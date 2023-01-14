Investigators look at arson as possible cause of fire at vacant house in Brown Twp.

BROWN TWP. − Firefighters from three fire districts spent about four hours Friday night battling a vacant house blaze that a fire chief said may have been caused by arson.

No one was hurt or displaced in the fire at 7104 Lardon Road, which is less than 3 miles west of the village of Malvern via state Route 43 in Carroll County, the chief said.

Ralph Castellucci, the chief of the Great Trail Fire District, said the fire had been burning for some time at the unoccupied house when a passerby called 911 to report it around 9:20 p.m. Firefighters arrived to see flames consuming the basement, first floor and second floor of the house.

Firefighters quickly realized the fire had compromised the structure's integrity, so they withdrew from the building to battle the blaze from outside, Castellucci said. The chief said the building was a total loss. An investigator with his department will try to determine if arson was the cause.

A fire had occurred at the site four months earlier, Castellucci said. All utility services had been disconnected. The nearest buildings were about 300 to 400 feet away.

Mohawk Valley Fire District and Sandy Creek Fire District sent firefighters to assist and Sandy Creek also sent a tanker truck. Great Trail Fire District covers Malvern and Brown Township.

The Carroll County Auditor's Office had valued the house and property at $78,410.

