ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson County, TX

2-Car crash in Jackson County leaves one person dead and another with serious injuries

By Adam Seibel
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dCLDO_0kF5j3iF00

CARANCAHUA COMMUNITY, Texas – The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office announced that Saturday around 12:30 p.m. there was a two-vehicle accident with injuries. One person was declared on scene and another person was life-flighted with serious injuries to the hospital.

This happened on Highway 35 and FM 1862 and CR 470 near Carancahua Community.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CROSSROADS TODAY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

Related
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

NTSB: An investigator to gather data at fatal plane crash scene in Yoakum

YOAKUM, Texas  – On Wednesday, Jan. 18, around mid-morning, a National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) investigator will be at the scene of the fatal plane crash that occurred on Tuesday. The investigator will begin to document the scene, examine the aircraft, request any air traffic communications, radar data, weather reports and attempt to contact any witnesses. The investigator will also...
YOAKUM, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Refugio County deputies recover stolen vehicle out of Houston

REFUGIO COUNTY, Texas – At approximately 3:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Refugio County Sheriff’s Office deputies stopped a truck for displaying a “fictious” paper tag license. Through further investigation, deputies discovered the Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) did not match up with the truck’s registration information. Deputies also learned the truck was stolen out of Houston. They then arrested and took the...
REFUGIO COUNTY, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

One person killed and two others hurt in shooting near the Victoria Grove Apartments Sunday morning

VICTORIA, Texas – One person is killed and two others are hurt in a shooting near the Victoria Grove Apartments Sunday morning. The Victoria Police Department confirmed that on Sunday, January 15th, 2023, at 3:44 am, VPD received several 911 calls about numerous gunshots being heard from the area of The Grove Apartments, 4405 N. Navarro St. Preliminary investigation revealed...
VICTORIA, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Update: Four suspects arrested in fatal shooting incident near The Grove Apartments

  VICTORIA, Texas – At 2:15 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 16, authorities arrested Jacob Solis, 22, from a residence in the 900 block of N. Wheeler St. According to the Victoria Police Department, Solis was the subject of a warrant charging him with Murder and two counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon in reference to the incident at...
VICTORIA, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

WCSO: 3 subjects arrested, charged for involvement in diesel theft

WHARTON COUNTY, Texas – At approximately 5:30 p.m., on Tuesday, Jan. 17, the Patrol Division of the Wharton County Sheriff’s Office reported to Loves Truck Stop in Hungerford, Texas to investigate a diesel theft. A report alleged that multiple subjects attempted to use “skimmer” cards at several diesel pumps to steal fuel. When deputies arrived to the scene, Roberto Arizone...
HUNGERFORD, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Fire destroys local residence

VICTORIA, Texas – At approximately 8:11 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 18, Victoria Fire Department firefighters responded to a house fire at 206 Charles St. Residents of the home woke up to their house in flames. Fire crews worked to extinguish heavy fire outside of the home that made its way inside the residence. The home was at a total loss,...
VICTORIA, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Hallettsville Police: Woman arrested following vehicle crash

HALLETTSVILLE, Texas – On Thursday, Jan. 12, Hallettsville Police Department officers responded to approximately the 600 block of W. Fairwinds St. in reference to a vehicle crash. During an investigation of the crash, law enforcement discovered one of the occupants in the vehicle has two outstanding warrants out of DeWitt County for Failure to Appear for dangerous drugs. Officers then...
HALLETTSVILLE, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Malfunctioned traffic light leads to two-vehicle crash, says Victoria Police

VICTORIA, Texas – At approximately 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 11, Victoria Police Department officers responded to the intersection of Airline Road and N. John Stockbauer Drive in reference to a traffic light malfunction. Before arriving to the scene, the Dispatch Center informed the officers of a traffic crash that had just occurred at the same intersection. When officers arrived,...
VICTORIA, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Intersection of Airline Road and Ben Jordan closed due to water main break

The intersection of Airline Road and Ben Jordan Street is closed as the City of Victoria conducts repairs and maintenance following a major water main break last night. VICTORIA, Texas – The intersection of Airline Road and Ben Jordan Street is closed as the City of Victoria conducts repairs and maintenance following a major water main break Saturday night. The...
VICTORIA, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

THE CUERO RECORD: 34-year-old Cuero resident succumbs to injuries following two-vehicle crash

CUERO, Texas – The Cuero Record reports a two-vehicle wreck that occurred on U.S. Highway 183 North Tuesday afternoon. The crash took place at approximately 4:45 p.m. on Tuesday outside of Cuero near Lockhart Cemetery Road. Law enforcement stated a witness reported the driver of a 2009 Kia Sorento passed multiple vehicles in a no-passing zone before striking a 2017...
CUERO, TX
Q92

3 Shot in Victoria Overnight – 1 Victim Has Succumbed to Wounds

The Victoria Police Department has just released a statement in a shooting event that happened overnight. The incident occurred around the Grove Apartments area around 3;45 this morning. Here is the official information from the Victoria Police Department... On Sunday, January 15th, 2023, at 3:44 am, the Victoria Police Department...
VICTORIA, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

VPD: Vehicle fails to yield right of way resulting in a two-vehicle crash

UPDATE: At approximately 12:20 p.m., on Thursday, Jan. 12, Victoria Police Department officers responded to the intersection of E. Mockingbird Lane and Sam Houston Drive in reference to a crash. Upon arrival, officers observed a Nissan Sentra and a Chevy Suburban in the roadway with damage. An investigation determined the Nissan Sentra was traveling northbound and the Chevy Suburban was...
VICTORIA, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Victoria, TX
7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Crossroads Today provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Victoria and Southeastern Texas.

 http://www.crossroadstoday.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy