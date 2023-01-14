Read full article on original website
16-year-old assaults woman, kills man stepping in to helpWestland DailyNashville, TN
Davidson County to Get New Circuit Court JudgeAdvocate AndyDavidson County, TN
Popular restaurant giving away free food in eight Nashville locations this ThursdayAsh JurbergNashville, TN
Major grocery store opening another new location in TennesseeKristen WaltersNashville, TN
10 Nashville Companies That Pay Over $40 an HourEvan CrosbyNashville, TN
msn.com
'We Need Brett!' Cowboys Cut Kicker Maher After Historically Bad Playoff? McCarthy's Answer
Everything went right for the Dallas Cowboys in their 31-14 Wild Card win at Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers ... except for their kicking game. Brett Maher set an NFL record during the game, kicking and missing on four consecutive field goals giving the Cowboys six points rather than seven on every touchdown drive this evening.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fire Coach
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers just concluding a disappointing season following a 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in the wild-card playoff rounds, potentially squandering the end of quarterback Tom Brady's incredible career.
Centre Daily
How the Vic Fangio News Affects Broncos’ Path to Sean Payton
Former Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio has signaled a clear intention to end his one-year sabbatical from the NFL by interviewing with the Carolina Panthers. Standing on its own, that wouldn't send that much of a ripple through Broncos Country, but Fangio is rumored to be Sean Payton's hand-picked choice to be his next defensive coordinator.
Centre Daily
Will the Browns use the Franchise Tag This Offseason?
Since coming back to Cleveland, the Browns have used the franchise tag just two times. One came in 2011 with kicker Phil Dawson, then last season David Njoku was tagged, though it was just a placeholder. So, the question is, will the Browns use the franchise tag for just the third time?
Centre Daily
Rams Breaking: Aaron Donald Clears Up Retirement Rumor
Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald has contemplated retirement in each of the last two offseasons. And for the second year in a row, Donald has decided to return to Los Angeles, confirming his intention to come back to the Rams on Wednesday in a response to his former teammate, Chris Long's, recent podcast appearance.
Centre Daily
Report: ‘Everything Lining Up’ for Broncos to Hire Sean Payton
As of Tuesday evening, the Denver Broncos remained the tentative frontrunner to secure Sean Payton's services. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported — while the parties were meeting — that "everything is lining up" for Payton to become the 19th head coach in franchise history. "He already has spoken...
Centre Daily
Steelers Let OC Decision Slip
PITTSBURGH -- Did the Pittsburgh Steelers already make a decision on offensive coordinator and just not tell the public? In this business, that's hard to believe, but the way they're talking seems like they know what's going to happen in 2023. Matt Canada still isn't gone, but that doesn't mean...
Centre Daily
Jim Schwartz on Becoming Cleveland Browns Defensive Coordinator: ‘You Want to Coach Where the Fans are Passionate’
If Jim Schwartz's tenure with the Cleveland Browns is successful as his introductory press conference the Browns will be well off. Schwartz is glad to be back in Cleveland, a place he started his NFL coaching career 30 years ago. "I do want to say what an honor it is...
Centre Daily
Seminoles Hire Patrick Surtain Sr. As Defensive Backs Coach
– Florida State has hired NFL veteran and long-time South Florida high school coach Patrick Surtain Sr. from the Miami Dolphins to coach the Seminoles’ defensive backs, head coach Mike Norvell announced Wednesday. “I’m incredibly excited to have Patrick Surtain joining the Nole Family,” Norvell said. “He brings a...
Centre Daily
Brett Maher BREAKING: Cowboys Sign New Kicker
While lacking traditional drama, Monday's NFC Wild Card playoff game between the Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers could go down as one of the most bizarre postseason games in NFL history. ... And as a result, the Cowboys now have two kickers on their roster. The Cowboys are signing...
Centre Daily
Recent Quarterback Moves Define CFB, Player Movement
NIL, the transfer portal, and everything that accompanies this domain are at the forefront of every college football fan's mind. One moment, programs rejoice for the player movement era, but at the next turn, they disparage it. The one thing that seems certain is no one knows what will happen...
Centre Daily
Don’t Tell Joe Burrow That He’s An Underdog In Playoff Matchup Against Bills
CINCINNATI — The Bengals head to Buffalo to play the Bills on Sunday in the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs. Cincinnati has won a franchise-record nine straight games. They won the AFC North for a second-straight season and are arguably the hottest team in the NFL. Despite their...
Centre Daily
Cowboys BREAKING: Move on Hankins; Vander Esch & Biadasz In
TAMPA - The Dallas Cowboys have had crossed their fingers on the idea of reinforcements for the playoffs. And on Monday here in Tampa, the wishes are so-far coming true. As Dallas works to vanquish their Tom Brady demons, as the quarterback is 7-0 against them in his career, Leighton Vander Esch, Johnathan Hankins and Tyler Biadasz are back to help.
Centre Daily
Chiefs vs. Jaguars Presents Andy Reid With a Great Opportunity
When the Kansas City Chiefs take the field against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the Divisional Round of the AFC playoffs on Saturday, they'll be doing so with an AFC Championship Game berth hanging in the balance. An underrated storyline for the matchup, however, ties back to head coach Andy Reid.
Centre Daily
Walker’s Addition to Phillies Makes Starting Staff Stronger
When the Philadelphia Phillies signed Taijuan Walker to a four-year, $72 million deal, it clearly strengthened the starting pitching staff. With Zack Wheeler, Aaron Nola and Ranger Suarez ahead of him, Walker will be featured likely as a No. 4 starter. Walker will also be featured quite a bit against...
Centre Daily
Bengals Select Tight End, Offensive Tackle In Major Two-Round Mock Draft
CINCINNATI — The Athletic's Dane Brugler released his first two-round 2023 NFL mock draft this week. Cincinnati is taking a tight end and offensive tackle in his latest projection. At the 27th pick, the Bengals selected Oregon State tight end Luke Musgrave. "The third tight end off the board...
