Brandon Miller strikes early, often as Alabama basketball scores 106 to crush LSU by 40 points

There shouldn’t be any more maturity tests needed to make it official. This Alabama basketball team has passed with flying colors.

Crimson Tide coach Nate Oats has used that phrase to categorize several games this year — matchups where a letdown could happen, or his team could fall into the trap of overlooking someone.

That was a big problem for last year’s team, but this Alabama squad has shown time and time again that it’s plenty mature to still play at a high level against lesser teams, even with three freshmen starters.

That was crystal clear Saturday against LSU.

After a big win on the road over a ranked Arkansas team Wednesday, Alabama could have come out flat against the Tigers. The Crimson Tide could have played with less intensity. Alabama could have been underwhelming.

Instead, it crushed LSU.

No. 4 Alabama jumped out to an early lead and never looked back. The Crimson Tide defeated LSU 106-66 at Coleman Coliseum.

Here are observations and takeaways from the game between No. 4 Alabama (15-2, 5-0 SEC) and LSU (12-5, 1-4).

BRANDON MILLER:Brandon Miller grew up in Tennessee wearing the script A. Now he's an Alabama basketball star as a freshman

ALABAMA FOOTBALL:Alabama football defensive coordinator search: Who will replace Pete Golding?

Brandon Miller not quiet in first half this time

Fans didn’t have to wait to see Brandon Miller score until the second half this game. They didn’t have to wait past the first possession.

Immediately, Miller sunk a triple.

About two minutes later, Miller hit another.

Then another. And another, and another and another.

By the time the first half ended, Miller had hit six shots from deep. Six. He was at the forefront of Alabama’s strong start offensively. The Crimson Tide shot 50% from the field and 42% from deep before the break.

LSU was often leaving Miller open beyond the arc, a puzzling decision considering he was making those shots with a fair amount of ease.

Here's how dominant he was: Miller had the same number of points as the entire LSU team at halftime. He, and LSU, each scored 22. Meanwhile, Alabama had 59 points at the break.

On the day, Miller finished with 31 points and seven triples. It's the second time he has passed 30 points in one game, the last being 36 vs. Gonzaga in December.

Alabama success from beyond the arc fuels early lead

Alabama basketball wasn't holding back from three-point range. That was immediately clear from Miller's shot on the first possession.

By the time halftime arrived, Alabama had attempted 33 triples.

Not all fell of course, but there were plenty that did. The Crimson Tide sunk 14 in the first half alone for a strong 42%.

Alabama cooled off from deep early in the second half, but the damage was already done in the first half.

The Crimson Tide finished with 54 shot attempts from beyond the arc, a season-high. Alabama made 20 of those attempts.

Alabama answers rebounding challenge

Oats was asked Friday before the game what he wants to see improve from his team in the second half of the season. He immediately answered rebounding. Without hesitation. It hadn’t been up to what he wanted it to be in conference play.

His team got the message, loud and clear.

The 3-point shooting was impressive early, but the rebounding made much of it possible. Alabama fighting for offensive rebounds was particularly impressive. Here’s one example: Charles Bediako fought a few LSU players for an offensive rebound early in the first half, then he dished it to Mark Sears who hit a 3-pointer. That gave Alabama an 11-3 lead.

By halftime, Alabama had a 32-16 edge over LSU on the glass. Thirteen of those were offensive rebounds.

Alabama also finished the game with a rebounding advantage, tallying 52 to LSU's 38.

Nick Kelly covers Alabama football and men's basketball for The Tuscaloosa News/USA TODAY Network. Reach him via email: nkelly@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter: @_NickKelly.