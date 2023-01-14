Read full article on original website
KATU.com
East Portland residents hopeful gun violence reduction work impacts their neighborhood
PORTLAND, Ore. — With news that East Portland’s Hazelwood neighborhood may be the next place for focused gun violence reduction work, residents who serve in the neighborhood association hope they’re involved in any city effort to decrease the number of shootings where they live. “To exclude us...
Police: Stolen cars, gun, fentanyl found near Eastport Plaza
Multiple vehicles and one gun were recovered following an investigation near the Eastport Plaza, Portland police said in a Twitter post Wednesday morning.
One wounded in shooting near Union Gospel Mission in Portland
One person was shot near the Union Gospel Mission early Wednesday morning, according to Portland police.
kptv.com
Families of 2017 MAX stabbing victims sue TriMet, Portland Police Bureau
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The families of two victims in the Portland 2017 MAX stabbings are suing TriMet and the Portland Police Bureau, alleging both were negligent and failed to take measures to protect TriMet passengers. The lawsuit follows the events of May 26, 2017, when self-described neo-Nazi and...
Tuesday in Portland: PPB investigating city's first homicide of 2023 and more
(PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Tuesday, Jan. 17 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. PPB investigating city's first homicide of the year.
kptv.com
Portland police I.D. victim in deadly Hazelwood Neighborhood shooting
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Police Bureau has identified the victim in a deadly Hazelwood neighborhood shooting Monday. The incident was the first deadly shooting of 2023. Officers from the East Precinct were dispatched to the 500 block of Northeast 102nd Avenue at 2:45 p.m. Monday after receiving...
KATU.com
Man shot standing in line for breakfast at Portland Union Gospel Mission
PORTLAND, Ore. — A person waiting in line for breakfast at Union Gospel Mission was shot and injured Wednesday morning, representatives said. Portland Police Bureau officers were called out at about 6:20 a.m. on reports of a shooting that left someone injured at NW 3rd Avenue and Burnside Street.
KATU.com
Suspect arrested in Hazelwood shooting death
PORTLAND, Ore. — A suspect has been arrested in connection to a 2020 shooting death in the Hazelwood neighborhood of Portland. On the night of September 11, 2020, Christopher M. Klein, 30, was shot dead in the area of East Burnside Street and 122nd Avenue. PREVIOUS COVERAGE | Man...
kptv.com
Man shot while waiting for breakfast in front of Union Gospel Mission in downtown Portland
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A man was shot while he was waiting for breakfast outside the Union Gospel Mission in downtown Portland early on Wednesday morning. A spokesperson for the Portland Police Bureau told FOX 12 that a 911 call about shots fired came in around 6:20 a.m. and the first officers on scene at 3rd Avenue at Burnside found the man who had been shot in the arm.
KATU.com
Milwaukie Police seek help ID'ing burglary spree suspects
MILWAUKIE, Ore. — The Milwaukie Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying the suspects who burglarized several businesses Monday night. Police say that on January 16 three small businesses in Milwaukie were burgled. They also stated that the incidents were related, based on evidence, witness statements, and video footage.
KATU.com
Sheriff: Students, deputy likely sickened by burning fentanyl in Willamina school bathroom
A student may have burned pills containing fentanyl in a Willamina school's bathroom on Tuesday, prompting a deputy and at least one student to be sent to the hospital, the Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office said. According to officials, a deputy was on the middle school campus following up on...
WWEEK
Oregon Provides Hardly Any Rehab Beds for Patients With Brain Injuries. Powerful Interests Want to Keep It That Way.
It’s the phone call every parent dreads. On Oct. 15, 2017, Dan Nichols, an engineer at Boeing in Gresham, raked leaves at his Lake Oswego home. His wife, Kathryn, was inside, preparing to make dinner. The couple were empty-nesters, except for their Labradoodle, Sage. Their daughter Laura, a recent Gonzaga University graduate, lived in Seattle; their son Dave also worked as an engineer at Boeing, in Washington state.
Portland towing company accused of unlawful impounds, shortchanged refunds in AG lawsuit
The Oregon Department of Justice has sued a Portland towing company, alleging that it has illegally seized vehicles and failed to refund the owners. Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum said her office has received 261 complaints in the past five years about Retriever Towing removing cars from lots around the metro area without signed permission from the owner of the parking facilities. That’s required under reforms adopted by the Oregon Legislature in 2018 in an effort to curb predatory towing practices.
KATU.com
One wounded in Northeast Portland shooting
PORTLAND, Ore. — One person was wounded in a shooting in Northeast Portland on Monday. Police were called to Northeast 102nd Avenue and Glisan Street at 2:45 p.m. The wounded person was taken to the hospital. Their condition was not immediately known. No one has been arrested.
KGW
Retriever Towing hit by lawsuit over illegal tows
PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon’s Attorney General filed a lawsuit Tuesday against Retriever Towing, one of the state’s largest towing operations, accusing the company of illegal tows. The complaint, filed in Multnomah County Circuit Court, alleges Retriever illegally towed vehicles from parking lots without signed authorization from the...
Federal, state agencies don’t track sales of guns to disqualified buyers in Oregon
While the enactment of the voter-approved firearm law awaits litigation, neither state nor federal law enforcement agencies are tracking how often Oregonians buy guns before failing a background check through a federal loophole. They also aren’t tracking whether police seize weapons sold to Oregon buyers who are disqualified from owning them due to their criminal […] The post Federal, state agencies don’t track sales of guns to disqualified buyers in Oregon appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
KATU.com
Clark County deputies warn of callers impersonating them
VANCOUVER, Wash. — The Clark County Sheriff’s Office is warning people about callers impersonating employees after one caller claiming to be a detective sergeant tricked someone out of $9,000. The sheriff’s office said the caller threatens people with arrest if they don’t pay outstanding fines, and the caller...
Police: Meth, M30 pills seized from SE Portland burglary suspect
A 21-year-old man is facing charges for possession of methamphetamine and criminal trespassing after authorities say he broke into a Southeast Portland business early Sunday morning.
KATU.com
TSA found over 6,500 guns in carry-on bags in 2022, 108 in Oregon
PORTLAND, Ore. — Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers in Oregon say they found a record 108 firearms in travelers’ carry-on luggage at airports across the state in 2022. This is just a small part of the national total of found guns, which numbered 6,542 across 292 U.S. airports....
I-205 toll project raises concerns for West Linn, Oregon City leaders and drivers
WEST LINN, Ore. — Leaders for two Clackamas County cities voiced continued concerns with the Oregon Department of Transportation's Interstate 205 toll project, set to begin at the end of 2024. In a joint meeting Tuesday, West Linn City councilors and Oregon City commissioners met to discuss a variety...
