Join Brett Dennen and John Craigie for a night of acoustic music at Breckenridge’s Riverwalk Center on Feb. 10 as part of the Sixth Annual Lift Series. According to a news release, the series features nights of acoustic music celebrating music, skiing, and community. As part of the series, the duo is playing Feb. 8 in Telluride and Feb. 9 in Aspen before settling in Breckenridge. The last stop of the series is on Feb. 11 in Buena Vista.

BRECKENRIDGE, CO ・ 9 HOURS AGO