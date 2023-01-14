Read full article on original website
Sleet, freezing rain and snow today
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Today is a First Alert Day across the region. A coastal low is moving into the region. Snow this morning will change over to a mix of sleet and freezing rain as warmer air filters in. Sleet and freezing rain will continue through the day and taper off overnight. Ice accumulations of up to 0.5″ are possible Downeast and into the Penobscot region. Northern Maine and far eastern Washington county could pick up up to 0.25″ for central Maine.
Waterville coffee roaster giving back to farmers, selling handpicked blends to community
WATERVILLE, Maine — One Waterville man is making it his mission to not only bring quality coffee to his community, but to make a difference in lives that were much like his own. Churchill Elangwe-Preston started a coffee roastery last month after being involved in the coffee business since...
Down East area earns National Heritage designation, the first in Maine
Downeast Maine is officially a National Heritage Area, the first in the state. The designation means that the region is now considered a nationally significant landscape. President Biden made it official when he signed legislation into law late last year. The idea started with Downeast farmers who wanted to raise...
Man Repeatedly Stabbed In Winslow, Maine
According to WGME, the suspect is in custody. Original story follows... According to the KJ, schools were locked to the public and the town offices were closed following a Wednesday stabbing in Winslow. The newspaper article explains that, according to Chief Leonard Macdaid, a middle aged man was stabbed at...
Hancock family loses home in fire
HANCOCK, Maine (WABI) - A Hancock family is without a home after it was destroyed by fire Monday morning. The Hancock Volunteer Fire Department says they responded to Horsing Around Way just before 7:00 a.m. for a garage fire that had spread to the house. They say everyone, including pets,...
Icy roadway leads to Owls Head crash
OWLS HEAD, Maine — A plow operator in Owls Head reported a crash around 7:07 a.m. on Monday regarding a "male subject laying on the side of the roadway" on Ash Point Drive, a news release from the Knox County Sheriff's Office stated. The plow driver told the authorities...
Maine mother worries daughter poses safety risk, desperate for mental health assistance
LISBON, Maine — Since early childhood, Jessica Deshiro says her oldest daughter has shown signs of aggression. In recent years, she says, her behavior has become much worse. She worries that her daughter poses a safety risk to others, including her other three children. "That is my worst fear....
Police: Man found stabbed six times in Winslow
WINSLOW, Maine — A man faces charges after allegedly stabbing another man six times in Winslow on Wednesday, officials said. Justin Boucher, 21, of Winlow was arrested on charges of elevated aggravated assault and two misdemeanors for violating conditions of release after allegedly stabbing a 65-year-old Waterville man on Wednesday morning in Winslow, according to police.
Downtown Bangor will be home to a new Wabanaki cultural center
BANGOR, Maine — Native tribes have called Maine home for thousands of years, and the nonprofit Wabanaki Public Health and Wellness is looking to open a new youth and cultural center in downtown Bangor to help the community better understand the Wabanaki culture. The organization's co-CEO, Lisa Sockabasin, said...
Maine Woman Faces 20 Years for Drug Trafficking in Aroostook & Penobscot Counties
A 27-year-old woman faces up to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to drug trafficking in Penobscot County and Aroostook County, Maine. 27-Year-Old Faces Up to 20 Years for Drug Trafficking. Shelby Loring, formerly from Bangor, and others trafficked meth and fentanyl in Penobscot County and Aroostook County between...
Rising egg prices cause concern for Maine bakeries
ELLSWORTH, Maine — Eggs are an essential ingredient for anyone in the food business, and as the price of eggs keeps increasing, some Maine bakeries are facing a predicament. The average price of eggs increased 49.1% in November compared to the year prior, according to the Consumer Price Index.
Police dispel concerns following abduction in Maine parking lot
BANGOR, Maine — Police are trying to ease some concerns after a weekend abduction in Bangor. Colby Cooper, 21, of Brewer, was charged with kidnapping, eluding and domestic violence assault after police said he forced a woman into a rental van in the parking lot of a Target on Saturday. Several people called the police after seeing the incident. Some people actually followed the van for a short time north on Stillwater Avenue.
There's a snow drought in Maine, and it's getting worse. Here's what that means.
MAINE, USA — Mid-January is upon us, and the snow drought just keeps getting worse for Maine. A quick glance at the current snow depth map shows only the western mountains and northern Maine have significant snow on the ground. But that's where you'd expect the most snow to...
Nichole (Nikki) Marie Cayton, obituary
Nichole (Nikki) Marie Cayton, left this world unexpectedly on December 1, 2022. Nikki was only 34 years young. Our family has suffered a great loss and the world is a bit darker without her bright smile. Born in Rockport on February 3, 1988 to Lee Cayton and Julie Rawley. Nikki...
Trial for murder suspect begins in Augusta
AUGUSTA, Maine — The trial for a man accused of killing a friend, and seriously injuring another, began for the second time in Augusta on Wednesday. Dylan Ketcham is facing murder, attempted murder, and elevated assault charges connected to an alleged incident in January 2020 in Gardiner. According to...
UPDATE: Search still on for missing Boothbay man
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office deputies continue their search for Thomas P. Harris, age 60, who was last seen the evening of Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, working in the yard outside his home at 170 Butler Road, Boothbay. Following up on a citizen’s tip, the Sheriff’s Office searched another area...
Local officials begin day by solving mystery of man found in the snow
OWLS HEAD — Knox County Sheriff’s Office Deputies and EMS were still early into their shifts Monday morning, Jan. 16, when they were presented with a mystery to solve. Earlier, a local company that does winter plow work found a male lying in a snowbank near the dead-end side of Ash Point Drive, in Owls Head. All they knew was what they saw: a male, cold, wet, in a lot of pain, and who had no idea how he’d gotten there.
BDN issues apology for abridged 'I Have A Dream' speech
BANGOR, Maine — A Maine newspaper that was criticized for publishing an edited version of Martin Luther King Jr.'s “I Have a Dream” speech has offered an apology. The Bangor Daily News said it had used an abridged version of the speech several times over the years, but it was criticized by a historian, cable news show host and others for “whitewashing” the address over the weekend.
Honey nut squash recipe using Maine maple syrup
PORTLAND, Maine — Daron Goldstein is the chef at Provender Kitchen + Bar in Ellsworth. He joined us in the 207 kitchen to share his roasted honey nut squash recipe using Maine maple syrup. Ingredients:. Roasted honey nut squash:. 1 honey nut squash, halved and deseeded. Neutral oil. Salt.
