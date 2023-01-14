The Dallas Mavericks (24-21) play host to the Atlanta Hawks (22-22) on Wednesday in hopes of ending their two-game losing streak. Dallas is coming off back-to-back losses to the Portland Trail Blazers on the road over the weekend with Luka Doncic missing the second contest. However, Doncic, as well as some other reinforcements, should be back in action against the Hawks.

DALLAS, TX ・ 14 HOURS AGO