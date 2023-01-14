Read full article on original website
Cottonwood Seeking Personnel Board Members
The Cottonwood City Council is seeking candidates to fill two seats on its Personnel Board. This seat is for a two-year term which will expire on December 31, 2024. The five-member board is made up of two citizens at large, who are appointed by the City Council, and three City employees elected by the employees of the City, who all serve two-year terms.
Yavapai College SBDC and Moonshot Az to Host Pioneer Pitch Competition
Yavapai College, Yavapai College Small Business Development Center (SBDC), and Moonshot Az are proud to announce the AZ Pioneer Pitch State-Wide Tour—an entrepreneurship contest similar to ABC’s Shark Tank—is coming back to the Quad Cities as part of the fourth annual tour. Whether you’re an entrepreneur with...
2023 Prescott Valley Outdoor Summit Announced
The 2023 Prescott Valley Outdoor Summit has just been announced by the Fain Family Foundation. On the weekend of September 30th – October 1st, 2023, the Prescott Valley Outdoor Summit will take place at the Findlay Toyota Center and adjacent outdoor grounds surrounding central Arizona’s premier events arena.
Flagstaff Awardees Chosen for 2023 Neighborhood Sustainability Grant
Awarded projects selected by the Sustainability Commission this year include:. The Arboretum at Flagstaff – Expansion of the Arboretum’s propagation of native and edible plants to increase resilience, ecological diversity, and pollinator habitat. The Arizona 4H Youth Foundation – Implementation of a horticultural therapy program on the W.F....
Prescott’s Carlisto Family Acquires Raskin’s Jewelers
PRESCOTT, AZ (January 16, 2023) - Jim Carlisto and James Carlisto Jr., a father and son team, have acquired Raskin’s Jewelers, a third-generation family-owned, local jewelry company established in 1946. Jim Carlisto, Sr., a Prescott area resident, looked at several business opportunities. In his search, Jim learned the Raskin’s Jewelers store was closing its doors. With a history in the jewelry business, Jim Sr. approached owners, Greg and Renee Raskin with interest to buy. After discovering new-found commonalities and a shared passion for the industry, an agreement transpired.
Prescott Valley to Add Intersection Stop Signs
The Town of Prescott Valley will change two intersections to all-way stops toward the end of January 2023. The intersection changes are a result of resident input and traffic study recommendations to enhance safety and mitigate traffic challenges. The Stoneridge and Old Black Canyon intersection and the Viewpoint and Spouse...
12th Annual Clarkdale Car Show
The 12th Annual Clarkdale Car Show will be held on March 11, 2023, from 9:00 am-2:00 pm in Downtown Clarkdale, AZ. The Clarkdale Car Show is where you can see all years, makes, and models of cars, trucks, sports cars, antiuqe cars, and street rods. The large circular parking lot and historic buildings offer the perfect setting for one of the finest auto shows in the Verde Valley.
Flagstaff on Two Hour Delayed Start for Jan 18, 2023
All City of Flagstaff non-essential facilities will operate on a two-hour delayed start on Wednesday, Jan. 18 due to inclement weather and poor road conditions. The City urges all residents to delay travel if possible. For an overview of the opening times of various City facilities, please visit flagstaff.az.gov/4801/Delayed-Start. The...
Unattended Death Investigation – Prescott Police Department
On January 13th, 2023, at approximately 8:42 P.M. Prescott Police officers responded to a motel in the 1100 block of east Sheldon Street on a report of a person that fell into a fire pit. When officers arrived on scene, they found a deceased 65-year-old female with extensive burns to...
Arizona is having a surprisingly wet winter — and it's actually helping the drought
For the last week, we’ve seen heavy rains in the Valley and mountains of snow in the high country. In Phoenix, rainfall is already above average with 1.23 inches of rain this month. And up north in Flagstaff, snowpack is two feet above normal. As Arizona faces historic drought...
Big snow hits the northland, NAU preemptively cancels Tuesday classes following MLK holiday
A major winter storm system is impacting much of northern and central Arizona today and is expected to continue into next week. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for elevations above 5,500 feet, effective through 11 p.m. Tuesday. Snow accumulations in excess of 1 to 2 feet are expected. Another round of heavy snow is forecast to arrive Wednesday.
Prescott Valley Reminds Owners to License Their Dogs
One of the missions of the Prescott Valley Police Animal Control Unit is to educate dog owners about leashing, licensing, and vaccinating their dogs against rabies in compliance with Prescott Valley Town Ordinance Chapter Six. Prescott Valley Town Code requires all dogs in the Town of Prescott Valley be licensed....
Storm dumps nearly 20 inches of snow on northern Arizona
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — The National Weather Service says a winter storm dumped up to nearly 20 inches of snow in northern Arizona on Sunday with the Flagstaff area getting between 12 and 18 inches of snowfall. With more snow expected Monday, Northern Arizona University announced it was canceling...
Cornville Animal Rescue In Need of Food Donations
Little Orphans Animal Rescue in Cornville is facing the effects of the rising cost of animal food. The shelter was officially recognized as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization in 2008, but the property has been in owner Nancy Nenad’s family for over 40 years, and Nenad has been bringing animals home since she was a little kid.
First Alert Weather: More snow in northern Arizona, rain in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A slick start to our Sunday as we experienced rain in the Valley and impressive mountain snowfall. Most locations here in the Valley ended up for about .10″ to .20″ of rain. Heavy snowfall up north brought 17.4″ of snow in Flagstaff and made for some very slick roads. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning through Tuesday. The first wave of moisture has pretty much moved east of us today, there are still a few lingering showers down around Tucson.
Winter storm leaves parts of northern AZ in more than 2 feet of snow
A winter snowstorm that blanketed parts of northern Arizona with more than a foot of snow, and it’s not over yet. The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning that wasn’t expected to expire until late Tuesday night, and flurries were still falling across Flagstaff earlier in the day.
Flagstaff deals with new round of winter weather
Parts of the Arizona High Country have been hit hard by the latest round of winter storm to move through the state. The storm has impacted roadways, and even left some homes without power. FOX 10's Marissa Sarbak reports.
Prescott Area To See Winter Weather This Weekend
Two rounds of widespread winter weather are expected to impact the High Country beginning Saturday night. The first weather pattern is expected to move through the area from Saturday Night through to Sunday and the National Weather Service Flagstaff has placed a Winter Weather Advisory which will be in effect from January 14 from 8:00 pm until January 15 at 5:00 pm.
First Alert: Big snow in the mountains. Scattered showers in the Valley
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The first wave of the latest winter storm began moving through the state early Sunday morning. Snowfall totals were very impressive, with some areas of downtown Flagstaff with up to 12″ of snow. Bellemont also got 12″ of snow before sunrise. We expect many locations from northern Arizona will see large snowfall numbers throughout the day, as much of northern Arizona above 5,000 feet is under a Winter Storm Warning until Tuesday. In the Valley, light rain showers dominated the pre-dawn hours, and we expect more of the same for the rest of Sunday, scattered, mainly light showers. However, that rain could pick up overnight Monday into Tuesday.
Yavapai College Men’s Basketball Beats South Mountain
The Yavapai College men’s basketball team completed a 2-0 week of basketball on Saturday afternoon after defeating the South Mountain Community College Cougars 60-58 in overtime. With the victory, the Roughriders now move to 6-11 overall and 3-6 in conference play. It was a smooth first half for YC...
