ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kptv.com

Families of 2017 MAX stabbing victims sue TriMet, Portland Police Bureau

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The families of two victims in the Portland 2017 MAX stabbings are suing TriMet and the Portland Police Bureau, alleging both were negligent and failed to take measures to protect TriMet passengers. The lawsuit follows the events of May 26, 2017, when self-described neo-Nazi and...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Portland police I.D. victim in deadly Hazelwood Neighborhood shooting

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Police Bureau has identified the victim in a deadly Hazelwood neighborhood shooting Monday. The incident was the first deadly shooting of 2023. Officers from the East Precinct were dispatched to the 500 block of Northeast 102nd Avenue at 2:45 p.m. Monday after receiving...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Man shot standing in line for breakfast at Portland Union Gospel Mission

PORTLAND, Ore. — A person waiting in line for breakfast at Union Gospel Mission was shot and injured Wednesday morning, representatives said. Portland Police Bureau officers were called out at about 6:20 a.m. on reports of a shooting that left someone injured at NW 3rd Avenue and Burnside Street.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Suspect arrested in Hazelwood shooting death

PORTLAND, Ore. — A suspect has been arrested in connection to a 2020 shooting death in the Hazelwood neighborhood of Portland. On the night of September 11, 2020, Christopher M. Klein, 30, was shot dead in the area of East Burnside Street and 122nd Avenue. PREVIOUS COVERAGE | Man...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Man shot while waiting for breakfast in front of Union Gospel Mission in downtown Portland

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A man was shot while he was waiting for breakfast outside the Union Gospel Mission in downtown Portland early on Wednesday morning. A spokesperson for the Portland Police Bureau told FOX 12 that a 911 call about shots fired came in around 6:20 a.m. and the first officers on scene at 3rd Avenue at Burnside found the man who had been shot in the arm.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Milwaukie Police seek help ID'ing burglary spree suspects

MILWAUKIE, Ore. — The Milwaukie Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying the suspects who burglarized several businesses Monday night. Police say that on January 16 three small businesses in Milwaukie were burgled. They also stated that the incidents were related, based on evidence, witness statements, and video footage.
MILWAUKIE, OR
WWEEK

Oregon Provides Hardly Any Rehab Beds for Patients With Brain Injuries. Powerful Interests Want to Keep It That Way.

It’s the phone call every parent dreads. On Oct. 15, 2017, Dan Nichols, an engineer at Boeing in Gresham, raked leaves at his Lake Oswego home. His wife, Kathryn, was inside, preparing to make dinner. The couple were empty-nesters, except for their Labradoodle, Sage. Their daughter Laura, a recent Gonzaga University graduate, lived in Seattle; their son Dave also worked as an engineer at Boeing, in Washington state.
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Portland towing company accused of unlawful impounds, shortchanged refunds in AG lawsuit

The Oregon Department of Justice has sued a Portland towing company, alleging that it has illegally seized vehicles and failed to refund the owners. Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum said her office has received 261 complaints in the past five years about Retriever Towing removing cars from lots around the metro area without signed permission from the owner of the parking facilities. That’s required under reforms adopted by the Oregon Legislature in 2018 in an effort to curb predatory towing practices.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

One wounded in Northeast Portland shooting

PORTLAND, Ore. — One person was wounded in a shooting in Northeast Portland on Monday. Police were called to Northeast 102nd Avenue and Glisan Street at 2:45 p.m. The wounded person was taken to the hospital. Their condition was not immediately known. No one has been arrested.
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Retriever Towing hit by lawsuit over illegal tows

PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon’s Attorney General filed a lawsuit Tuesday against Retriever Towing, one of the state’s largest towing operations, accusing the company of illegal tows. The complaint, filed in Multnomah County Circuit Court, alleges Retriever illegally towed vehicles from parking lots without signed authorization from the...
PORTLAND, OR
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Federal, state agencies don’t track sales of guns to disqualified buyers in Oregon

While the enactment of the voter-approved firearm law awaits litigation, neither state nor federal law enforcement agencies are tracking how often Oregonians buy guns before failing a background check through a federal  loophole. They also aren’t tracking whether police seize weapons sold to Oregon buyers who are disqualified from owning them due to their criminal […] The post Federal, state agencies don’t track sales of guns to disqualified buyers in Oregon appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
OREGON STATE
KATU.com

Clark County deputies warn of callers impersonating them

VANCOUVER, Wash. — The Clark County Sheriff’s Office is warning people about callers impersonating employees after one caller claiming to be a detective sergeant tricked someone out of $9,000. The sheriff’s office said the caller threatens people with arrest if they don’t pay outstanding fines, and the caller...
CLARK COUNTY, WA
KATU.com

TSA found over 6,500 guns in carry-on bags in 2022, 108 in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. — Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers in Oregon say they found a record 108 firearms in travelers’ carry-on luggage at airports across the state in 2022. This is just a small part of the national total of found guns, which numbered 6,542 across 292 U.S. airports....
OREGON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy