Seattle, WA

CBS Boston

Tom Brady said farewell to Buccaneers after playoff loss

BOSTON -- A frustrating and fairly miserable 2022 season came to an end for Tom Brady on Monday night, as his sub-.500 Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys to conclude the NFL's Wild Card round. Brady and the Bucs never really stood a chance in the 31-14 defeat, with Tampa held scoreless until the end of the third quarter.We're now left wondering if Brady will lace them up for yet another season. He always said that his goal was to play until he was 45, and his 46th birthday is coming up in August. Will he continue to defy time,...
TAMPA, FL
OnlyHomers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fire Coach

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers just concluding a disappointing season following a 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in the wild-card playoff rounds, potentially squandering the end of quarterback Tom Brady's incredible career.
TAMPA, FL
Athlon Sports

NFL World Stunned By Cowboys-49ers Ticket Prices

The Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers have played several memorable matchups in the postseason, including a year ago, when the Cowboys ran out of time in their late bid to win the game. Fans who are wanting an in-person view for the latest rendition will have to pay a pretty penny. According ...
DALLAS, TX
Centre Daily

How the Vic Fangio News Affects Broncos’ Path to Sean Payton

Former Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio has signaled a clear intention to end his one-year sabbatical from the NFL by interviewing with the Carolina Panthers. Standing on its own, that wouldn't send that much of a ripple through Broncos Country, but Fangio is rumored to be Sean Payton's hand-picked choice to be his next defensive coordinator.
DENVER, CO
Centre Daily

Will the Browns use the Franchise Tag This Offseason?

Since coming back to Cleveland, the Browns have used the franchise tag just two times. One came in 2011 with kicker Phil Dawson, then last season David Njoku was tagged, though it was just a placeholder. So, the question is, will the Browns use the franchise tag for just the third time?
CLEVELAND, OH
Centre Daily

Cowboys Sign Kicker Tristan Vizcaino After Brett Maher’s Struggles

A day after team owner and general manager Jerry Jones offered a show of public support for embattled kicker Brett Maher and said the team would not look into other kickers, the Cowboys appear to be hedging their bets. Dallas has signed kicker Tristan Vizcaino to its practice squad, adding...
Centre Daily

Bills Favored vs. Bengals? ‘I’m Never an Underdog,’ Says Joe Burrow

The Buffalo Bills are hosting the Cincinnati Bengals at Highmark Stadium on Sunday in the AFC Divisional. Behind the loud and proud Bills Mafia and projected cold conditions, Buffalo is currently a 5.5-point favorite. But don’t tell that to Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow. “I never feel like an underdog,”...
CINCINNATI, OH
Centre Daily

Recent Quarterback Moves Define CFB, Player Movement

NIL, the transfer portal, and everything that accompanies this domain are at the forefront of every college football fan's mind. One moment, programs rejoice for the player movement era, but at the next turn, they disparage it. The one thing that seems certain is no one knows what will happen...
INDIANA STATE
Centre Daily

Report: ‘Everything Lining Up’ for Broncos to Hire Sean Payton

As of Tuesday evening, the Denver Broncos remained the tentative frontrunner to secure Sean Payton's services. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported — while the parties were meeting — that "everything is lining up" for Payton to become the 19th head coach in franchise history. "He already has spoken...
DENVER, CO
Centre Daily

Tom Brady to Sign With Commanders? Here’s What Betting Odds Say

The Washington Commanders are once again looking at the veteran quarterback market this offseason and they will have several different options to explore. While other free agents like Derek Carr, Aaron Rodgers and Lamar Jackson could be under center for the Commanders next season, Washington could absolutely swing for the fences and try to land the greatest quarterback of all-time.
WASHINGTON, DC
Centre Daily

Steelers Let OC Decision Slip

PITTSBURGH -- Did the Pittsburgh Steelers already make a decision on offensive coordinator and just not tell the public? In this business, that's hard to believe, but the way they're talking seems like they know what's going to happen in 2023. Matt Canada still isn't gone, but that doesn't mean...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Centre Daily

Brett Maher BREAKING: Cowboys Sign New Kicker

While lacking traditional drama, Monday's NFC Wild Card playoff game between the Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers could go down as one of the most bizarre postseason games in NFL history. ... And as a result, the Cowboys now have two kickers on their roster. The Cowboys are signing...
DALLAS, TX
Centre Daily

Damar Daily: Hamlin ‘Baby Step’ Details Inside Bills HQ

That is of course the ultimate goal for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin as he rehabs from his near-death experience on that fateful Monday in Cincinnati. The news that Hamlin reports to team headquarters "almost daily," as coach Sean McDermott revealed on Wednesday, is joyful enough for now. As McDermott...
BUFFALO, NY
Centre Daily

Seminoles Hire Patrick Surtain Sr. As Defensive Backs Coach

– Florida State has hired NFL veteran and long-time South Florida high school coach Patrick Surtain Sr. from the Miami Dolphins to coach the Seminoles’ defensive backs, head coach Mike Norvell announced Wednesday. “I’m incredibly excited to have Patrick Surtain joining the Nole Family,” Norvell said. “He brings a...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Centre Daily

Aidan Hutchinson Named Finalist for Pepsi Rookie of the Year

Now that the 2022 NFL season is officially over for the Detroit Lions, it is time for award season. On Tuesday, it was announced that Aidan Hutchinson was named a finalist for Pepsi Rookie of the Year. CB Sauce Gardner, WR Chris Olave, RB Kenneth Walker, WR Garrett Wilson and...
DETROIT, MI
Centre Daily

Cowboys BREAKING: Move on Hankins; Vander Esch & Biadasz In

TAMPA - The Dallas Cowboys have had crossed their fingers on the idea of reinforcements for the playoffs. And on Monday here in Tampa, the wishes are so-far coming true. As Dallas works to vanquish their Tom Brady demons, as the quarterback is 7-0 against them in his career, Leighton Vander Esch, Johnathan Hankins and Tyler Biadasz are back to help.
DALLAS, TX

