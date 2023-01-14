Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Tuscaloosa mother, 23, who was slain on the Strip was described as a "lovely young lady who loved her family."Sherif SaadTuscaloosa, AL
Former College Football Star Found DeadOnlyHomersTuscaloosa, AL
The Crimson Tide's Favorable 2023 Football ScheduleJameson StewardTuscaloosa, AL
4 Affordable weekend Gateways In OhioLIFE_HACKSOhio State
Related
Scarlet Nation
OVC rivalry renewed
AUBURN | Auburn and LSU are playing Wednesday night for the first time this season but it won’t be the first time Johni Broome and KJ Williams have faced each other. The two Ohio Valley Conference transfers squared off four times at their previous schools. “It's going to be...
Scarlet Nation
Alabama linebacker Demouy Kennedy enters NCAA transfer portal
Alabama is losing a former five-star recruit to the transfer portal. Junior linebacker Demouy Kennedy became the latest member of the Crimson Tide to announce his pending transfer from the program, entering his name in the portal Tuesday night. The junior will have two years of eligibility remaining at his next school.
Scarlet Nation
Nate Oats sheds light on Darius Miles' absence prior to Sunday's arrest
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — During a Monday press conference Alabama basketball head coach Nate Oats shed insight on Darius Miles’ four-game absence from the team prior to the forward’s arrest on charges of capital murder Sunday. Miles was arrested Sunday following a shooting incident that involved the death...
Scarlet Nation
Remaining Alabama team available against Vanderbilt after Miles' incident
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama head coach Nate Oats said his team will be "available and ready to play" when it travels to Nashville to face the Vanderbilt Commodores on Tuesday. The game will take place two days after former Crimson Tide forward Darius Miles was arrested on Sunday and...
Scarlet Nation
How Alabama basketball is dealing with the news of Darius Miles' arrest
TUSCALOOSA, Ala — A little more than 24 hours after celebrating a victory over LSU, Alabama basketball players met Sunday night to discuss the sobering news of Darius Miles’ arrest for capital murder. Miles was was one of two men arrested in a fatal shooting that took place...
Scarlet Nation
Everything Nate Oats said during Monday's press conference
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama head coach Nate Oats addressed the arrest of ex-Alabama player Darius Miles, who was charged with capital murder on Sunday. Here's everything he said during his Monday press conference. Opening statement... "I just wanted to start today by offering our deepest condolences to the family...
Comments / 0