Breckenridge, CO

Summit Daily News

Brett Dennen and John Craigie team up to perform at Breckenridge’s Riverwalk Center for the 6th Annual Lift Series

Join Brett Dennen and John Craigie for a night of acoustic music at Breckenridge’s Riverwalk Center on Feb. 10 as part of the Sixth Annual Lift Series. According to a news release, the series features nights of acoustic music celebrating music, skiing, and community. As part of the series, the duo is playing Feb. 8 in Telluride and Feb. 9 in Aspen before settling in Breckenridge. The last stop of the series is on Feb. 11 in Buena Vista.
BRECKENRIDGE, CO
Summit Daily News

Skier dies in East Vail following Monday accident

EAST VAIL — A skier died in East Vail following a Monday skiing accident, Eagle County coroner Kara Bettis has confirmed. The Eagle County Sheriff’s Office responded to the incident, which occurred during the afternoon hours. The name of the skier hasn’t been released. The East Vail...
VAIL, CO
Summit Daily News

Vail Mountain targets this week for new Sun Down Express chairlift opening

Chairs now hang from a lift cable on Vail’s new Sun Down Express, giving it the appearance of a full-functioning chairlift. And soon it will be, Vail Mountain announced over the weekend, with an all-important load test for the lift scheduled to begin soon. The mountain is now hoping...
VAIL, CO
Summit Daily News

With 193 calls and 10 body recoveries, Summit County Rescue Group remained as busy as ever in 2022

Avalanche burials. A speed glider crash. Injured rock climbers and mountain bikers. Lost and hypothermic hikers. Drownings. For Summit County Rescue Group, 2022 proved to be a busy — and deadly — year as the all-volunteer team received 193 calls for service and assisted with 10 body recoveries. That is the second highest call volume on record for the rescue group and the most body recoveries in over a decade, according to Anna DeBattiste, a spokesperson for the group.
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
Summit Daily News

Certain Summit County mobile home residents went about a month without reliable running water, according to a complaint filed in court

Residents of the Farmers Korner Mobile Home Park in Summit County have faced a monthlong stint without running water in their homes, according to recent court filings. The water issues prompted inquiries from both the Summit County Public Health Department and the Colorado Department of Local Affairs, or DOLA, which issued a cease and desist order against the park’s landlord on Jan. 3 that was then enforced by a motion filed by Attorney General Phil Weiser on Jan. 12.
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
Summit Daily News

Longtime Silverthorne police officer promoted to senior position during town council meeting

Town Clerk Angie VanSchoick promoted a longtime Silverthorne police officer during the town council meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 11. Sergeant Bryan Siebel was promoted to senior sergeant in front of a room full of family members, friends and residents, according to a news release from the town. He has served at the town’s police department for 23 years.
SILVERTHORNE, CO

