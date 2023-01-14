2-Car crash in Jackson County leaves one person dead and another with serious injuries

CARANCAHUA COMMUNITY, Texas – The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office announced that Saturday around 12:30 p.m. there was a two-vehicle accident with injuries. One person was declared on scene and another person was life-flighted with serious injuries to the hospital.

This happened on Highway 35 and FM 1862 and CR 470 near Carancahua Community.

