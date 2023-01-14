ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'We Need Brett!' Cowboys Cut Kicker Maher After Historically Bad Playoff? McCarthy's Answer

Everything went right for the Dallas Cowboys in their 31-14 Wild Card win at Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers ... except for their kicking game. Brett Maher set an NFL record during the game, kicking and missing on four consecutive field goals giving the Cowboys six points rather than seven on every touchdown drive this evening.
'My turn!': Micah Parsons did Micah Parsons things against Tampa Bay

DALLAS — The Lion was hungry. The Lion ate. Micah Parsons tallied 10 quarterback pressures on Tom Brady, a sack, two tackles for loss and two pass deflections in the Cowboys' 31-14 win over the Buccaneers on Monday night. Parsons also drew an offensive holding call early in the game, as he set the tone for the Dallas defense.
STUDY: Dallas Cowboys are the richest professional sports team in America

DALLAS — Don't worry, Cowboys fans. At least the team you root for is the richest. So says a new study from Sidelines, which took a look at the value of each professional sports team in the United States, annual revenue, and the total money spent on player payroll to compile their scores on a scale of 1-10 for each factor. Then, those scores were used to compile the "rich index" to determine which sports franchises had the most wealth.
Dallas Wings get 3-time WNBA champion, former 2020 Rookie of the Year in blockbuster trade

DALLAS — The Dallas Wings are staying true to their goal in creating a championship caliber team this upcoming season with a big move Monday. In a three-team trade involving the New York Liberty and the Connecticut Sun, Dallas acquired two-time WNBA All-Star and three-time WNBA champion Natasha Howard, as well as the playing rights to 2020 WNBA Rookie of the Year Crystal Dangerfield.
