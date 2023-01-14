Read full article on original website
Australian Open 2023 results today: Rafael Nadal suffers scare, Iga Swiatek battles through on day one
Top seed Rafael Nadal showed his fighting qualities as he battled through his Australian Open first-round match against Jack Draper. World No.1 Iga Swiatek also had her struggles in the women's draw, but she too got the job done versus Wimbledon quarter-finalist Jule Niemeier to take her place in the second round.
Australian Open heat policy: When are matches suspended?
The Australian Open is well and truly underway after an entertaining first day in Melbourne. Yet while the on-court action went off without a hitch, the tournament has had to contend with a number of difficulties in recent times. The first grand slam of the season has had bushfires that...
Tennis-Tiafoe's eye-catching Nike outfit not one for Britain's Evans
MELBOURNE, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Frances Tiafoe's multi-coloured Nike attire at the Australian Open has captivated and divided tennis and although Britain's Dan Evans is of the opinion that the American pulled the look off well, he would not choose to wear it himself.
Rafael Nadal vs Mackenzie McDonald result: Injured Spanish legend bombs at Australian Open
Injured Spanish legend Rafael Nadal has bombed out in the second round at the Australian Open, losing in straight sets to USA's Mackenzie McDonald 6-4 6-4 7-5 at Rod Laver Arena. Nadal started to show plenty of discomfort late in the second set after stretching for a shot, with the...
Look: Sports World Reacts To Chris Evert's Announcement
Tennis legend Chris Evert shared some wonderful news on Tuesday afternoon. Evert, who was diagnosed with Stage 1 ovarian cancer in November 2021, revealed today that she is cancer-free. The 18-time major singles champion, who lost her sister to BRCA-related ovarian cancer in February 2020, ...
Australian Open lookahead: Coco Gauff plays in 3rd round
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — LOOKAHEAD TO FRIDAY Coco Gauff continues her quest for a first Grand Slam title when she plays her third-round match at the Australian Open. The 18-year-old from Florida takes on another American, Bernarda Pera. Gauff reached her first major final at last year’s French Open before losing to Iga Swiatek. Gauff, who won the WTA warm-up event in Auckland, has yet to drop a set at Melbourne Park this year. She is trying to become the youngest winner of the Australian Open since Martina Hingis won the first of three straight titles in 1997 at age 16. The top-seeded Swiatek and No. 3 Jessica Pegula will look to move a step nearer to a semifinal showdown by winning matches Friday. Swiatek plays Cristina Bucsa, a Spanish qualifier, while Pegula meets Marta Kostyuk of Ukraine. The No. 3-seeded man, Stefanos Tsitsipas, faces Tallon Griekspoor, while Daniil Medvedev, the 2021 U.S. Open champion and runner-up in Melbourne the past two years, plays 29th-seeded Sebastian Korda of the U.S. FRIDAY’S FORECAST Mostly sunny. High of 75 degrees Fahrenheit (24 degrees Celsius).
Eddie Jones upbeat for ‘intriguing’ World Cup after returning as Australia coach
Eddie Jones admits the Wallabies are in the chasing pack but still close enough to the leaders, the incoming coach declaring the team that improves the most before September’s Rugby World Cup will win it. Jones, after a 15-minute technical glitch, gave his first wide-ranging interview from England on...
Rafael Nadal has hip flexor injury, may need 6-8 weeks of rest
MELBOURNE, Australia — Rafael Nadal injured his left hip flexor during his loss at the Australian Open and could need about six to eight weeks to fully recover, his manager said Thursday. The 22-time Grand Slam champion had an MRI exam at a hospital in Melbourne under his doctor’s supervision on Thursday, a day after being injured during a straight-set exit against Mackenzie McDonald in the second round at Melbourne Park. Nadal was the defending champion and seeded No. 1 in Australia. The 36-year-old, who will now head home to Spain to rest, wrote on Twitter that scans showed a grade two moderate tear with “normal recovery time six to eight weeks”. Nadal has lost seven of his past nine matches, dating to a fourth-round defeat at the U.S. Open in September.
How Jones will help Australia 'care about the Wallabies again'
Dual international Mat Rogers has warned the current crop of Wallabies that some “snowflakes” will “absolutely hate” being coached by Eddie Jones. Talented playmaker Rogers rapidly rose to superstar status during his decorated NRL career, before making the switch to the 15-player game. After starring for...
