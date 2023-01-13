Read full article on original website
Semi-tractor-trailer crash reduces Highway 19 to one lane south of Sidney
LORENZO - Minor injuries were reported when two semi-tractor-trailers crashed at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at an intersection in Lorenzo. A driver of a water truck was driving east on County Road 8 when it collided with a flat bed semi-tractor-trailer heading north on Highway 19. Hwy. 19 was reduced to...
Several Western Nebraska cities declare snow emergencies
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) - The Cities of Scottsbluff, Gering, Terrytown, and Alliance declare a snow emergency on January 17th until further notice expect for the City of Alliance which will be in effect until Wednesday, January 18th at 5:00pm. Residents who live in snow routes are asked to move all...
Scottsbluff police investigate reported gun at YMCA
On Jan. 16 at approximately 4:57 p.m., Scottsbluff police officers were called to the YMCA to a complaint of someone in one of the gymnasiums with a gun. Officers made contact with several juveniles having a disagreement, and no gun has been located at this time. "The juveniles were released...
4-6″ of Snow Possible in Cheyenne; 6-9″ Expected in Pine Bluffs
Cheyenne could see up to six inches of snow and Pine Bluffs up to nine inches of snow Tuesday evening through Wednesday evening, the National Weather Service in Cheyenne says. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect from 5 p.m. Tuesday to 5 p.m. Wednesday for eastern Laramie County and Kimball and Cheyenne counties in the southern Nebraska Panhandle.
Heavy Snow Possible East of Cheyenne Late Tuesday and Wednesday
Interstate 80 from Cheyenne to Sidney could see up to eight inches of snow late Tuesday and Wednesday, the National Weather Service in Cheyenne says. "A developing storm system will push across Colorado late on Tuesday bringing widespread snowfall to most of the area," the NWS said. "The heaviest snow...
Dalton/Gurley community discusses store's future
DALTON -- Scott Borcher wants the community to decide the future of the Hometown Market store in Dalton. Borcher is the owner of the store in Dalton. A community meeting was held Sunday to discuss options for Borcher to transition out of the store. The meeting was held to discuss options on possible community ownership or a co-operative store.
Serrano plea agreement deadline set
KIMBALL -- About a year ago, William Serrano of Kimball was arrested on charges connected with the death of 21-year-old Tessa Ghering. Serrano, 37, appeared in Kimball County District Court in December 2022 on charges including Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Felony, Attempted First Degree Murder and Manslaughter.
