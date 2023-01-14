ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Lakers: Would The Win-Now Kings Be Willing To Trade This Vet To LA?

Tonight's opponents, the Sacramento Kings, don't exactly seem like fertile trading partners for your Los Angeles Lakers. At 24-18, Sacramento is finally in a position to actually qualify for the playoffs for the first time in 17 years, and, as led by probable All-Star center Domantas Sabonis and possible All-Star point guard De'Aaron Fox, could conceivably even win a playoff round.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Dallas Mavericks vs. Atlanta Hawks: 3 Big Things to Watch

The Dallas Mavericks (24-21) play host to the Atlanta Hawks (22-22) on Wednesday in hopes of ending their two-game losing streak. Dallas is coming off back-to-back losses to the Portland Trail Blazers on the road over the weekend with Luka Doncic missing the second contest. However, Doncic, as well as some other reinforcements, should be back in action against the Hawks.
DALLAS, TX
Injury Report: Pacers Without Halliburton as OKC Returns Home

Oklahoma City returns to its home court after a brief Eastern Conference road trip. The Thunder enter the game on three-game win streak. They continue to claw closer to a .500 record as the season draws closer to the All-Star Break. The OKC injury report isn’t lengthy, but the missing...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Lakers: Trading For Rockets Veteran Could Cure What Ails Purple And Gold

To go anywhere in the 2023 postseason, your 19-24 Los Angeles Lakers clearly need more help in two key departments: three-point shooting and defense. Tonight's opposition, the Houston Rockets, has one sharpshooting veteran contributor who could at least assist LA on the long range front. 6'3" shooting guard Eric Gordon,...
LOS ANGELES, CA

