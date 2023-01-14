Read full article on original website
Former KCAU Anchor Dave Nixon passes away at 83
Former KCAU 9 Anchor Dave Nixon has died at the age of 83.
dakotafreepress.com
Nome Cancels One Redstone Law Contract
Since the beginning of her administration, Governor Kristi Noem has given lots of plum to the Redstone Law Firm of Sioux Falls run by her favorite South Dakota super-lobbyist Matt McCaulley. But Governor Noem kicked off this new year by canceling one of Redstone’s state contracts, its $39,000 contract to serve as legal counsel for the Office of the Governor:
KELOLAND TV
Good Samaritan Society announces plan to downsize
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A large provider of nursing homes and skilled nursing throughout the county has announced plans to downsize operations. Sioux Falls-based Good Samaritan Society, which operates skilled nursing facilities in 22 different states, announced last week in an email to employees plans to consolidate operations to seven states.
KELOLAND TV
New charges against Phoumy; Presentation College closing; Grocery tax repeal bill filed
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Tuesday, January 17, 2023. KELOLAND On The Go has everything you need to know First@4. A former child care worker, accused of having sexual contact with children at a Lincoln County day care in the fall of 2022, faces additional charges. Presentation...
pigeon605.com
Family discovers S.D. hidden gems in cross-state road trip
This paid piece is sponsored by the South Dakota Department of Tourism. As travel experiences go, it doesn’t get more personal than this. Lisa Garriss and her family were the only ones inside St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church in Hoven. “It is beautiful,” said Garriss, a Washington High...
agupdate.com
Operating for over 100 years, sale barn changes hands, remains family-owned
On the day Ken Wintersteen bought Menno Livestock, he got a call. The voice on the other end of the line told him he wouldn’t make it a year before he’d be forced to close or sell. That was 27 years ago. Born and raised near Olivet, South...
siouxfalls.business
Des Moines developer plans mixed-use project in downtown Sioux Falls
A developer whose portfolio includes downtown redevelopment projects in Des Moines is negotiating with the city of Sioux Falls to develop some of the remaining former rail yard property downtown. Iowa-based Christensen Development is planning a development with several buildings on 4.6 acres south of Eighth Street, including office, retail...
KELOLAND TV
Good Samaritan consolidation sign of times for nursing homes
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Good Samaritan Society announced plans to consolidate nursing homes. As we told you yesterday, the Sioux Falls-based organization plans to operate in seven states instead of the twenty-two they currently serve. Good Sam will continue to operate in South Dakota and six surrounding states. The news comes as long-term care facilities all over the country struggle to stay open.
dakotanewsnow.com
Winter Storm Warning active for Wednesday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories are set to go into effect in southern parts of the region later today. These will last until Thursday morning. We’re going to stay cloudy today as this winter storm rolls in. Snow will start to...
mykxlg.com
Amazon Fulfillment Center in Sioux Falls Officially Opens
The brand-new Amazon fulfillment center in Sioux Falls is now officially open. Same-day delivery on select items is expected to begin this week, and the rest of the region can expect to have the option of two-day shipping on many more products. “At the time, it was hard to believe...
kelo.com
Multiple advisories issued for KELO listening area ahead of another winter storm
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — As another round of winter precipitation enters the region Wednesday, advisories have been issued for a majority of the KELO listening area. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for areas west and north of Sioux Falls. The National Weather Service has since upgraded...
kynt1450.com
Yankton Special Olympics Regional Tournament Making a Return, Looking for Volunteers
The Yankton Special Olympics basketball and cheer is making a return for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic. Practices for the Southeast area regional tournament began last week, and Sheri Duke, the Head of Delegation for Yankton Special Olympics, says that they’re looking for volunteers for the tournament.
KELOLAND TV
UPDATE: Missing children safely located
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Both Gabriella Stock and Tate Fredericks were safely located on Wednesday, according to the Sioux Falls Police Department. The two children were reported as missing and endangered earlier in the day.
kiwaradio.com
Winter Storm Watches Issued, Potential For 6+ Inches Of New Snowfall
The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls has issued Winter Storm Watches for our broadcast area. It is to be in effect from 6:00 A.M. on Wednesday through 6:00 A.M. on Thursday. From the National Weather Service:. IAZ001>003-MNZ089-090-SDZ066-067-171745- /O.EXA.KFSD.WS.A.0001.230118T1200Z-230119T1200Z/ Lyon-Osceola-Dickinson-Nobles-Jackson-Turner-Lincoln- 345 AM CST Tue Jan 17 2023 ...WINTER STORM WATCH...
Winter Storm Warning For Sioux Falls Wednesday into Thursday
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for parts of South Dakota including Sioux Falls and Minnehaha County. The Warning is in effect from 6:00 PM Wednesday (1/18/23) through Tuesday morning. "Plan on slippery road conditions. Heavy falling snow and patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility....
