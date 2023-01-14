ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

WATCH: Dan Bongino blasts 'uniquely bad' White House response to document haul

By Steff Thomas
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 4 days ago

C onservative radio and TV host Dan Bongino laughed at the White House's response to the unveiling of classified documents in President Joe Biden's private office and garage, calling it “uniquely bad.”

“Can we all agree that she's uniquely bad at this?” Bongino asked on Fox & Friends Weekend, speaking of press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre .

OVERSIGHT CHAIRMAN PROMISES SWIFT INVESTIGATION OVER ‘ALARMING’ NEW BIDEN CLASSIFIED DOCUMENTS

Reporters have peppered Jean-Pierre with questions over the last week, but she has remained mum on the issue, referring them instead to the Department of Justice.

"I'm not going to go into specifics from here. A review is ongoing,” she said Thursday.

"I'm not going to get into the decision that was made by the attorney general," she added after Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed U.S. Attorney Robert Hur to lead an investigation into the myriad of documents that have been revealed.

Bongino came to Jean-Pierre’s defense, if only in jest, to say that the Biden administration shouldn’t have her speak on the matter because she “doesn’t know anything.”


“She has no ability to think on her feet. She has no capabilities for extemporaneous thought whatsoever. And yet, the Biden team keeps pushing her out there to just embarrass her,” he said.

“And the reason she keeps saying this is because any answer she gives off the cuff is going to be devastating because this is a really awful scandal for the Biden administration,” Bongino said.

He questioned why these documents, which should have been under top security clearance, were haphazardly placed in Biden’s private office and residence.

“The fact that these documents that can never be read outside of SCIF are alleged to have been found somewhere either in Joe Biden's garage, in his Corvette glove box or whatever, or his UPenn hilariously titled think tank — you understand what a devastating breach of protocol and potentially the law this is?” Bongino said.

“That's why the answer every time is … ‘I want to refer you to the Department of Justice,'” he noted.

Bongino said it further begs the question: Is there a bigger story?

“Was this a sabotage hit job by Democrats who want Joe Biden out of the race, which is likely, right? Or was this an effort to cover up mistakes Joe Biden made that may be illegal, unlawful, and illicit in an effort to make it go away?” he asked.

“He is a cancer on the coming presidential race. … There’s very little chance against any competent candidate [that] he’s going to win,” Bongino said.

TENNESSEE STATE
WashingtonExaminer

