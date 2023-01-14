Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Seattle Seahawks Sign Star Pro-Bowl Player To ExtensionOnlyHomersSeattle, WA
Major retailer closes another store in Washington this weekKristen WaltersSeattle, WA
Seattle experiences unprecedented rise in inflation: Third highest rate among large US metrosEdy ZooSeattle, WA
Premieres, Award Winners And Dystopian Love – Seattle Theater Has It Allmixyplix mediaSeattle, WA
Bellevue School District Proposes Consolidation of Elementary Schools Amid Declining Enrollment, Blames Low Birth RatesEden ReportsBellevue, WA
Related
Tom Brady said farewell to Buccaneers after playoff loss
BOSTON -- A frustrating and fairly miserable 2022 season came to an end for Tom Brady on Monday night, as his sub-.500 Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys to conclude the NFL's Wild Card round. Brady and the Bucs never really stood a chance in the 31-14 defeat, with Tampa held scoreless until the end of the third quarter.We're now left wondering if Brady will lace them up for yet another season. He always said that his goal was to play until he was 45, and his 46th birthday is coming up in August. Will he continue to defy time,...
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fire Coach
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers just concluding a disappointing season following a 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in the wild-card playoff rounds, potentially squandering the end of quarterback Tom Brady's incredible career.
NFL World Stunned By Cowboys-49ers Ticket Prices
The Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers have played several memorable matchups in the postseason, including a year ago, when the Cowboys ran out of time in their late bid to win the game. Fans who are wanting an in-person view for the latest rendition will have to pay a pretty penny. According ...
Tom Brady Didn't Go Home To Gisele Bündchen After Loss To Cowboys & What's Next For Him
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys last night with a final score of 31-14. It was a monumental game as it was Tom Brady's last one with his Florida team this season before he moves on to the next chapter. Brady had a tough year following his...
Centre Daily
How the Vic Fangio News Affects Broncos’ Path to Sean Payton
Former Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio has signaled a clear intention to end his one-year sabbatical from the NFL by interviewing with the Carolina Panthers. Standing on its own, that wouldn't send that much of a ripple through Broncos Country, but Fangio is rumored to be Sean Payton's hand-picked choice to be his next defensive coordinator.
Centre Daily
Patriots Target Justin Jefferson’s Position Coach with Vikings for Offensive Coordinator Interview
The New England Patriots have a target in their search for a new offensive coordinator. If only Minnesota Vikings' receivers coach Keenan McCardell could bring Justin Jefferson with him. Commencing a process that both owner Robert Kraft and coach Bill Belichick agree is necessary to help get the Pats back...
Centre Daily
Will the Browns use the Franchise Tag This Offseason?
Since coming back to Cleveland, the Browns have used the franchise tag just two times. One came in 2011 with kicker Phil Dawson, then last season David Njoku was tagged, though it was just a placeholder. So, the question is, will the Browns use the franchise tag for just the third time?
Centre Daily
Cowboys Sign Kicker Tristan Vizcaino After Brett Maher’s Struggles
A day after team owner and general manager Jerry Jones offered a show of public support for embattled kicker Brett Maher and said the team would not look into other kickers, the Cowboys appear to be hedging their bets. Dallas has signed kicker Tristan Vizcaino to its practice squad, adding...
Centre Daily
Bills Favored vs. Bengals? ‘I’m Never an Underdog,’ Says Joe Burrow
The Buffalo Bills are hosting the Cincinnati Bengals at Highmark Stadium on Sunday in the AFC Divisional. Behind the loud and proud Bills Mafia and projected cold conditions, Buffalo is currently a 5.5-point favorite. But don’t tell that to Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow. “I never feel like an underdog,”...
Centre Daily
Recent Quarterback Moves Define CFB, Player Movement
NIL, the transfer portal, and everything that accompanies this domain are at the forefront of every college football fan's mind. One moment, programs rejoice for the player movement era, but at the next turn, they disparage it. The one thing that seems certain is no one knows what will happen...
Centre Daily
Report: ‘Everything Lining Up’ for Broncos to Hire Sean Payton
As of Tuesday evening, the Denver Broncos remained the tentative frontrunner to secure Sean Payton's services. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported — while the parties were meeting — that "everything is lining up" for Payton to become the 19th head coach in franchise history. "He already has spoken...
Centre Daily
Tom Brady to Sign With Commanders? Here’s What Betting Odds Say
The Washington Commanders are once again looking at the veteran quarterback market this offseason and they will have several different options to explore. While other free agents like Derek Carr, Aaron Rodgers and Lamar Jackson could be under center for the Commanders next season, Washington could absolutely swing for the fences and try to land the greatest quarterback of all-time.
Centre Daily
Steelers Let OC Decision Slip
PITTSBURGH -- Did the Pittsburgh Steelers already make a decision on offensive coordinator and just not tell the public? In this business, that's hard to believe, but the way they're talking seems like they know what's going to happen in 2023. Matt Canada still isn't gone, but that doesn't mean...
Centre Daily
Jim Schwartz on Becoming Cleveland Browns Defensive Coordinator: ‘You Want to Coach Where the Fans are Passionate’
If Jim Schwartz's tenure with the Cleveland Browns is successful as his introductory press conference the Browns will be well off. Schwartz is glad to be back in Cleveland, a place he started his NFL coaching career 30 years ago. "I do want to say what an honor it is...
Centre Daily
Brett Maher BREAKING: Cowboys Sign New Kicker
While lacking traditional drama, Monday's NFC Wild Card playoff game between the Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers could go down as one of the most bizarre postseason games in NFL history. ... And as a result, the Cowboys now have two kickers on their roster. The Cowboys are signing...
Centre Daily
Damar Daily: Hamlin ‘Baby Step’ Details Inside Bills HQ
That is of course the ultimate goal for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin as he rehabs from his near-death experience on that fateful Monday in Cincinnati. The news that Hamlin reports to team headquarters "almost daily," as coach Sean McDermott revealed on Wednesday, is joyful enough for now. As McDermott...
Centre Daily
Seminoles Hire Patrick Surtain Sr. As Defensive Backs Coach
– Florida State has hired NFL veteran and long-time South Florida high school coach Patrick Surtain Sr. from the Miami Dolphins to coach the Seminoles’ defensive backs, head coach Mike Norvell announced Wednesday. “I’m incredibly excited to have Patrick Surtain joining the Nole Family,” Norvell said. “He brings a...
Centre Daily
Aidan Hutchinson Named Finalist for Pepsi Rookie of the Year
Now that the 2022 NFL season is officially over for the Detroit Lions, it is time for award season. On Tuesday, it was announced that Aidan Hutchinson was named a finalist for Pepsi Rookie of the Year. CB Sauce Gardner, WR Chris Olave, RB Kenneth Walker, WR Garrett Wilson and...
Centre Daily
Bengals Select Tight End, Offensive Tackle In Major Two-Round Mock Draft
CINCINNATI — The Athletic's Dane Brugler released his first two-round 2023 NFL mock draft this week. Cincinnati is taking a tight end and offensive tackle in his latest projection. At the 27th pick, the Bengals selected Oregon State tight end Luke Musgrave. "The third tight end off the board...
Centre Daily
Cowboys BREAKING: Move on Hankins; Vander Esch & Biadasz In
TAMPA - The Dallas Cowboys have had crossed their fingers on the idea of reinforcements for the playoffs. And on Monday here in Tampa, the wishes are so-far coming true. As Dallas works to vanquish their Tom Brady demons, as the quarterback is 7-0 against them in his career, Leighton Vander Esch, Johnathan Hankins and Tyler Biadasz are back to help.
Comments / 0