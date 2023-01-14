ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Scarlet Nation

OVC rivalry renewed

AUBURN | Auburn and LSU are playing Wednesday night for the first time this season but it won’t be the first time Johni Broome and KJ Williams have faced each other. The two Ohio Valley Conference transfers squared off four times at their previous schools. “It's going to be...
Scarlet Nation

Alabama linebacker Demouy Kennedy enters NCAA transfer portal

Alabama is losing a former five-star recruit to the transfer portal. Junior linebacker Demouy Kennedy became the latest member of the Crimson Tide to announce his pending transfer from the program, entering his name in the portal Tuesday night. The junior will have two years of eligibility remaining at his next school.
Scarlet Nation

Nate Oats sheds light on Darius Miles' absence prior to Sunday's arrest

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — During a Monday press conference Alabama basketball head coach Nate Oats shed insight on Darius Miles’ four-game absence from the team prior to the forward’s arrest on charges of capital murder Sunday. Miles was arrested Sunday following a shooting incident that involved the death...
Scarlet Nation

Everything Nate Oats said during Monday's press conference

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama head coach Nate Oats addressed the arrest of ex-Alabama player Darius Miles, who was charged with capital murder on Sunday. Here's everything he said during his Monday press conference. Opening statement... "I just wanted to start today by offering our deepest condolences to the family...
