Yankton, SD

KELOLAND TV

Feeding SD receives large pork donation

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Feeding South Dakota got a large donation of 35,000 pounds of pork ribs from the South Dakota Farmers Union on Wednesday. That donation will help the non-profit feed those facing hunger in each of South Dakota’s 66 counties. “These are what really help...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

The reality of drag shows from two queens

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Across the country, state legislatures have been discussing bills that could place limitations on drag shows. In recent months there have been at least eight states considering these types of bills, including Nebraska. In South Dakota, drag shows became a hot topic in November...
BROOKINGS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Another round of winter weather

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The plains region will be hit by another major winter storm this week. However, this time, much of the storm will be moving into Nebraska and Iowa, but parts of southern KELOLAND still be impacted. Most of the snowfall accumulation in Sioux Falls will...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotafreepress.com

Nome Cancels One Redstone Law Contract

Since the beginning of her administration, Governor Kristi Noem has given lots of plum to the Redstone Law Firm of Sioux Falls run by her favorite South Dakota super-lobbyist Matt McCaulley. But Governor Noem kicked off this new year by canceling one of Redstone’s state contracts, its $39,000 contract to serve as legal counsel for the Office of the Governor:
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Good Samaritan Society announces plan to downsize

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A large provider of nursing homes and skilled nursing throughout the county has announced plans to downsize operations. Sioux Falls-based Good Samaritan Society, which operates skilled nursing facilities in 22 different states, announced last week in an email to employees plans to consolidate operations to seven states.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
pigeon605.com

Family discovers S.D. hidden gems in cross-state road trip

This paid piece is sponsored by the South Dakota Department of Tourism. As travel experiences go, it doesn’t get more personal than this. Lisa Garriss and her family were the only ones inside St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church in Hoven. “It is beautiful,” said Garriss, a Washington High...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
siouxfalls.business

Des Moines developer plans mixed-use project in downtown Sioux Falls

A developer whose portfolio includes downtown redevelopment projects in Des Moines is negotiating with the city of Sioux Falls to develop some of the remaining former rail yard property downtown. Iowa-based Christensen Development is planning a development with several buildings on 4.6 acres south of Eighth Street, including office, retail...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Good Samaritan consolidation sign of times for nursing homes

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Good Samaritan Society announced plans to consolidate nursing homes. As we told you yesterday, the Sioux Falls-based organization plans to operate in seven states instead of the twenty-two they currently serve. Good Sam will continue to operate in South Dakota and six surrounding states. The news comes as long-term care facilities all over the country struggle to stay open.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Winter Storm Warning active for Wednesday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories are set to go into effect in southern parts of the region later today. These will last until Thursday morning. We’re going to stay cloudy today as this winter storm rolls in. Snow will start to...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
mykxlg.com

Amazon Fulfillment Center in Sioux Falls Officially Opens

The brand-new Amazon fulfillment center in Sioux Falls is now officially open. Same-day delivery on select items is expected to begin this week, and the rest of the region can expect to have the option of two-day shipping on many more products. “At the time, it was hard to believe...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
ESPN Sioux Falls

20 Items That Goodwill Does Not Accept

Goodwill is a great place to drop off donations and help a few folks who could benefit. However, there are some items that Goodwill does not accept. Here's 20 of them:. 1. Personal Care Items: combs, hairbrushes, toothpaste, etc. 2. Appliances: washers/dryers or that 600 lb. beast of a TV...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

UPDATE: Missing children safely located

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Both Gabriella Stock and Tate Fredericks were safely located on Wednesday, according to the Sioux Falls Police Department. The two children were reported as missing and endangered earlier in the day.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
kiwaradio.com

Winter Storm Watches Issued, Potential For 6+ Inches Of New Snowfall

The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls has issued Winter Storm Watches for our broadcast area. It is to be in effect from 6:00 A.M. on Wednesday through 6:00 A.M. on Thursday. From the National Weather Service:. IAZ001>003-MNZ089-090-SDZ066-067-171745- /O.EXA.KFSD.WS.A.0001.230118T1200Z-230119T1200Z/ Lyon-Osceola-Dickinson-Nobles-Jackson-Turner-Lincoln- 345 AM CST Tue Jan 17 2023 ...WINTER STORM WATCH...
SIOUX FALLS, SD

