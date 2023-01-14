ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

A mixed bag of wintry weather

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It could get a bit slick out there. Temperatures were rising toward the freezing point, so snow will change to sleet, freezing rain, a mix of snow and rain, then all rain as temperatures rise above freezing. We don’t expect a lot of icing, just...
LEWIS COUNTY, NY
Coaches vs. Cancer: Area teams face biggest opponent

LAFARGEVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Two schools got together last Saturday to raise money for a great cause: Coaches vs. Cancer. The Red Knights of LaFargeville and the Purple Ghosts of Alexandria met in JV and varsity basketball for both boys and girls. Their biggest opponent: the battle against cancer.
NEW YORK STATE
Build a snowman at Frosty Fest

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The St. Lawrence County Arts Council is inviting folks to build a snowman later this month. Arts council executive director Maggie McKenna told us about Frosty Fest, a collaboration with the North Country Children’s Museum and the Potsdam Chamber of Commerce. Watch the video...
POTSDAM, NY
Highlights & scores: NAC girls & boys on the ice

(WWNY) - Girls and boys’ hockey were on the docket in St. Lawrence County Monday. Potsdam hosted Saranac-Lake Placid in girls’ high school hockey. Under two minutes in, Kennedy Emerson swoops in and scores unassisted. It’s 1-0 Potsdam. Thirteen seconds later, Jessika Bullock flies in and also...
SAINT LAWRENCE COUNTY, NY

