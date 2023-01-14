ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scranton, PA

Dozens of people row down Lackawanna River in sub-freezing temps

By Justin Glowacki, Bryan Velez
WBRE
WBRE
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wXhmM_0kF5jrJy00

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — More than 40 people braved the cold weather to go canoeing and kayaking down the Lackawanna River in Scranton for “Shiverfest.”

The Lackawanna River Conservation Association (LRCA) organizes this event annually to raise awareness for conservation efforts on the Lackawanna River.

Water main break affecting several Luzerne County townships

The LRCA is also advocating for a Stillwater Dam so the organization can hold more events like this in the springtime.

“It’s a great opportunity to be outside in January and enjoy the Lackawanna River. No other city right now in northeastern PA has this opportunity that we have on this river,” said Joe Wechsler, president of LRCA.

“It gets people out on the river and its gets people thinking about it, talking about it, and having fun,” explained Bernie McGurl, executive director of LRCA.

Once participants disembarked from the sub-freezing temperatures, the LRCA invited them to Laceworks Tap and Grill for a “Thaw” party.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NorthcentralPA.com

Missing Pennsylvania brothers found dead in reservoir with fishing poles

Luzerne County, Pa. — Divers found two men in the water still with their fishing poles at Pike's Creek Reservoir after a search that lasted over a week. Daniel Fisk, 67, of Noxen, was reported missing to state police on January 9. Family members also told police that both Daniel and Kris Fisk, 58, of Harveys Lake, had not been seen or heard from since Jan. 4 Pike's Creek Reservoir...
NOXEN, PA
Newswatch 16

Fire rips through apartment building in Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — A fire ripped through an apartment building in Luzerne County early Wednesday morning. Crews were called to Walnut Street in Wilkes-Barre around 12:30 a.m. Authorities say the flames forced people from three apartments. Officials say the Red Cross is helping out about a dozen people, including...
WILKES-BARRE, PA
WBRE

Bookmobile coming to Lackawanna Co. Library system

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — On the road again. A new bookmobile is in the works in Lackawanna County. The purchase of the vehicle was approved by Lackawanna County Commissioners Wednesday morning. The purpose is to reach parts of the county in rural areas of Lackawanna County schools, and senior facilities. The vehicle is now […]
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Housing authority Wi-Fi project approved in Lackawanna County

MOOSIC, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A new project in Lackawanna County expands access to Wi-Fi to people living in low-income housing. Lackawanna County commissioners approved the project on Monday. Moosic Meadow on Dupont Street is one of 12 public housing sections that will be getting better access to Wi-Fi, a project that’s been in the […]
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Fire destroys home in rural Schuylkill County

WAYNE TWP., Pa. - Fire tore through a home in Schuylkill County on Wednesday. It was reported around 11 a.m. on Kiehner Road, about a mile north of Route 443, in Wayne Township. Firefighters struck three alarms and multiple departments responded to the scene. A photographer for 69 News says...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Fire guts house in Montrose

MONTROSE, Pa. — Flames destroyed a home in Susquehanna County early Wednesday morning. Crews were called to the place on Grow Avenue, or Route 29, in Montrose just after 4 a.m. Flames gutted the home, then spread to nearby houses. John Tyler's sister lives next door. He says the...
MONTROSE, PA
Newswatch 16

Train, SUV collide in Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — A driver was taken to the hospital after a collision with a train in Luzerne County. It happened around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at a railroad crossing near the intersection of Hazle Street and S. Pennsylvania Avenue in Wilkes-Barre. Emergency responders took the woman to the hospital...
WILKES-BARRE, PA
WBRE

Despite legal battle, White Haven Center to close by March

FOSTER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A state center serving people with intellectual and developmental disabilities is set to close its doors over the next two months in spite of a legal battle to prevent it. The closure of White Haven Center was announced in August of 2019 and was said to take at least three […]
WHITE HAVEN, PA
Newswatch 16

The good and bad to the slow start of winter

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — This time of the year is usually one of the busiest for the snow removal team at Strauser Nature's Helpers in Smithfield Township, near East Stroudsburg. But the rainy, warmer weather has left the business with much to desire this winter season. "It's just a matter...
EAST STROUDSBURG, PA
WBRE

SUV crashes into a Dunmore home

DUNMORE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Crews are on the scene where an SUV crashed into the porch of a home in Dunmore Wednesday morning. According to the Dunmore Police Department, an SUV crashed into a porch around 11:20 a.m. in the 600 block of Boyle Street. Officers said a man was at a nearby residence […]
DUNMORE, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Meuser talks shop with Tunkhannock businesses

U.S. Rep. Dan Meuser, R-9, Dallas, talked shop Wednesday with downtown Tunkhannock business owners. Although he said he lives just 14 minutes away, and practically sees Wyoming County as “like home,” the county did not officially become part of the 9th Congressional District until Jan. 3. At his...
TUNKHANNOCK, PA
WBRE

The City of Scranton announces Code Blue

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — With the cold temperatures in the forecast overnight Sunday, The City of Scranton has released a Code Blue. According to the release, people seeking shelter can go to the Weston Field House located on Providence Road. The shelter will open Sunday night at 8:00 p.m. and will close on Monday […]
SCRANTON, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

PennDOT employees give back in 2022

PennDOT District 3-0 employees made giving back a team mission in 2022, coming together to organize a number of fundraising events for the community. “We saw annual fundraisers return back to normal status, since the pandemic,” said District Executive Eric High, P.E. “I continue to be impressed with the dedication to the community through the charitable donations our employees show throughout the year.” District 3-0, which includes Bradford, Columbia, Lycoming,...
UNION COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Montrose fire destroys home, damages 2 others

MONTROSE, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A home in Montrose is a total loss after flames ripped through it early Wednesday morning. Crews from Susquehanna and Wyoming counties were called to the area of Grow Avenue and Post Streets around 4:00 a.m. for a fire that engulfed a home. Nearly a dozen fire companies responded to […]
MONTROSE, PA
WBRE

Hazleton school band performs at Shapiro inauguration

HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Northeastern Pennsylvania was well represented at the Governor’s Inauguration on Tuesday. The Hazleton Area Marching Cougars performed at Governor Josh Shapiro’s Inauguration Ceremony in Harrisburg. Patriotic music could be heard at Governor Josh Shapiro’s inauguration Tuesday at the State Capitol. It was performed by students in the award-winning Hazleton […]
HAZLETON, PA
WBRE

WBRE

38K+
Followers
14K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

PAHomepage is powered by Eyewitness News which delivers 53 hours of local news each week through two legacy television stations in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

 https://www.pahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy