuesday morning.
whiterivernow.com
Two arrested on drugs, firearms charges after traffic stop
The driver of a vehicle stopped by Arkansas State Police in Locust Grove Tuesday was arrested along with his passenger after illegal drugs and a loaded firearm were allegedly discovered by the troopers. According to court information filed Wednesday, James R. Simmons, 46, was observed by state police driving a...
KATV
Hazen police in search of two individuals wanted for theft of a debit or credit card
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Hazen police department are asking the public in helping identify two individuals that are suspected of credit/debit card theft. Police said that the two suspects have targeted funeral homes. The suspects have been reported also doing the same in Lonoke, Arkansas. If you have...
bentonpolice.org
BNPD: UPDATE ON FATAL HIT AND RUN
Benton Police Department detectives announced today they have identified the vehicle and driver involved in the Jan. 15 incident resulting in the death of one juvenile victim. The name of the driver is not being released at this time as detectives continue their investigation. More information may be released as...
